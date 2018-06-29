The 28 best NBA free agents of 2018

source Gregory Shamus/Getty

NBA free agency this summer presents two very different storylines – the chase for LeBron James and the relative lack of big names and teams with cap space.

James and his next destination and whether he can team up with any star players will be the top story of the offseason. Once James lands, it may be a quiet summer, as it’s relatively shallow free agent class and few teams have money to spend.

It’s an unbalanced class – some elite superstars, some intriguing young players, and a healthy dose of role players who may have to take small deals so they can re-enter free agency again in one year.

Free agency begins July 1. Here are the top players available:

LeBron James, F

Previous team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Rumored landing spots: Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets

One thing to know: James is once again expected to take a look at the NBA landscape and weigh where he wants to play next season. The problem this year is there aren’t any perfect fits. Expect James to bring stars with him wherever he goes.

Kevin Durant, F

Previous team: Golden State Warriors

Rumored landing spots: Warriors

One thing to know: Durant is all but guaranteed to re-sign with the Warriors to continue their run of dominance. What to watch for will be how long he signs and for how much money.

Paul George, F

Previous team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Rumored landing spots: Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers

One thing to know: According to reports, there is increasing speculation that George may re-sign with the Thunder. However, George’s home-town Lakers and the idea of a new super-team loom large.

Chris Paul, PG

Previous team: Houston Rockets

Rumored landing spots: Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers

One thing to know: Paul is reportedly expected to re-sign with the Houston Rockets for the max, despite rumors of a rift between the two sides during negotiations. Some have left open the possibility that LeBron James could recruit Paul elsewhere.

DeAndre Jordan, C

Previous team: Los Angeles Clippers

Rumored landing spots: Clippers, Dallas Mavericks

One thing to know: Jordan has a $24 million player option to decide on for next season. The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Jordan could consider picking it up to accept a trade to the Mavericks, who pursued him in 2016 before Jordan famously backed out.

Clint Capela*, C

Previous team: Houston Rockets

Rumored landing spots: Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers

One thing to know: Capela turned into a monster rim-defender and finisher around the basket for the Rockets last season. They’d surely prefer to re-sign him or match any offer for him, but the math could get complicated depending on their other offseason moves.

DeMarcus Cousins, C

Previous team: New Orleans Pelicans

Rumored landing spots: Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards

One thing to know: Cousins’ free agency is one of the biggest questions of the summer. Who is willing to pay big money to a center coming off an Achilles injury that may limit him for all of next season?

Aaron Gordon*, F

Previous team: Orlando Magic

Rumored landing spots: Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers

One thing to know: Gordon made strides in his fourth season and could fit with the Magic’s young core. However, he was drafted under an old regime, and given his desires for a max contract, the Magic could move on if the price gets too high.

Julius Randle*, PF/C

Previous team: Los Angeles Lakers

Rumored landing spots: Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets

One thing to know: Randle blossomed playing small-ball center toward the end of last season, potentially expanding his market this offseason. Like Capela with the Rockets, the Lakers would like Randle back, but the math may get tough if they pursue star players.

J.J. Redick, G

Previous team: Philadelphia 76ers

Rumored landing spots: 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets

One thing to know: Redick proved to be a valuable shooter and veteran presence for the 76ers last season. The two sides would love to reunite next season, but the Sixers’ pursuit of big-name free agents might make bringing back Redick difficult.

Marcus Smart*, G

Previous team: Boston Celtics

Rumored landing spots: Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers

One thing to know: One of the more unique players in the NBA, Smart is a do-it-all player who could strengthen a team’s defense, playmaking, and overall culture. The Celtics would surely like to keep him at the right price, but some other team may lure him away with a big offer.

Jabari Parker*, F

Previous team: Milwaukee Bucks

Rumored landing spots: Bucks, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls

One thing to know: Parker has shown flashes of being a versatile, go-to scorer, but has struggled to stay healthy, defend, and share the ball. Any team signing him will be taking a chance on what he might become.

Trevor Ariza, F

Previous team: Houston Rockets

Rumored landing spots: Rockets, Golden State Warriors

One thing to know: Ariza reportedly wants a long-term contract this summer. The versatile 3-and-D wing would presumably want to play for a contender, which might limit the money he’s offered.

Tyreke Evans, G/F

Previous team: Memphis Grizzlies

Rumored landing spots: Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers

One thing to know: Evans put together a strong 2017-18 season with the Grizzlies, averaging 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. He’s a good fit for any team looking for scoring, playmaking, and size on the perimeter.

Isaiah Thomas, PG

Previous team: Los Angeles Lakers

Rumored landing spots: Lakers, Phoenix Suns

One thing to know: After looking to be in line for a max contract one year ago, Thomas’ market is entirely unknown. Thomas had an inefficient season recovering from what appeared to be a serious hip injury. He may have to take a short deal to prove himself.

Zach LaVine*, G/F

Previous team: Chicago Bulls

Rumored landing spots: Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns

One thing to know: LaVine had a relatively quiet season while returning from a torn ACL, but is reportedly still looking to earn a max contract. It’s unclear if the Bulls would match a max for him.

Will Barton, G/F

Previous team: Denver Nuggets

Rumored landing spots: Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks

One thing to know: Barton put together a career year last season, averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game for the Nuggets. He’s a spark plug off the bench who could have several suitors.

Avery Bradley, G

Previous team: Los Angeles Clippers

Rumored landing spots: Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies

One thing to know: A year ago, Bradley was a valuable defender, three-point shooter, and playmaker for the Celtics. After a down year in which he got traded twice, he might not be seen as much more than a stop-gap guard for a team trying to compete.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G/F

Previous team: Los Angeles Lakers

Rumored landing spots: Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs

One thing to know: An athletic guard who shot a career-high from three last season, Caldwell-Pope might be able to find a longer, more lucrative deal in free agency this year after taking a one-year deal last season.

Jusuf Nurkic*, C

Previous team: Portland Trail Blazers

Rumored landing spots: Blazers

One thing to know: Nurkic wasn’t as impactful for the Blazers in 2017-18 as he was when he was traded to Portland the season before. He reportedly turned down a big offer last offseason, and though he’s solid on both ends, is unlikely to command a huge contract.

Brook Lopez, C

Previous team: Los Angeles Lakers

Rumored landing spots: Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks

One thing to know: Lopez is one of the NBA’s most skilled offensive big men, with range from the post to the three-point line. But his defensive shortcomings make it unlikely he’ll be any team’s top choice in free agency.

Derrick Favors, PF/C

Previous team: Utah Jazz

Rumored landing spots: Jazz, Dallas Mavericks

One thing to know: Favors is somewhat of an antiquated type of player in the NBA – not a full-time center, a bit too slow to keep up in the small-ball NBA, a non-perimeter threat. On the other hand, he’s a good defender, rebounder, and efficient on offense. He’s played well in Utah and is reportedly interested in re-signing there.

Feed VanVleet*, PG

Previous team: Toronto Raptors

Rumored landing spots: Raptors, Phoenix Suns

One thing to know: VanVleet had a breakout year as the Raptors’ sparkplug off the bench. Would some team pry him away from the Raptors with a big offer and chance to be a starter?

Nerlens Noel, C

Previous team: Dallas Mavericks

Rumored landing spots: Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers

One thing to know: Noel had a disastrous season, taking a one-year gamble after reportedly turning down $72 million from the Mavericks last season. After falling out of the Mavs rotation almost entirely, Noel may have to prove himself again on a short deal.

Jamal Crawford, G

Previous team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Rumored landing spots: Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers

One thing to know: Last year, Crawford chose the Minnesota Timberwolves to help grow with a young core. After one year, he seems to be on the move. The Warriors are reportedly recruiting him, and his high-volume bench scoring could be a fit for any contender.

Luc Mbah a Moute, F

Previous team: Houston Rockets

Rumored landing spots: Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors

One thing to know: Mbah a Moute was a critical part of the Houston Rockets’ success last year, defending, stretching the floor, and even playing some small-ball center. He won’t be a player teams chase right away, but he could be a valuable signing.

Rudy Gay, F

Previous team: San Antonio Spurs

Rumored landing spots: Unclear

One thing to know: Gay turned down an $8 million player option to become a free agent. He could be a good signing with a mid-level exception for teams looking for a scorer who can provide some length.

Elfrid Payton, PG

Previous team: Phoenix Suns

Rumored landing spots: Unclear

One thing to know: Payton hasn’t developed a jump shot or much consistency during his four years in the league. The Suns reportedly won’t re-sign him, but surely, some team will take a chance on a big, defensive-minded guard who will turn 25 this season.

