Here are the new, sleek NBA ‘City’ uniforms that all 30 teams will be wearing

Nike’s NBA “City” jerseys are back again!

Last year, in Nike’s first season with the NBA jerseys, they hit the nail on the head with a few jerseys that paid homage to cities, like the Miami Heat’s “Miami Vice” jersey, the Utah Jazz desert jerseys, and the New York Knicks’ NYFD jerseys.

This year, all 30 teams have rolled out “City” jerseys to be worn on select dates. A few teams nailed theirs, with cool homages to their cities, while a few other teams kept the jerseys clean and simple.

Check out all 30 jerseys below:

The Atlanta Hawks’ jerseys are clean, simple, and well, a little boring, though the feathery, talon-y looking shapes on the side are cool.

The Boston Celtics didn’t mix it up much, simply adding a little bit of gold around the lettering. These might look cool on their parquet court in Boston.

The Brooklyn Nets own one of the better jerseys, a tribute to Notorious B.I.G., with the multicolor paneling paying tribute to the color of the borough.

The Charlotte Hornets are sleek and simple and have one small difference from the rest of the jerseys — Michael Jordan’s Jumpman logo in the corner, instead of the Nike swoosh.

The Chicago Bulls jerseys pay tribute to the Chicago flag.

The Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys combine their ’80s and ’90s look, with the zig-zag actually representing a Lake Erie wave.

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t do much — except become more neon. Not our favorite.

The Denver Nuggets’ are a throwback to their older jerseys, with the Denver skyline. These are among the better of the “City” jerseys.

The Detroit Pistons went with a classic look with an appropriate highway stripe.

The Golden State Warriors continue to pay homage with Chinese heritage jerseys and symbols of the Bay Area. Another favorite of ours.

The Houston Rockets also continued their Chinese theme, paying homage to their Chinese fans. Look closely and you’ll see a cool cloud design throughout the jersey.

The Indiana Pacers are simple, with a road and more speed symbols. A little dull.

The Los Angeles Clippers return to a nautical theme, and frankly, these should be their full-time colors.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ jerseys colors are all very bold, and we’re not sure it works.

Did the Memphis Grizzlies just copy the Pacers or the other way around?

The Miami Heat brought back their popular “Miami Vice” jerseys from last year and they’re just as good. These take the cake, in our opinion.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ uniforms pay tribute to their old, colorful MECCA basketball court. Some love these; others do not.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ “Purple Rain” are a tribute to the late Prince.

The New Orleans Pelicans went the obvious route and went for a Mardi Gras theme. They’re good, but feel just a little too plain, like something is missing.

The New York Knicks’ orange and blue stripes draw for maps of the various neighborhoods in the city. Another strong contender.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s jerseys pay tribute to Native American culture in the region.

The Orlando Magic also kept it simple, with a throwback to their 1990s jerseys, which they also wear as alternates during the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers have “Rocky”-themed jerseys. Normally the team with the best jerseys and designs, these aren’t the 76ers’ best work.

The Phoenix Suns went with a lighter shade of purple and also appear to be somewhat of a throwback. Nothing too exciting, though there appears to be a desert-t design in the numbering.

The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t do much with theirs. They did do a cool project, however, where they commissioned local artists to make special Portland-themed jerseys and some of those are great.

Source: Portland Trail Blazers

The Sacramento Kings went very retro, bringing back the colors from their days as the Royals. These are good.

The San Antonio Spurs seemingly missed a chance to bring back their old fiesta colors and instead stuck with black and white.

The Toronto Raptors have had other alternates with gold before. These aren’t the most exciting, but they’re clean.

The Utah Jazz stuck with their desert jerseys, which they also used last year. Many people liked these when they debuted them last season.

The Washington Wizards dropped their usual blue for black and grey. The lettering is cool, even if the jerseys aren’t exciting.

