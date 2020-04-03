The NBA season format could permanently change in the wake of the coronavirus suspension, but some in the NBA world aren’t on board

There has been talk of big-picture changes to the NBA schedule in the wake of the coronavirus suspension.

With the NBA season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been talk of big-picture changes to the league’s schedule in the aftermath.

The NBA could reportedly lose $1 billion if the 2019-20 is canceled entirely, leading to a strong push within the league to find a way to resume the season. That could mean having the playoffs pushed into July and August, with the draft and free agency happening in September.

If that were to happen, some have suggested pushing the start of the 2020-21 season to December and having the playoffs go through the summer. There are people within the league who like the idea of changing the league calendar permanently, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin has argued for the season to begin in December to avoid competing with the NFL and college football for too long.

Some, like Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, have argued that the evolving TV landscape means the summer is no longer a dead period for ratings. Some think the NBA could “own” that time of year if its biggest events, the playoffs and Finals, took place during summer, with little other competition.

Evan Wasch, the NBA’s senior vice president of strategy and analytics, said the league would have “no issue” with reconsidering the schedule.

However, not everybody is on-board with the idea.

While speaking to reporters this week, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said most players enjoy having the summer off.

Dame doesn't think most players would be in favor of a permanent shift of the start of the season to Christmas. Guys want the summers off with their families. "For that to change, I'm definitely not a fan of that and I don't see many guys being a fan of that." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) March 31, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love was on “The Daily Show” and echoed Lillard’s point.

“We have the best schedule,” Love said. “It’s a scholastic schedule and you get summers off. I’ve done it for 25 years now of organized basketball, where it’s September and October (to start) and if you go all the way to the Finals, it’s through June and then get the summers off. We have it really good and that’s not lost on any of us. Obviously drastic times, drastic measures, but would like to keep the same schedule and 82 games.”

One assistant coach told Insider that in addition to logistical challenges like the draft, changing the league schedule could have an effect on families.

“For coaches and players, all of a sudden have to pick up and move your kids in November to a new city because you just got traded or hired,” the coach said. “It just changes the whole dynamic of that as well. The coaches, we’re just a speck, but I think it definitely affects families, having to make those decisions during those times. The way it is right now, it actually makes it a little bit easier.”

The same coach added: “You throw everything out of whack … I think everybody likes having the summer the way it is. And I think it flows pretty good for people.”

Of course, the logistical challenges are not small either. If the draft was moved to September, it would no longer align with the college basketball season. The current timing allows college prospects to test the waters of the draft and decide whether to go pro or return to school. If the draft is held in September, it could complicate the timing of the end of the college basketball season and prospects’ decisions to enter the draft.

As Marc Stein of The New York Times noted, while some members of the NBA view the suspension as a way to get creative with the remainder of the 2019-20 season and beyond, there will be pushback. Any possible change would also have to be approved by the Players Association. From the sounds of it, it may face some resistance.