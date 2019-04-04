A Virginia basketball player and his fianceé are not allowed to have a wedding registry due to NCAA rules

Virginia’s Kyle Guy and his fianceé were not allowed to start their wedding registry due to NCAA rules.

Guy said he didn’t want to argue with the NCAA and would re-visit the registry after the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia men’s basketball junior guard Kyle Guy and his fianceé will have to delay their wedding registry for a while.

Guy’s fianceé, Alexa Jenkins, reportedly tweeted that NCAA rules prevent Guy from starting a registry, presumably because it would violate amateurism rules.

Guy was asked about it by a reporter who saw Jenkins’ tweet in the lead-up to Virginia’s Final Four game against Auburn and confirmed he was told he couldn’t start a registry.

“That was crazy to me that that’s illegal because that’s what a registry is for,” Guy said (via USA Today Sports). “NCAA said it was illegal, so not going to argue with it right now.” Guy said he and Jenkins would look into it again once the basketball season is over.

College athletes are not paid and are not allowed to receive compensation for endorsing products or receiving products as gifts. However, the NCAA’s amateurism rules don’t appear to specify the line on receiving gifts and money from family and friends, as people often do at weddings.

The NCAA did not immediately respond to Business Insider for clarification on the rule.

Watch Guy’s response below: