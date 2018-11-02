Here are the new, sleek NBA ‘City’ uniforms that all 30 teams will be wearing

- source
- Via Nike/NBA
Nike’s NBA “City” jerseys are back again!
Last year, in Nike’s first season with the NBA jerseys, they hit the nail on the head with a few jerseys that paid homage to cities, like the Miami Heat’s “Miami Vice” jersey, the Utah Jazz desert jerseys, and the New York Knicks’ NYFD jerseys.
This year, all 30 teams have rolled out “City” jerseys to be worn on select dates. A few teams nailed theirs, with cool homages to their cities, while a few other teams kept the jerseys clean and simple.
Check out all 30 jerseys below:
The Atlanta Hawks’ jerseys are clean, simple, and well, a little boring, though the feathery, talon-y looking shapes on the side are cool.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Boston Celtics didn’t mix it up much, simply adding a little bit of gold around the lettering. These might look cool on their parquet court in Boston.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Brooklyn Nets own one of the better jerseys, a tribute to Notorious B.I.G., with the multicolor paneling paying tribute to the color of the borough.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Charlotte Hornets are sleek and simple and have one small difference from the rest of the jerseys — Michael Jordan’s Jumpman logo in the corner, instead of the Nike swoosh.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Chicago Bulls jerseys pay tribute to the Chicago flag.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys combine their ’80s and ’90s look, with the zig-zag actually representing a Lake Erie wave.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Dallas Mavericks didn’t do much — except become more neon. Not our favorite.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Denver Nuggets’ are a throwback to their older jerseys, with the Denver skyline. These are among the better of the “City” jerseys.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Detroit Pistons went with a classic look with an appropriate highway stripe.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Golden State Warriors continue to pay homage with Chinese heritage jerseys and symbols of the Bay Area. Another favorite of ours.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Houston Rockets also continued their Chinese theme, paying homage to their Chinese fans. Look closely and you’ll see a cool cloud design throughout the jersey.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Indiana Pacers are simple, with a road and more speed symbols. A little dull.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Los Angeles Clippers return to a nautical theme, and frankly, these should be their full-time colors.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers’ jerseys colors are all very bold, and we’re not sure it works.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
Did the Memphis Grizzlies just copy the Pacers or the other way around?
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Miami Heat brought back their popular “Miami Vice” jerseys from last year and they’re just as good. These take the cake, in our opinion.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks’ uniforms pay tribute to their old, colorful MECCA basketball court. Some love these; others do not.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Minnesota Timberwolves’ “Purple Rain” are a tribute to the late Prince.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The New Orleans Pelicans went the obvious route and went for a Mardi Gras theme. They’re good, but feel just a little too plain, like something is missing.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The New York Knicks’ orange and blue stripes draw for maps of the various neighborhoods in the city. Another strong contender.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s jerseys pay tribute to Native American culture in the region.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Orlando Magic also kept it simple, with a throwback to their 1990s jerseys, which they also wear as alternates during the season.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Philadelphia 76ers have “Rocky”-themed jerseys. Normally the team with the best jerseys and designs, these aren’t the 76ers’ best work.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Phoenix Suns went with a lighter shade of purple and also appear to be somewhat of a throwback. Nothing too exciting, though there appears to be a desert-t design in the numbering.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t do much with theirs. They did do a cool project, however, where they commissioned local artists to make special Portland-themed jerseys and some of those are great.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
The Sacramento Kings went very retro, bringing back the colors from their days as the Royals. These are good.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The San Antonio Spurs seemingly missed a chance to bring back their old fiesta colors and instead stuck with black and white.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Toronto Raptors have had other alternates with gold before. These aren’t the most exciting, but they’re clean.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Utah Jazz stuck with their desert jerseys, which they also used last year. Many people liked these when they debuted them last season.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
The Washington Wizards dropped their usual blue for black and grey. The lettering is cool, even if the jerseys aren’t exciting.
- source
- Via Fanatics/NBA
Now, check out how far some of the NBA’s biggest stars have come…