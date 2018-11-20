NBC is reportedly paying Megyn Kelly $30 million as a part of her exit deal

caption Megyn Kelly. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune

NBC will pay Megyn Kelly $30 million as part of her exit from the company, according to the New York Post.

Kelly and NBC agreed to part ways in October after the company fired her from “Today” for defending blackface.

A previous Wall Street Journal report suggested her compensation at NBC would be $69 million, but a source told the Post she’s being paid the full amount owed in her contract.

NBC will give Megyn Kelly a $30 million payout for leaving the company, according to the New York Post.

Kelly was fired from her spot on NBC’s “Today” show in October after defending the act of wearing blackface on Halloween. NBC and Kelly then mutually agreed to have her leave the company, and have spent the past month negotiating the terms of her exit.

“Everyone wants this to be over – both Megyn and NBC – and Comcast has the money to pay off Megyn,” one source told the Post. “We thought this would be a done deal a few weeks ago.”

Kelly joined NBC in 2017, after spending several years at Fox News. NBC made a “$69 million bet” to hire her, according to the Wall Street Journal, but it’s not clear if that entire amount was meant for her salary, if it also included production costs and staff salaries, and over what course of time that investment was planned for.

One source told the Post that Comcast, NBC’s parent company, was paying Kelly “the full amount owed in her contract to go away,” but predicted she would be back on cable news.

“This is far from the end of her TV career – in the Trump era there are few broadcasters like her,” the source said. “Megyn would likely take a short break from TV and return to cable news ahead of the 2020 election.”

