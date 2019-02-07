The NBA exploded ahead of another hectic trade deadline — here are all the deals that went down

- As the 2019 NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches, franchises have engaged in some massive, league-altering trades.
- Markelle Fultz, Kristaps Porzingis, Marc Gasol, Tobias Harris, Harrison Barnes, Otto Porter Jr., Iman Shumpert and many other big-name NBA players will be donning new jerseys for the remainder of the season.
Check out all of the deals that went down in advance of Thursday's 3 PM EST trade deadline below:
The NBA once again exploded in a flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks kicked things off last Thursday with a blockbuster trade for Kristaps Porzingis.
Teams didn’t wait long to follow suit. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a big trade for Tobias Harris.
Over the next 48 hours, several other teams made big moves to get in on the action. The Toronto Raptors acquired Marc Gasol, the Sacramento Kings got Harrison Barnes, the Milwaukee Bucks got Nikola Mirotic, the Houston Rockets got Iman Shumpert, and the Orlando Magic acquired Markelle Fultz, to name a few.
The Toronto Raptors sent Greg Monroe and a second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets
Source: Shams Charania, Twitter
The Boston Celtics sent Jabari Bird to the Atlanta Hawks for cash considerations
Source: Chris Haynes, Twitter
The Orlando Magic acquired Markelle Fultz from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a Cleveland Cavaliers second-round pick
Source: Kevin O’Connor, Adrian Wojnarowski Twitter
The Atlanta Hawks traded Tyler Dorsey to the Memphis Grizzlies for Shelvin Mack
Source: Michael Wallace
The Sacramento Kings sent Skal Labissiere to the Portland Blazers for Caleb Swanigan
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Twitter
The Los Angeles Clippers traded Mike Muscala to the Los Angeles Lakers for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Twitter
The Toronto Raptors acquired Marc Gasol for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles, and a 2024 second-round pick
The Memphis Grizzlies sent Garrett Temple and JaMychal Green to the Los Angeles Clippers for Avery Bradley
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Twitter
The Houston Rockets traded Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin to the Indiana Pacers for a future second-round pick
Source: ESPN
The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Nikola Mirotic from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Jason Smith, Stanley Johnson, and four future second-round picks
Source: Bleacher Report
The Houston Rockets sent James Ennis III to the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2021 second-round pick.
Source: ESPN
The Dallas Mavericks traded Harrison Barnes to the Sacramento Kings for Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson
The Washington Wizards sent Markieff Morris to the New Orleans Pelicans for Wesley Johnson
Source: ESPN
The Houston Rockets acquired Iman Shumpert, Nik Stauskas, and Wade Baldwin, the Cleveland Cavaliers receive Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss, and the Rockets’ 2019 first-round pick (lottery protected), and the Sacramento Kings acquire Alec Burks
Source: ESPN
The Washington Wizards traded Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls for Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker, and a protected 2023 second-round draft pick
Source: ESPN
The Miami Heat sent Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to the Phoenix Suns for Ryan Anderson
Source: ESPN
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Malachi Richardson, the draft rights to Emir Preldzic, and draft considerations and send cash considerations to the Toronto Raptors
Source: The Athletic
The Milwaukee Bucks sent Thon Maker to the Detroit Pistons for Stanley Johnson
Source: ESPN
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Mike Muscala, Wilson Chandler, Landry Shamet, a 2020 first-round pick, the Miami Heat’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick, and two second-round picks
The Detroit Pistons dealt Reggie Bullock to the Los Angeles Lakers for Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a second-round draft pick
Source: ESPN
The Cleveland Cavaliers sent Rodney Hood to the Portland Trailblazers for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin, a 2021 second-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick.
Source: ESPN
The Chicago Bulls acquired Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations in exchange for the Oklahoma City Thunders’ protected 2020 second-round pick
Source: Fansided
The New York Knicks sent Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, and Trey Burke to the Dallas Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and two future first-round picks
