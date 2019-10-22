NBA teams gave out $626 million in extensions on the eve of the NBA season. Here are all the deals.

There were several big contract extensions in the NBA over the last few weeks, with six taking place on Monday, the day before the regular season.

In total, teams handed out $626 million in extensions.

Check out all the deals below.

Over the last week, there has been a flurry of action in the NBA, as teams handed out extensions for rookie-scale players and soon-to-be free agents.

The action started two weeks ago, with the Raptors agreeing to an extension for Kyle Lowry. They later signed Pascal Siakam to a max, $130 million contract. The Washington Wizards struck a deal with Bradley Beal to keep their franchise star off the market for another three years.

Then, on Monday, there were several big deals, highlighted by the Kings giving Buddy Hield a $94 million extension and the Boston Celtics topping it with a $115 million extension for Jaylen Brown.

In total, there were nine deals over the course of three weeks, with teams handing out a whopping $626 million in extensions.

Kyle Lowry, G — One year, $31 million

Team: Toronto Raptors

One thing to know: Lowry’s one-year extension with the reigning champs puts off his free agency for another year and could signal one of two things – the Raptors want to run back their championship-winning squad, or they want to make Lowry a more attractive trade chip.

Bradley Beal, G — Two years, $72 million

Team: Washington Wizards

One thing to know: Beal was set to be the hottest trade target in the NBA this season as a star guard coming off a 25-5-5 season, with a contract set to expire in 2021. Instead, he extended his deal with the Wizards, putting faith in their ability to rebuild the team.

Pascal Siakam, F — Four years, $130 million

Team: Toronto Raptors

One thing to know: Siakam made huge leaps in 2018-19, won Most Improved Player, and became the centerpiece of the Raptors after Kawhi Leonard’s departure. He still has room to grow, but the team is paying him to be their top option this season and beyond.

Buddy Hield — Four years, $94 million

Team: Sacramento Kings

One thing to know: Hield’s contract negotiations threatened to get ugly when he called the Kings’ offers insulting and said he would find a new team if they didn’t get something done. In the end, they did. Hield’s extension reportedly has bonuses and incentives that could make the deal worth as much as $106 million.

Jaylen Brown, G/F — Four years, $115 million

Team: Boston Celtics

One thing to know: Arguably, the most shocking of all of the extensions, the Celtics made a significant investment in Brown, a talented two-way wing who has a high ceiling but has struggled with consistency.

Domantas Sabonis, F/C — Four years, $77 million

Team: Indiana Pacers

One thing to know: Sabonis has developed into a versatile big man with the Pacers since being acquired in the Paul George trade. Trade rumors were surrounding Sabonis, as he presents a somewhat awkward fit with Pacers big man Myles Turner, but it appears Indiana wants to test the chemistry a bit longer.

Dejounte Murray, G — Four years, $64 million

Team: San Antonio Spurs

One thing to know: Murray was poised for a breakout season with the Spurs last season before tearing his ACL in the preseason and missing the regular season. Now the Spurs make a low-stakes gamble that the 23-year-old can pick up where he left off. The contract could be a steal for the Spurs down the road if Murray meets his potential.

Taurean Prince, G/F — Two years, $29 million

Team: Brooklyn Nets

One thing to know: The Nets acquired Prince, a young, developing, 3-and-D player in a trade to clear cap space in what now looks like a shrewd move. Prince could play a big role on the wing for a Nets team hoping to leap in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

Joe Ingles, G/F — One year, $14 million

Team: Utah Jazz

One thing to know: Ingles is one of the best-kept secrets in the NBA – a slick playmaker, shooter, and defender who plays an important role for the Jazz. The deal keeps him off the market until 2022, when he’ll surely be looking for a big deal.

