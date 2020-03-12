NBA suspends its season after Ruby Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA is suspending the 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s currently unclear when Gobert tested positive, but a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed, then called off moments before tip-off.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Wednesday will be the final night of games before the league enters a hiatus.

The NBA has suspended the 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The NBA made the decision after a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was called off, though the sequence of events was unclear. ESPN’s Royce Young reported that prior to tip-off, a team doctor sprinted out onto the court to speak to team officials.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, both teams are still quarantined in the arena in Oklahoma City. Wojanrowski said Wednesday night will be the final night of games for the foreseeable future.