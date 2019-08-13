The 2019-20 NBA schedule is out — here are the most anticipated games after a summer that rocked the league

caption Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will make their debut on the opening night of the NBA season. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The NBA has released the 2019-20 NBA schedule.

This year’s most anticipated games include a lot of returns and reunions after all of the player movement this offseason.

After a hectic offseason that saw several stars change teams and several teams make blockbuster trades, the NBA hierarchy has been rearranged.

Below, we took a look at the most anticipated games of the 2019-20 season, which includes a lot of reunions, returns, and high-profile, high-stakes matchups.

Take a look below:

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Date: October 22, 2019

What to know: The Clippers and Lakers may have had the two biggest offseasons in the league. There will be plenty of star power between LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George, as the two teams face off on opening night in what could be a preview of the Western Conference Finals.

Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors

caption Kevin Durant may not be on the court for the Nets’ lone game in San Francisco. source Gregory Shamus/Getty

Date: March 12, 2020

What to know: Kevin Durant is expected to miss the 2019-20 season recovering from a torn Achilles, but his return to the Bay Area will still be an event. It could also be the D’Angelo Russell Revenge Game.

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

Date: November 27, 2019

What to know: Kyrie Irving likely won’t get a warm welcome when he returns to Boston for the first time. The Nets and Celtics could both be fighting for a top-four seed in the East.

Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans

Date: November 27, 2019

What to know: Anthony Davis isn’t likely to get a warm reception in New Orleans after asking for a trade to the Lakers. The Zion Williamson-Davis matchup will be highly anticipated, too.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Date: October 24, 2019

What to know: Early in the season, we’ll get a look at the new guard vs. the old guard. Kawhi Leonard was last seen on the court ending the Warriors’ dynasty, robbing them of a threepeat. His Clippers will try to prove the West is theirs; the Warriors won’t give up so easily.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

caption LeBron James’ Lakers may finally pass the Warriors this year. source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Date: November 13, 2019

What to know: LeBron James couldn’t get past the Warriors once they acquired Kevin Durant. Now, with Durant gone and Anthony Davis by his side, James and the Lakers will try to prove they’re the new top dogs.

Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto Raptors

Date: December 11, 2019

What to know: After he led the Raptors to a championship, Kawhi Leonard can only be greeted with cheers when he returns to Toronto … Right?

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

Date: January 9, 2020

What to know: Compared to the other stars who changed teams this offseason, Russell Westbrook will surely get a rousing ovation when he returns to Oklahoma City. If Chris Paul is still on the Thunder by that time, he’ll be out for revenge against his former squad.

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers

Date: December 18, 2019

What to know: It remains unclear if the 76ers declined to give Jimmy Butler the max or if he took less to join the Heat this summer. But as the undisputed leader of the Heat, Butler will surely try to beat his old teammates in front of the Philadelphia crowd.

Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors

Date: March 5, 2020

What to know: The Finals rematch loses some steam since Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant have both switched teams. But the matchup should remain intriguing, and both sides should still be fighting for playoff seeds at that point in the season.

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

Date: November 13, 2019

What to know: The Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis didn’t have too many great times together, but what once seemed like a promising partnership fell apart quickly. His return should be interesting for both sides. Plus: Luka Doncic at MSG.

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

Date: December 25, 2019

What to know: One of the five Christmas Day headliners, Rockets-Warriors should remain compelling, even with Kevin Durant and Chris Paul now gone. The Rockets will try to finally get over the hump vs. Golden State (who, don’t forget, knocked off the Rockets, sans Durant last year). Adding Russell Westbrook to the mix only spices things up.

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

Date: December 25, 2019

What to know: The Bucks and 76ers figure to contend for Eastern Conference supremacy this season. It would not surprise anyone if this turned out to be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers

Date: October 23, 2019

What to know: A battle of the two teams who have mostly run it back this season, the Blazers and Nuggets are the quieter teams competing for the Western Conference’s top seeds.

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

Date: November 7, 2019

What to know: Hornets-Celtics won’t be the most competitive matchup on this list, but the NBA world will be watching to see how Kemba Walker plays against his old team. Similarly, will Terry Rozier seek revenge against his former team?

New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks

Date: January 10, 2020

What to know: Knicks fans dreamt all last season that Madison Square Garden would be Zion Williamson’s home court. Instead, he’ll visit with the Pelicans to play against his former Duke teammate, R.J. Barrett, to whom Knicks fans have now pinned their hopes.

