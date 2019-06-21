Every pick from the first round of the 2019 NBA draft — and how it compared to expert predictions

The 2019 NBA draft was held on Thursday.

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick.

We tracked all 30 picks and how they compared with expert projections.

With the first pick of this year’s NBA draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson.

Below, we tracked each first-round pick of the 2019 NBA draft and compared those selections with some of the top draft experts’ predictions.

1. New Orleans Pelicans — Zion Williamson, PF (Duke)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted …

Jonathan Givony of ESPN: No. 1 to the Pelicans

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: No. 1 to the Pelicans

Gary Parrish of CBS: No. 1 to the Pelicans

The Ringer: No. 1 to the Pelicans

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated: No. 1 to the Pelicans

2. Memphis Grizzlies — Ja Morant, PG (Murray State)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted …

Jonathan Givony of ESPN: No. 2 to the Grizzlies

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: No. 2 to the Grizzlies

Gary Parrish of CBS: No. 2 to the Grizzlies

The Ringer: No. 2 to the Grizzlies

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated: No. 2 to the Grizzlies

3. New York Knicks — R.J. Barrett, SG (Duke)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted …

Jonathan Givony of ESPN: No. 3 to the Knicks

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: No. 3 to the Knicks

Gary Parrish of CBS: No. 3 to the Knicks

The Ringer: No. 3 to the Knicks

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated: No. 3 to the Knicks

4. Atlanta Hawks (from Los Angeles Lakers) — De’Andre Hunter, F (Virginia)

source Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted …

Jonathan Givony of ESPN: No. 4 to the Pelicans

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: No. 4 to the Pelicans

Gary Parrish of CBS: No. 4 to the Pelicans

The Ringer: No. 5 to the Cavaliers

No. 4 to the Pelicans

5. Cleveland Cavaliers — Darius Garland, PG (Vanderbilt)

source Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted …

Jonathan Givony of ESPN: No. 5 to the Cavaliers

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: No. 5 to the Cavaliers

Gary Parrish of CBS: No. 5 to the Cavaliers

The Ringer: No. 5 to the Cavaliers

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated: No. 6 to the Suns

