The NBA draft order is official, and the new lottery odds threw a major wrench into things as the Pelicans landed the No. 1 pick

The NBA draft order is set.

The New Orleans Pelicans got the No. 1 pick in a shocker, and thus, as many people believe, the rights to draft Duke superstar Zion Williamson.

The NBA’s revised lottery odds delivered a major blow to the Phoenix Suns, who had a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, tied for the best, but fell all the way to No. 6.

The draft lottery took place Thursday night, and the new, revised lottery odds threw a major wrench into things.

The New Orleans Pelicans were the big winners of the night by landing the No. 1 pick, and thus, as many assume, the rights to draft Duke superstar Zion Williamson. The Pelicans began the night with just a 6% chance at the top pick.

The Phoenix Suns were arguably the biggest losers, as they fell to sixth. They were tied with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers for the best odds at No. 1, but fell five spots, as a result of the new, revised lottery odds.

Here’s the full order:

New Orleans Pelicans Memphis Grizzlies New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers Cleveland Cavaliers Phoenix Suns Chicago Bulls Atlanta Hawks Washington Wizards Atlanta Hawks Minnesota Timberwolves Charlotte Hornets Miami Heat Boston Celtics

The draft will take place on June 20.