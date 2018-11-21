NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where all 30 teams stand after a wild first month

The NBA season is nearly a quarter complete.

The league has seen a big, unexpected shake-up, with presumed contenders like the Warriors, Celtics, and Rockets struggling to start the season.

Meanwhile, three teams some in the NBA world thought would miss the playoffs in the Western Conference are now competing for the No. 1 seed.

The NBA season is nearly a quarter of the way through, and wow, this is not what we expected.

The Warriors are going through turbulence as we’ve never seen before, the Celtics haven’t jelled, and three teams many expected to miss the playoffs now lead the Western Conference.

It’s early, and things can change rapidly in the NBA, but four of our top 10 teams from our training camp rankings have already fallen out of the top 10.

With one month of the NBA season completed, here’s where all 30 teams stand right now:

30. Cleveland Cavaliers



Record: 2-13, 15th in East

Offensive rating: 104.5, 26th

Defensive rating: 113.3, 30th

One thing to know: Predictably, the Cavs have completely fallen apart without LeBron James.

29. Phoenix Suns

Record: 3-13, 15th in West

Offensive rating: 101.7, 28th

Defensive rating: 112.0, 27th

One thing to know: In three games as a starter, rookie wing Mikal Bridges is averaging 11 points on 65% shooting, 50% from three, with 2 steals, and a block per game, while the Suns have outscored opponents by 41 points with him on the court this year.

28. Washington Wizards

Record: 6-11, 10th in East

Offensive rating: 106.9, 18th

Defensive rating: 112.2, 28th

One thing to know: The Wizards are coming apart at the seams, with John Wall reportedly cursing out head coach Scott Brooks during a heated practice while other players aired their grievances. This team seems destined for a blow-up.

27. Atlanta Hawks

Record: 3-14, 14th in East

Offensive rating: 100.6, 29th

Defensive rating: 110.0, 22nd

One thing to know: Rookie guard Trae Young’s shot hasn’t come around yet, but he’s wowed the NBA world with his passing. He’s averaging 8 assists per game and is 7th in the league in assist points created.

26. New York Knicks

Record: 4-14, 13th in East

Offensive rating: 106.2, 22nd

Defensive rating: 112.6, 29th

One thing to know: Tim Hardaway Jr. is quietly having a season that lives up to his $71 million contract, averaging 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field, 37% from three, and taking nearly 7 free throws per game.

26. Chicago Bulls

Record: 4-13, 12th in East

Offensive rating: 100.5, 30th

Defensive rating: 110.9, 24th

One thing to know: Zach LaVine for Most Improved Player? The fifth-year guard is averaging 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game on 43/31/81 shooting.

24. Miami Heat

Record: 6-11, 11th in East

Offensive rating: 105.5, 25th

Defensive rating: 107.4, 12th

One thing to know: The Heat nearly traded away Josh Richardson for Jimmy Butler earlier in the season, and it’s a good thing they didn’t. Richardson is having a career year, averaging 20 points per game while the Heat outscored teams by 4.5 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

23. Minnesota Timberwolves



Record: 7-10. 14th in West

Offensive rating: 106.3, 22nd

Defensive rating: 111.1, 25th

One thing to know: The Wolves are 3-1 since trading Jimmy Butler, and, encouragingly, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20 points and 16 rebounds per game on 56% shooting since the deal.

22. Brooklyn Nets

Record: 8-10, 9th in East

Offensive rating: 109.8, 10th

Defensive rating: 110.7, 23rd

One thing to know: Credit the Nets for chugging along, even without leading scorer Caris LeVert. They’re 2-3 without him, but they still rank 14th in offensive rating in those games, and D’Angelo Russell has put up 20 or more points in four of the contests.

21. Utah Jazz

Record: 8-9, 12th in West

Offensive rating: 105.8, 24th

Defensive rating: 108.5, 15th

One thing to know: One of the staunchest defenses in the NBA last season, the Jazz simply haven’t found their groove this season, even with Rudy Gobert making a leap on offense. Teams are shooting about 50% on Gobert this season, a relatively poor number for one of the league’s best defenders

20. Dallas Mavericks



Record: 7-9, 13th in West

Offensive rating: 107.4, 15th

Defensive rating: 106.6, 10th

One thing to know: Luka Doncic might be the steal of the draft – and he was the fifth pick! The 19-year-old Serbian is averaging nearly 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists per game while showing a poise usually reserved for veterans.

19. San Antonio Spurs

Record: 8-8. 11th in West

Offensive rating: 108.7, 11th

Defensive rating: 109.4, 21st

One thing to know: These aren’t your father’s Spurs. The combination of DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Gregg Popovich keeps the team afloat, but this year’s team is below-average defensively, bad at three-point shooting, and lack in ball movement.

18. Sacramento Kings

Record: 9-8, 10th in West

Offensive rating: 107.1, 16th

Defensive rating: 108.9, 18th

One thing to know: The Kings are playing at the second-fastest pace in the league and have unlocked the skills of youngsters like De’Aaron Fox and Willie Cauley-Stein. It wouldn’t be surprising to see this team fall off, but credit coach Dave Joerger for getting this team to play inspired ball.

17. Orlando Magic



Record: 9-9, 7th in East

Offensive rating: 106.3, 19th

Defensive rating: 108.4, 15th

One thing to know: Aaron Gordon is having a hot start from three like he did last year, knocking down 37% of his attempts and 43% in November. If he can keep it up, it would be a huge boost to the Magic’s offense, which ranks fifth in the NBA over the last nine games.

16. Detroit Pistons

Record: 8-6, 5th in East

Offensive rating: 106.3, 21st

Defensive rating: 106.3, 9th

One thing to know: The combined records of the opponents the Pistons have beaten this year: 50-69. The Pistons have had the easiest strength of schedule, according to ESPN.

15. Houston Rockets

Record: 8-7, 9th in West

Offensive rating: 108.4, 12th

Defensive rating: 108.5, 17th

One thing to know: After a near-disastrous 1-5 start, the Rockets have gone 7-2, all while banishing Carmelo Anthony after an offseason-signing gone wrong.

14. Charlotte Hornets



Record: 8-8, 8th in East

Offensive rating: 112.1, 7th

Defensive rating: 107.6, 13th

One thing to know: Kemba Walker is an early MVP candidate, as he’s taken a giant leap offensively, leading the league in scoring at 29.6 points per game. If he makes an All-NBA team this year, he’ll be eligible for the supermax contract, an interesting wrinkle to his impending free agency.

13. Boston Celtics



Record: 9-8, 6th in East

Offensive rating: 104.3, 27th

Defensive rating: 102.1, 1st

One thing to know: Something is up in Boston, where the fully healthy, stacked Celtics have been underwhelming, resulting in Gordon Hayward being moved to the bench most recently.

12. Los Angeles Lakers

Record: 9-7, 8th in East

Offensive rating: 110.7, 9th

Defensive rating: 109.2, 20th

One thing to know: The Lakers are slowly piecing it together, with LeBron James playing more aggressively in recent weeks. They’re ninth in defense since acquiring Tyson Chandler after ranking 23rd beforehand.

11. New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 10-7, 7th in West

Offensive rating: 113.7, 3rd

Defensive rating: 111.3, 26th

One thing to know: The Pelicans have had an up-and-down season, and the supporting cast around Anthony Davis continues to be a point of emphasis. The Pelicans have been involved in trade rumors for upgrades on the wing.

10. Denver Nuggets

Record: 10-7, 6th in West

Offensive rating: 111.0, 8th

Defensive rating: 105.2, 7th

One thing to know: Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds, and assists. He’s the first big man since Kevin Garnett in 2002-03 to average at least 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists per game.

9. Indiana Pacers

Record: 11-6, 3rd in East

Offensive rating: 107.8, 13th

Defensive rating: 102.9, 3rd

One thing to know: The Pacers’ Paul George trade continues to pay off. Victor Oladipo is once again having an All-Star season, but third-year big man Domantas Sabonis is in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation, averaging 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists per game off the bench.

8. Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 12-7, 4th in East

Offensive rating: 107.0, 17th

Defensive rating: 106.7, 11th

One thing to know: Just as the Sixers were getting rolling with Jimmy Butler, another unusual circumstance has come up with Markelle Fultz – his agent wants him to see a shoulder specialist and has advised him not to play until then.

7. Oklahoma City Thunder



Record: 10-6, 5th in West

Offensive rating: 107.7, 14th

Defensive rating: 103.2, 4th

One thing to know: The Thunder have rebounded from a 0-4 start, winning 10 of 12 games, all while Russell Westbrook has played in only 8 games. This team is still expecting back Andre Roberson at some point this season, so a good defensive team may still get better.

6. Los Angeles Clippers

Record: 11-6, 5th in West

Offensive rating: 112.6, 5th

Defensive rating: 108.4, 14th

One thing to know: Look up and down the Clippers’ roster, and there is no weak spot, even if they don’t have any superstars. Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari are both having strong seasons, averaging 21 and 18 points per game, respectively, and shooting better than 42% from three.

5. Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 11-5, 2nd in West

Offensive rating: 106.0, 23rd

Defensive rating: 102.8, 2nd

One thing to know: Rookie big man Jaren Jackson Jr. looks like one of the best players in the draft, averaging 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks per game for the surprising Grizzlies.

4. Golden State Warriors

Record: 12-6, 3rd in West

Offensive rating: 114.7, 1st

Defensive rating: 108.8, 18th

One thing to know: We can’t remember a time the Warriors were ranked so low! With Stephen Curry out, the reigning champs have gone 2-4, and the fight between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green is threatening to undo the season and a dynasty.

3. Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 12-4, 2nd in East

Offensive rating: 114.6, 2nd

Defensive rating: 104.1, 5th

One thing to know: The addition of more shooting, plus Mike Budenholzer’s team has transformed the Bucks from a middling playoff team to a potential contender.

2. Portland Trail Blazers



Record: 12-5, 1st in West

Offensive rating: 112.9, 4th

Defensive rating: 106.4, 9th

One thing to know: Are the Blazers true contenders? Probably not. But their rebound from an embarrassing first-round sweep in last year’s playoffs has been impressive, and Damian Lillard continues to play at an All-NBA level. Most thought the Blazers would fall off this year.

1. Toronto Raptors



Record: 14-4, 1st

Offensive rating: 112.3, 6th

Defensive rating: 104.8, 6th

One thing to know: Kawhi Leonard fits in seamlessly, Kyle Lowry is having another All-Star year, Pascal Siakam has made a leap into a borderline star, and they’re a long, strong, defensive nightmare. Few teams in the league look better on paper than the Raptors, and the on-court product is pretty good, too.

