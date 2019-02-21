NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands coming out of the All-Star break and heading into the stretch run

caption The 76ers are on the rise in the East. source Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NBA All-Star break is over and the season is in its home stretch.

The two big playoff races to watch will be between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings for the West’s 8th seed and the top five seeds in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks have been the best team in the NBA this year, and thus, get No. 1 in our power rankings, but there’s a nagging thought that the Warriors are still the team to beat.

The NBA is back from the All-Star break and heading into the stretch run of the regular season.

Over the final quarter of the season, some big questions remain unanswered – will the Lakers make a playoff push to keep LeBron James’ playoff streak alive? Who will emerge as the best team from the cluttered top of the East? Which team will end up with the worst record and thus, the best chance at the No. 1 pick in the draft?

There is also a nagging thought over these final few games – nobody is good enough to beat the Warriors, who have rounded into form in 2019.

With the season now in the home stretch, here’s a look at where all 30 teams stand:

30. New York Knicks

Record: 11-47, 15th in East

Offensive rating: 104.3, 27th

Defensive rating: 112.6, 28th

One thing to know: The Knicks have just two wins in 2019. The rest of their season is an open audition for young players to prove themselves, while the team tries to give itself the best chance at a No. 1 pick in June.

29. Phoenix Suns

Record: 11-48, 15th in West

Offensive rating: 104.1, 28th

Defensive rating: 113.9, 29th

One thing to know: Lost in the Luka Doncic hype has been Deandre Ayton’s performance this year. The No. 1 overall pick is averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block per game, and showing improvement on defense, the biggest pre-draft concern about him.

28. Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 12-46, 14th in East

Offensive rating: 105.4, 26th

Defensive rating: 116.3, 30th

One thing to know: Perhaps the Cavs’ lone race in the final stretch of the season will be trying to avoid posting the worst defensive season of all-time which they’re currently on pace to do.

27. Chicago Bulls

Record: 14-44, 13th in East

Offensive rating: 103.2, 30th

Defensive rating: 111.6, 24th

One thing to know: In four games with the Bulls, Otto Porter Jr., acquired by trade before the deadline, is a +21 on the floor. Ironically, it comes at a juncture of the season where the Bulls should not trying to beat teams.

26. New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 26-33, 13th in West

Offensive rating: 112.3, 8th

Defensive rating: 111.6, 23rd

One thing to know: The Pelicans enter the stretch run with the most awkward dynamic in the league – playing Anthony Davis, perhaps against their well and to their own benefit, or sitting him against his wish and the NBA’s desire. It’s an ugly situation that’s not going away.

25. Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 23-36, 14th in West

Offensive rating: 103.9, 29th

Defensive rating: 106.9, 7th

One thing to know: The Grizzlies are one of several teams that are incentivized to not win over the rest of the season – the Celtics get their draft pick if it falls outside of the top 8.

24. Atlanta Hawks

Record: 19-39, 12th in East

Offensive rating: 105.8, 25th

Defensive rating: 112.6, 27th

One thing to know: The Hawks have shown promise in the new year, which is all a rebuilding team can ask for. They’re a modest 8-14 in 2019 while Trae Young is up to 39% shooting from three-point range in February.

23. Washington Wizards

Record: 24-34, 11th in East

Offensive rating: 109.6, 15th

Defensive rating: 112.4, 26th

One thing to know: The Wizards’ outlook may be bleak, but Bradley Beal has proven he’s a true superstar this season. Since John Wall went down with a heel injury (and will be out for at least a year), Beal has averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists per game on 47% shooting.

22. Dallas Mavericks

Record: 26-31, 12th in West

Offensive rating: 108.3, 20th

Defensive rating: 108.6, 14th

One thing to know: The Mavs are 20-9 at home and 6-22 on the road. That chasm is the difference between the Mavs being in the playoff hunt vs. heading toward the lottery (their pick goes to the Hawks if it lands outside the top five).

21. Minnesota Timberwolves

Record: 27-30, 11th in West

Offensive rating: 110.4, 12th

Defensive rating: 110.4, 20th

One thing to know: The Wolves could get some key players back in the fold when they return to action. They’re just four games back of the 8th seed. Is there a playoff push in store for a team that’s had one of the most turbulent seasons in the NBA?

20. Miami Heat

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Record: 26-30, 9th in East

Offensive rating: 106.0, 24th

Defensive rating: 106.6, 6th

One thing to know: Team president Pat Riley recently said he won’t leave the team until they get back to championship contention. He may be in Miami for a while.

19. Orlando Magic

Record: 27-32, 10th in East

Offensive rating: 106.6, 22nd

Defensive rating: 107.7, 9th

One thing to know: The Magic entered the All-Star break on a high note, winners of five straight and seven of their last eight. Two big questions for their final stretch of the season: can they keep it up to make a playoff run, and will the newly acquired Markelle Fultz play?

18. Detroit Pistons

Record: 26-30, 8th in East

Offensive rating: 106.5, 23rd

Defensive rating: 108.1, 10th

One thing to know: The Pistons desperately want to make the playoffs. They added some pieces at the trade deadline in Thon Maker and Wayne Ellington who add versatility and shooting. We’ll see if it helps them reach their goal.

17. Charlotte Hornets

Record: 27-30, 7th in East

Offensive rating: 110.2, 14th

Defensive rating: 110.9, 21st

One thing to know: The story of the Hornets’ season has once again been about Kemba Walker’s lack of help. To put it in perspective, Walker has scored over 600 points more than his next-closest teammate, Jeremy Lamb. Walker has scored almost a quarter of the Hornets’ points this season.

16. Los Angeles Clippers

Record: 32-27, 8th in West

Offensive rating: 111.0, 11th

Defensive rating: 110.2, 19th

One thing to know: The Clippers sold off their best player, Tobias Harris, at the trade deadline. The Celtics get their pick if it falls outside of the lottery. The Clippers would be wise to fall outside of the playoff picture.

15. Brooklyn Nets

Record: 30-29, 6th in East

Offensive rating: 109.4, 16th

Defensive rating: 109.8, 17th

One thing to know: The Nets have been a feel-good story this season, thanks to a couple of breakout seasons and the depth of their squad. They’ll be tested in the second half of the year, however, as they play one of the toughest remaining schedules, according to NBA.com’s John Schumann.

14. Sacramento Kings

Record: 30-27, 9th in West

Offensive rating: 108.7, 18th

Defensive rating: 109.9, 18th

One thing to know: Anecdotally, it feels as though the Kings’ fun, exciting season – their best in a decade – will end with them outside of the playoffs because… (next slide)

13. Los Angeles Lakers

Record: 28-29, 10th

Offensive rating: 107.4, 21st

Defensive rating: 108.4, 12th

One thing to know: … LeBron James and the Lakers are on the Kings’ heels for the final playoff spot. James recently said he’s “activated” Playoff LeBron mode. Perhaps that won’t be enough to get the Lakers into the postseason, but until it doesn’t happen, we believe the Lakers will get to their final destination.

12. San Antonio Spurs

Record: 33-26, 7th in West

Offensive rating: 112.4, 6th

Defensive rating: 111.5, 22nd

One thing to know: The Spurs’ Friday matchup with the Raptors in Toronto will be one to watch, with DeMar DeRozan saying his first return to Toronto will be “one for the ages.”

11. Indiana Pacers

Record: 38-20, 3rd in East

Offensive rating: 109.3, 17th

Defensive rating: 104.1, 2nd

One thing to know: Give the Pacers credit. Following the loss of Victor Oladipo, the team has not hung their heads. Instead, they won six of their last seven following a four-game skid. They’re not going away, but it’s hard to see them keeping up in the stacked East.

10. Utah Jazz

Record: 32-25, 6th in West

Offensive rating: 108.4, 19th

Defensive rating: 105.4, 4th

One thing to know: Just as they did last season, the Jazz are surging in the second half of the season. They’re the 5th-best team in 2019, with the second-best defense. With one of the easiest schedules remaining, don’t be surprised to see the Jazz climb the standings.

9. Houston Rockets

Record: 33-24, 5th in West

Offensive rating: 114.3, 2nd

Defensive rating: 112.2, 25th

One thing to know: James Harden’s historic scoring streak has gotten much of the attention, but entering the final stretch of the season, the Rockets are healthier and deeper than they’ve been all season. There will be two priorities: lightening Harden’s load, so he’s well-rested for the playoffs and trying to turn around their defense, which has fallen off big-time from last year.

8. Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 34-23, 4th in West

Offensive rating: 112.4, 7th

Defensive rating: 109.4, 16th

One thing to know: The Blazers added some modest depth at the deadline in Rodney Hood and Enes Kanter. The team remains as steady as ever, and though they may not look like contenders at the moment, all it takes is a few breaks to be competing in the Western Conference Finals.

7. Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 37-20, 3rd in West

Offensive rating: 110.4, 13th

Defensive rating: 105.2, 3rd

One thing to know: The Thunder may pose the biggest threat to the Warriors, but before they get to the playoffs, they’ll have to survive a brutal season-ending schedule.

6. Philadelphia 76ers

source Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Record: 37-21, 5th in East

Offensive rating: 111.8, 10th

Defensive rating: 108.4, 11th

One thing to know: The Sixers are owners of the most talented “Big Four” in the East. Chemistry issues and depth will continue to be an issue, but when the Sixers get to the playoffs, they’ll own the talent advantage over just about everybody.

5. Boston Celtics

Record: 37-21, 4th in East

Offensive rating: 111.9, 9th

Defensive rating: 105.7, 5th

One thing to know: The Celtics continue to have the make-up of a contender, both in depth and statistical profile. They just need to get out of their way. If chemistry issues can be put aside, the Celtics remain dangerous.

4. Denver Nuggets

source Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Record: 39-18, 2nd in West

Offensive rating: 113.4, 3rd

Defensive rating: 108.4, 13th

One thing to know: What is likely the Nuggets’ preferred starting lineup – Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Will Barton, Gary Harris, and Jamal Murray – has played just 46 minutes this season. They’re a +29 in those minutes. If Denver can get healthy and stay healthy, we’ll find out if they’re ready to be a true playoff threat this year.

3. Toronto Raptors

Record: 43-16, 2nd in East

Offensive rating: 112.4, 5th

Defensive rating: 107.3, 8th

One thing to know: The Raptors have some chemistry issues to sort out over the rest of the regular season, including figuring out how to integrate Kawhi Leonard into their offense more naturally. That they’ve been this good without a ton of cohesion is impressive, but will it hold up in the playoffs?

2. Golden State Warriors

Record: 41-16, 1st in West

Offensive rating: 116.0, 1st

Defensive rating: 109.2, 15th

One thing to know: The Warriors are the Warriors. They’re 10-2 since welcoming back DeMarcus Cousins and 16-3 in 2019. It looks increasingly likely that nobody in the West will truly be able to threaten them.

1. Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 43-14, 1st

Offensive rating: 113.0, 4th

Defensive rating: 103.5, 1st

One thing to know: No team on paper is as impressive as the Bucks. They own the best record in the league, the best defense, the fourth-best offense, the best point margin, the MVP frontrunner, and possible Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year candidates. GM Jon Horst told Business Insider that he’s confident their group can do something “special” this year.

Now, find out what it’s like to attend the NBA’s own Super Bowl Week…