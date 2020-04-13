Many NBA players can’t play basketball under quarantine, and teams are fretting they’ll get injured if the season resumes

Some NBA teams want to install a 25-day program to get players back into shape if the season resumes, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Many players who live in apartments can’t play basketball at all while the season is suspended because gyms are closed.

NBA teams have expressed concern about players getting injured if and when basketball resumes, citing the long layoff, which is unlike any other break in the season.

If the 2019-20 NBA season is able to resume, some within the league are worried about the effect of the long layoff on players.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, some team executives and medical personnel have suggested a 25-day program to help players return to the floor if the season is able to resume.

Windhorst wrote that in the plan there would be an “11-day stretch of individual workouts in which they could maintain some measure of social distancing while ramping up training and activity. Then, if permitted by medical officials, the idea would be to allow for a two-week training camp with entire teams participating.”

Windhorst said on “Get Up” on Monday that teams are concerned that players will get hurt when they return to the game.

“There’s a lot of people working on this. They are really concerned about injuries on players,” Windhorst said, noting that this break in play is different than a lockout year.

“A lot of these guys aren’t playing basketball. Yeah, if you have a great house with a beautiful indoor gym or you have access to something like that, you are playing by yourself maybe. But in the lockout, a lot of these guys are playing exhibition games and stuff.

“The trainers and medical personnel are really worried if there’s a restart, there could be injuries, even in the practices leading up [to games].”

As Windhorst mentioned, while some players do have home gyms – Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz, for instance, showed his during ESPN’s televised “H-O-R-S-E” competition on Sunday – it’s a select few. Many players live in apartments. While some of those buildings have gyms, they’ve been shut down, and players are forbidden by the NBA to go to non-league affiliated gyms. Teams have resorted to sending players treadmills, stationary bikes, weights, and resistance bands to players’ homes for workouts. An agent told Insider that some players are doing sprints in their backyards.

The NBA is uncertain if the season can resume at all. Weeks ago, the league was reportedly bracing for a mid-June return, with something like a two-week training camp before playing in July. It’s unclear if the league still views that as feasible; Commissioner Adam Silver has said the league is waiting until May to make any further decisions on the season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported that the league would like to crown a champion around Labor Day to avoid affecting too much of the 2020-21 season. If teams want to give players 25 days to get back into shape, the window for the remaining games will only get smaller.