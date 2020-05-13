LeBron James, Steph Curry, and many of the biggest names in the NBA are reportedly united in favor of restarting the season

Some of the NBA’s brightest stars – including LeBron James and Stephen Curry – united in favor of restarting the 2019-2020 season in a conference call on Monday, according to Yahoo Sports.

And on Tuesday, the NBA Players Association later began polling its members regarding their willingness to return to the hardwood, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he doesn’t have to make a final decision regarding the future of the season until June, but it appears momentum for the league to recommence is picking up.

The NBA may be on its way back.

Some of the biggest names in the league joined a conference call with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Monday to discuss the logistics of restarting the 2019-2020 season, according to reporting from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. All of the players involved – including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, and Russell Westbrook – were united in favor of returning to the hardwood.

One day after the call, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the NBA Players Association began polling its members about their willingness to play out the season. Though the general consensus among players remains to be seen, some players on teams that have already been eliminated from the playoffs would rather the NBA reconvene with just the top eight teams in an expedited playoff-style scenario, per Haynes. Still, the unanimous support from the stars on Silver’s conference call is likely to influence the rest of the league’s players.

Of course, the group’s support for continuing gameplay is contingent on the league undertaking proper safety protocols. Given the fact that we’re likely more than a year removed from finding a vaccine for the coronavirus, Silver couldn’t guarantee that players would be safe even if the league quarantined in a single city as has previously been reported. Still, he vowed that the league would do all it could to prevent its players from coming into harm’s way.

Though there’s a relatively narrow timeline for the league to recommence for the first time since March 11, Silver insisted that he did not need to make a decision about the future of the 2019-2020 season until June.