March Madness is approaching — Here are the 15 biggest names to look out for in the 2020 women’s NCAA tournament

caption Oregon Ducks star Sabrina Ionescu became the first college player — male or female — to register 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in their career. source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

The 2020 NCAA tournament tips off in a few short weeks.

The top teams in the country like Oregon, Baylor, Louisville, and UConn are ready to compete for a spot in the Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ducks star Sabrina Ionescu has shined in her senior season, dropping triple-double after triple-double and becoming the first college player to register 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in their career.

Other stars like Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Arizona’s Aari McDonald, and Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter have lit up scoreboards and put the country on notice in time for March.

Get to know Ionescu, Howard, McDonald, Carter, and the rest of this year’s college basketball elite so you’re fully prepared for the most wonderful time of the year.

Ruthy Hebard

source Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Oregon Ducks

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats: 16.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.3 APG

One thing to know: Ruthy Hebard is the perfect compliment to triple-double machine Sabrin Ionescu and the elite Oregon Ducks offense. She leads the team in rebounds and blocks and sits just 0.4 points behind Ionescu as the second-best bucket getter for the Ducks.

Crystal Dangerfield

source David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Team: UConn Huskies

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats: 15.2 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.0 APG

One thing to know: Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies are having an “off-year,” or what almost every other program in the country would call a successful season. The sixth-ranked squad relies on Crystal Dangerfield for both its sharpshooting from beyond the arc and its leadership on both sides of the floor.

Kiana Williams

source Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Stanford Cardinal

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

Stats: 14.2 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.8 APG

One thing to know: While Kiana Williams’ stats speak to many of her concrete contributions to the fourth-ranked Cardinal, her intangible contributions to the team cannot be understated. She is undoubtedly the leader for Stanford and sets the pace and tone for the team.

Ashley Joens

Team: Iowa State Cyclones

Year: Sophomore

Position: Forward

Stats: 20.8 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 1.9 APG

One thing to know: As a sophomore, Ashley Joens ranks fifth in the entire nation in scoring and owns an impressive 15 double-doubles on the season.

Chelsea Dungee

source Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats: 17.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.7 APG

One thing to know: Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee is the third leading scorer in the entire SEC with nearly 18 points per game.

Michaela Onyenwere

Team: UCLA Bruins

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

Stats: 19.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.5 APG

One thing to know: Michaela Onyenwere does it all for the Bruins thanks to her remarkable athleticism and prolific scoring.

Sabrina Ionescu

Team: Oregon Ducks

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 8.9 APG

One thing to know: Sabrina Ionescu was already the best player in the college game when she decided to return to Oregon for her senior season. Now, the triple-double queen has gone further than any college player – man or woman – before her, becoming the first college player with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in a career.

Lauren Cox

source Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Baylor Bears

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats: 11.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.6 APG

One thing to know: The second-ranked, one-loss Baylor Bears look to senior forward Lauren Cox as their leader in the paint. She’s overcome an early-season foot injury to lead the Bears in rebounds and blocks while managing the game on both sides of the floor.

Mikayla Pivec

source Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Oregon State Beavers

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Stats: 15.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 4.6 APG

One thing to know: Mikayla Pivec is the definition of a do-it-all player, as evidenced by the fact that she’s a guard who averages a near double-double.

Dana Evans

source Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Louisville Cardinals

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

Stats: 18.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4.3 APG

One thing to know: Dana Evans has made the most of former Louisville star Asia Durr’s absence, stepping into a larger role and taking on the primary scoring responsibilities for the fifth-ranked Cardinals.

Rhyne Howard

Team: Kentucky Wildcats

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

Stats: 23.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.4 APG

One thing to know: Rhyne Howard is the third leading scorer in the entire NCAA and the top scorer among players in Power 5 conferences. With 6.6 rebounds per game to boot as a guard, it’s no wonder she’s on the shortlist for the Naismith Trophy.

Megan Walker

source Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Team: UConn Huskies

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

Stats: 19.3 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 3.0 APG

One thing to know: Even on an off-year, UConn is a powerhouse, and Megan Walker is the motor that keeps the machine running. She leads the Huskies in both points and rebounds and, as a junior, has become the next great in a long line of stars for Geno Auriemma.

Aari McDonald

Team: Arizona Wildcats

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

Stats: 20.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.6 APG

One thing to know: Aari McDonald is one of just 11 players in Division I averaging more than 20 points per game, and she’s doing it while playing in arguably the toughest conference in women’s college basketball.

Chennedy Carter

Team: Texas A&M Aggies

Year: Junior

Position: Guard

Stats: 20.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.6 APG

One thing to know: Chennedy Carter ranks eighth in the country in scoring thanks to her aggressive style of play and deep range. She’s a pivotal piece for the No. 12 Texas A&M squad, as evidenced by the team’s 4-3 record while she was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Elissa Cunane

source Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Team: NC State Wolfpack

Year: Sophomore

Position: Center

Stats: 16.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.0 APG

One thing to know: Elissa Cunane is a lethal scorer thanks to her 6-foot-5 frame and ability to hit shots from range. She’s averaging a double-double and has recorded 13 such games on the season, good for 19th-most in the country.

