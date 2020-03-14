The NBA world is rallying around hourly workers affected by the league’s suspended season in response to the coronavirus

The NBA season was brought to an abrupt stop on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Just hours later, the league suspended play until further notice, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver later saying that the stoppage would last at least 30 days.

After the pause in the season was made official, fans and reporters began raising concerns over what would happen to the hourly workers who help keep the league running in stadiums across the country and depend on the wages from games played in front of fans.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told reporters on Wednesday night that he was working on a plan to ensure that the employees that were a part of the organization would still be able to get paid.

Since then, several players have made similar commitments, with Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Zion Williamson all pledging to support employees at their respective stadiums.

While the gestures from players have been praised by fans, many on social media have called on more owners to get involved in supporting their stadium employees.

The NBA season came to a screeching halt on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hours later, the league had suspended play until further notice, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver telling fans on Thursday that the stoppage would last for at least 30 days.

Once the pause became official, fans and media members began raising concerns about what would happen to the hourly employees that work in stadiums around the league.

On Wednesday night, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told reporters that the team was already working on a plan to ensure that the team’s stadium employees would still be able to get paid. A number of players across the league have since made similar commitments, with Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Zion Williamson all pledging to support employees at their respective stadiums.

While it’s great to see players stepping up in this time of need, fans on social media also called for more owners to follow Cuban’s lead and take charge in ensuring the financial security of the employees that make their day-to-day stadium operations possible. As of Friday night, they’ve begun to respond.

Take a look below at the owners and players that have stepped up so far.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was one of the first people to commit to supporting stadium employees through the stoppage.

“We’ll do some things there,” Cuban said. “We may ask them to go do some volunteer work in exchange, but we’ve already started the process of having a program in place.”

“I reached out … to find out what it would cost to financially support people who aren’t going to be able to come to work.” –Mark Cuban on his plan for Mavericks employees during the NBA suspension pic.twitter.com/McOl1vHUqO — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

Cleveland big man Kevin Love was also quick to pledge his support to the stadium workers that help keep Cavaliers home games running smoothly. He committed $100,000 through his charity to help employees through the stoppage.

source David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

“I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities,” Love wrote in an Instagram post announcing his pledge.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson stepped up with a pledge of his own, saying he would cover the salaries of workers at Smoothie King Center during the stoppage.

source Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Williamson cited the example set by his mother to be grateful for what he had, adding “These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization.”

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks matched Love’s commitment, pledging $100,000 along with his family to staff members at Fiserv Forum.

“It’s bigger than basketball!” Antetokounmpo wrote. “And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives, and my teammates lives easier.”

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! ???????? — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

In response, the Bucks announced that they would match Antetokounmpo’s effort, as well as any other money players pledged to help the cause.

Following the donation of $100,000 by @Giannis_An34 to the impacted Fiserv Forum staff, the Bucks organization is proud to match all Bucks player donations to part-time arena workers. pic.twitter.com/BV02TGua0z — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 13, 2020

While he didn’t pledge an exact amount, Charlotte Hornets big man Cody Zeller also committed to supporting stadium workers.

“We’re going to make sure that they’re taken care of!” Zeller wrote. “Even if I have to pay out of pocket to help out.”

Absolutely! We all have fun playing and watching NBA games, but many of our hard working hourly employees and support staff depend on wages from our home games. We’re going to make sure that they’re taken care of! Even if I have to pay out of pocket to help out https://t.co/WMb3tEq5Gt — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) March 12, 2020

On Friday, Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals, followed Cuban’s lead.

According to Tarik El-Bashir, who covers the Washington Capitals for The Athletic, Leonsis informed staff that anyone scheduled to work an event at the Capital One Arena would be paid through March 31.

Ted Leonsis informed Capital One Arena staff this morning that anyone scheduled to work an event – #Caps and Wizards games plus other events – through March 31 will be paid, a source tells me. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 13, 2020

The goodwill has even extended outside the world of basketball and into hockey, with Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky pledging $100,000 to help pay workers at the BB&T Center.

source Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

According to David Wilson at the Miami Herald, Bobrovsky’s teammates pledged to match his donation.

source Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Source: Miami Herald

While it’s great to see players coming together to stand with the staff members that help games run smoothly, some fans on social media have called on more owners to step up and address the issue.

I love seeing all these players step up and say they are going to pay workers and staff at their respective arenas. It's admirable and heartwarming and fantastic. However, where are ALL the owners? Why is this responsibility on the players? — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 13, 2020

Dope gesture. But my man is a rookie, where are the owners? This reminds me of when ppl wipe out school school lunch debt. It’ seems like a problem a larger entity should handle. https://t.co/ziKW0Ahqpv — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) March 13, 2020

PLAYERS SHOULDNT HAVE TO PAY THE OTHER OWNER’S EMPLOYEES SALARIES https://t.co/tVgk6l3dC2 — m v p (@ManVsParty) March 14, 2020

As Friday wore on, more and more owners joined the cause, as Matt Moore of the Action Network tracked through his Twitter feed. Should the trend continue, the effort could be league-wide in the near future.

Updated list: Grizzlies

Hawks

Raptors

Lakers

Nets

Cavaliers

Pistons

Suns

Pelicans (no firm commitment)

Rockets

Mavericks

Pacers

Lakers

Clippers

Bucks (to some degree)

Blazers (Reported)

Wizards — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) March 13, 2020

