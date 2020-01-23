The 28 highest-paid players in the NBA for the 2019-20 season

NBA contracts for players at the top of the league have gone up, up, up in recent years.

This season, 28 players will exceed $27.5 million for their year of service to their teams.

Stephen Curry is still the top-paid player in basketball, making more than $40 million on the season from the Warriors.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Players at the top of the NBA food chain are doing well for themselves. Between supermax contracts and player-friendly short-term deals that allow for maximum offseason chaos, it’s never been a better time to be a salary-cap obsessed basketball fan.

In all, 28 players in the NBA will make at least $27.5 million for their services this season, led by Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Below we take a look at this season’s highest-paid players and how their contracts break down, with data provided by Spotrac.

t27. Joel Embiid — $27.5 million

source Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Position: Center

Contract: 5 years, $147.7 million

One thing to know: The 76ers locked Embiid in for his long-term deal last season, and with it established their core as the team leaves the “Process” era behind them with hopes of winning a title.

t27. Andrew Wiggins — $27.5 million

source Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 5 years, $147.7 million

One thing to know: After making less than $25 million total through four seasons on his rookie contract, Wiggins, a former first overall pick, signed a massive max deal in 2018 that would exceed that number for each of the next five years.

26. C.J. McCollum — $27.6 million

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Position: Shooting Guard

Contract: 4 years, $106.6 million

One thing to know: Both C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard have one year left on their contracts with the Blazers before hitting free agency. If the team doesn’t make a run at a title this year or next, there’s a good chance Portland tries to shake things up in the backcourt.

25. DeMar DeRozan — $27.7 million

source Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Position: Shooting Guard

Contract: 5 years, $139 million

One thing to know: DeMar DeRozan has one year left on his current deal with the Spurs before becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2021. He’ll be 32 that season, meaning he should have a good shot at landing one more sizable deal should he desire it.

t23. Al Horford — $28.0 million

source Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Position: Center

Contract: 4 years, $109 million

One thing to know: Al Horford’s four-year, $109 million deal with the 76ers this summer was one of the surprises of the NBA offseason. While he and fellow big man Joel Embiid haven’t exactly fit like a glove on the court together, with Embiid currently nursing an injury, he’s a welcome addition to the team.

t23. Nikola Vucevic — $28.0 million

Team: Orlando Magic

Position: Center

Contract: 4 years, $100 million

One thing to know: Nikola Vucevic solidified himself as a part of the Orlando Magic’s long-term plans this past offseason, signing a four-year deal that should keep him with the team through 2023. With just one playoff appearance in the past seven seasons, Orlando is hoping their fortunes turn in that time.

22. Kevin Love — $28.9 million

source Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: Center

Contract: 4 years, $120.4 million

One thing to know: Kevin Love was an important part of the Cavaliers title run in 2016, but has not seemed to be enjoying his time in Cleveland since LeBron James’ departure.

21. Damian Lillard — $29.8 million

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 5 years, $139.9 million

One thing to know: Damian Lillard brings in an impressive amount outside of basketball in addition to his Blazers paycheck, earning $13 million in endorsements last year according to Forbes.

20. Paul Millsap — $30.0 million

Team: Denver Nuggets

Position: Power Forward

Contract: 3 years, $90 million

One thing to know: Paul Millsap is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after the Nuggets opted into the final year of his contract last offseason.

19. Khris Middleton — $30.6 million

source Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 5 years, $177.5 million

One thing to know: Khris Middleton has shined for the past two seasons alongside Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and was rewarded with a five-year, $178 million deal last summer.

18. Kyrie Irving — $31.7 million

source Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 4 years, $136.5 million

One thing to know: According to Forbes, Kyrie Irving made $23 million in endorsements last year to go along with his NBA paycheck. Now in Brooklyn, it will be interesting to see if his endorsement value goes up or down with his change of scenery.

17. Mike Conley — $32.5 million

source Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Utah Jazz

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 5 years, $152.6 million

One thing to know: Mike Conley has one year left on his current deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2021. It should be a busy year for free agency.

16. Gordon Hayward — $32.7 million

source Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Boston Celtics

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 4 years, $127.8 million

One thing to know: Gordon Hayward infamously suffered a horrific leg injury just five minutes into his debut with the Boston Celtics in 2017. Since then, he’s worked to get back to the elite level he was at before his signing.

t11. Jimmy Butler —$32.7 million

Team: Miami Heat

Position: Shooting Guard

Contract: 4 years, $140.8 million

One thing to know: Jimmy Butler got paid this offseason, signing a healthy four-year, $141 million deal with the Heat. With Miami one of the top teams in the East more than halfway through the season, Pat Riley is undoubtedly pleased with his investment.

t11. Kemba Walker —$32.7 million

source Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Boston Celtics

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 4 years, $140.8 million

One thing to know: After spending the first eight years of his career in Charlotte, Kemba Walker decided to get paid and join the Celtics. The Hornets had the chance to offer a massive contract that possibly could’ve kept him in Charlotte but wound up getting woefully outbid by the Celtics.

t11. Kawhi Leonard —$32.7 million

Team: Los Angeles Clippers

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 3 years, $103.1 million

One thing to know: Kawhi Leonard made the bold decision to leave the Raptors in free agency despite winning a title with the team, joining the Clippers on a three-year deal last summer. The structure of his deal means that he, teammate Paul George, as well as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bradley Beal could all hit the open market in the summer of 2021.

t11. Tobias Harris —$32.7 million

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 5 years, $180 million

One thing to know: The 76ers traded for Tobias Harris last season with the hope of him being the final piece of the puzzle for Finals contention alongside Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons. When the foursome fell short to Leonard and the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games, the team couldn’t pay everyone, and after negotiations with Butler broke down, signed Harris to a long-term deal.

t11. Klay Thompson —$32.7 million

Team: Golden State Warriors

Position: Shooting Guard

Contract: 5 years, $189.9 million

One thing to know: Klay Thompson hasn’t played a game since suffering an ACL tear in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last year. While he says he’d “love” to play this season, there’s no doubt the Warriors will be careful not to bring one of their star players back onto the court until he is ready.

10. Paul George — $33.0 million

Team: Los Angeles Clippers

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 4 years, $136.9 million

One thing to know: Bringing Paul George to the Clippers was one of the key factors in bringing in fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard after his championship year with the Raptors. The Clippers now employ two of the 15 most expensive players in the league, but as one of the current favorites to win the title this season, I doubt the front office minds the money.

9. Kyle Lowry — $33.3 million

Team: Toronto Raptors

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 3 years, $100 million

One thing to know: Kyle Lowry was set to become a free agent after this season, but wound up signing a one-year, $31 million extension in October of last year to keep him in Toronto through the 2021 season.

8. Blake Griffin — $34.2 million

Team: Detroit Pistons

Position: Power Forward

Contract: 5 years, $171.1 million

One thing to know: Blake Griffin signed a five-year deal with the Clippers in 2017 after the team went through the trouble of a wild, near cringe-worthy pitch to keep their superstar that included raising his jersey to the rafters. Six months later, the team traded him to Detroit. Basketball is ruthless.

7. Kevin Durant — $37.2 million

source Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 4 years, $164.3 million

One thing to know: Kevin Durant hasn’t played since suffering a ruptured Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with the Warriors last year. Despite his injury, he was able to sign with the Nets for a max deal worth more than $160 million over the next four years. Should he and Irving both head into the 2020-21 season healthy as is the plan, the Nets should be a force in the East next year.

6. LeBron James — $37.4 million

source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Position: Small Forward

Contract: 4 years, $153.3 million

One thing to know: Even with his massive contract, LeBron James still makes more money off the court through endorsement deals than he does from his NBA playing time. According to Forbes, James brought in more than $50 million in endorsement money last season – more than any other player in the NBA, and any athlete aside from Roger Federer and Tiger Woods.

t4. James Harden — $38.2 million

Team: Houston Rockets

Position: Shooting Guard

Contract: 4 years, $171.1 million

One thing to know: By the 2022-23 season, the Rockets Harden-Westbrook backcourt will be making $94 million combined for their services.

t4. John Wall — $38.2 million

Team: Washington Wizards

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 4 years, $171.1 million

One thing to know: John Wall hasn’t played a full season since the Wizards 2016-17 campaign, during which he averaged 23 points and 11 assists per game. Regardless, he’ll make $40 million a year for the next three seasons.

t2. Chris Paul — $38.5 million

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 4 years, $159.7 million

One thing to know: Chris Paul was recently asked if he would consider opting out of the final year of his current contract – a $44.2 million option for 2021-22. “No chance,” Paul said in response. “That’s not happening. Nope.”

t2. Russell Westbrook — $38.5 million

Team: Houston Rockets

Position: Point Guard

Contract: 5 years, $206.8 million

One thing to know: Westbrook and Harden are not only two of the highest-paid guards in the league, but they’re also two of the most profitable in terms of their endorsement deals, with Westbrook taking in $18 million last year and Harden $17 million according to Forbes.

1. Stephen Curry — $40.2 million

Team: Golden State Warriors

Position: Point Guard

Contract: Five years, $201.2 million

One thing to know: Stephen Curry has played in just four games this season after suffering a broken hand early in the year. Still, thanks to the supermax deal he signed in 2017, he’s the highest-paid player in the NBA and the only player in the league currently making north of $40 million for his services.

Read more on the highest-paid athletes across the sporting world:

The 29 North American athletes in the exclusive $200 million club

The 12 highest-paid soccer players in the world

The highest-earning athletes in American sports of the decade

13 athletes who make more money endorsing products than playing sports