‘You kissed me on the lips in front of the paparazzi’: New report seems to reveal why NBC was filming Trump and Epstein at 1992 Mar-a-Lago party

caption Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 1992. source NBC

Footage of President Donald Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein at his Mar-A-Lago resort in 1992 was shot by NBC as part of a segment on the talk show “A Closer Look.”

The footage, which NBC rebroadcast on Wednesday, shows Epstein and Trump chatting and watching young women dance during a party at Trump’s Palm Beach club in 1992.

The footage was later used as part of a segment on Daniel’s talk show, where Daniels explained how Trump’s guest appearance came to be.

“You kissed me on the lips in front of the paparazzi, and I said ‘that’ll cost you, I’m booking you on the show,'” she said to Trump during a sit-down interview in 1992.

An NBC source told the The Washington Post that the clip was part of 36 hours of footage taken of Trump for a 30-minute segment about the newly-divorced real estate mogul for Daniel’s show.

Footage re-aired by NBC on Wednesday seem to explain how Trump ended up on Daniels’ show.

“I don’t even know why I’m on the show except we want to get you good ratings,” Trump told Daniels during a 1992 interview on her show.

“How generous,” she responds as the audience laughs and boos. “Tell the rest of the story, though.”

Daniels then recounts how Trump agreed to come on her show after he allegedly kissed her during a charity event in New York.

Trump referred to the exchange as “open and nice” and called Daniels a “fabulous woman” to which Daniels lifted out of her chair and responded, “wait a minute.”

“Her husband is a handsome devil, I’ll tell you. He’s a good guy. But I think he had his back turned at the time,” Trump said, to which Daniels agreed.

The 1992 footage, shot by NBC and rebroadcast by the network on Wednesday, features a party thrown by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, alongside NFL cheerleaders and other guests.

Jeffrey Epstein, who Trump once called a “fixture in Palm Beach,” was also in attendance and can be seen in the footage chatting with Trump and watching women dance. Epstein previously cut a deal in 2008 to avoid federal charges, pleading guilty to state prostitution charges and registering as a sex offender. He is currently facing two federal charges related to sex trafficking and faces up to 45 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty in court last week.

Trump has repeatedly denied having a close relationship with Epstein said he “wasn’t a fan” of the billionaire financier who frequently hung out with members in the upper echelons of society. Trump claimed he cut ties with Epstein 15 years ago after the two had a “falling out.”

INSIDER contacted the White House for comment and will update as necessary.