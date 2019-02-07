The NBA exploded ahead of another hectic trade deadline — here are all the deals that went down

As the 2019 NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches, franchises have engaged in some massive, league-altering trades.

Markelle Fultz, Kristaps Porzingis, Marc Gasol, Tobias Harris, Harrison Barnes, Otto Porter Jr., Iman Shumpert and many other big-name NBA players will be donning new jerseys for the remainder of the season.

Check out all of the deals that went down in advance of Thursday’s 3 PM EST trade deadline below:

The Toronto Raptors sent Greg Monroe and a second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets

Source: Shams Charania, Twitter

The Boston Celtics sent Jabari Bird to the Atlanta Hawks for cash considerations

Source: Chris Haynes, Twitter

The Orlando Magic acquired Markelle Fultz from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a Cleveland Cavaliers second-round pick

caption Markelle Fultz. source Rob Carr/Getty Images

Source: Kevin O’Connor, Adrian Wojnarowski Twitter

The Atlanta Hawks traded Tyler Dorsey to the Memphis Grizzlies for Shelvin Mack

Source: Michael Wallace

The Sacramento Kings sent Skal Labissiere to the Portland Blazers for Caleb Swanigan

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Twitter

The Los Angeles Clippers traded Mike Muscala to the Los Angeles Lakers for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Twitter

The Toronto Raptors acquired Marc Gasol for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles, and a 2024 second-round pick

The Memphis Grizzlies sent Garrett Temple and JaMychal Green to the Los Angeles Clippers for Avery Bradley

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Twitter

The Houston Rockets traded Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin to the Indiana Pacers for a future second-round pick

Source: ESPN

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Nikola Mirotic from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Jason Smith, Stanley Johnson, and four future second-round picks

caption Nikola Mirotic. source Sean Gardner/Getty

Source: Bleacher Report

The Houston Rockets sent James Ennis III to the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2021 second-round pick.

Source: ESPN

The Dallas Mavericks traded Harrison Barnes to the Sacramento Kings for Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson

caption Harrison Barnes. source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Read more: Dallas Mavericks trade Harrison Barnes mid-game, leading to an awkward finish on the bench

The Washington Wizards sent Markieff Morris to the New Orleans Pelicans for Wesley Johnson

caption Markieff Morris. source Rob Carr/Getty

Source: ESPN

The Houston Rockets acquired Iman Shumpert, Nik Stauskas, and Wade Baldwin, the Cleveland Cavaliers receive Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss, and the Rockets’ 2019 first-round pick (lottery protected), and the Sacramento Kings acquire Alec Burks

Source: ESPN

The Washington Wizards traded Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls for Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker, and a protected 2023 second-round draft pick

Source: ESPN

The Miami Heat sent Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to the Phoenix Suns for Ryan Anderson

caption Ryan Anderson. source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Source: ESPN

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Malachi Richardson, the draft rights to Emir Preldzic, and draft considerations and send cash considerations to the Toronto Raptors

caption Malachi Richardson. source Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Source: The Athletic

The Milwaukee Bucks sent Thon Maker to the Detroit Pistons for Stanley Johnson

Source: ESPN

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Mike Muscala, Wilson Chandler, Landry Shamet, a 2020 first-round pick, the Miami Heat’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick, and two second-round picks

Read more: The Sixers made their second blockbuster trade of the year, and now they’re all-in on 2019

The Detroit Pistons dealt Reggie Bullock to the Los Angeles Lakers for Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a second-round draft pick

Source: ESPN

The Cleveland Cavaliers sent Rodney Hood to the Portland Trailblazers for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, a 2021 second-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick.

Source: ESPN

The Chicago Bulls acquired Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations in exchange for the Oklahoma City Thunders’ protected 2020 second-round pick

Source: Fansided

The New York Knicks sent Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, and Trey Burke to the Dallas Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and two future first-round picks

Read more: We’re learning more about the Kristaps Porzingis trade, and it’s becoming clear that it’s one of the most complicated deals in recent history

