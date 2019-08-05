NEA has started issuing daily advisories, and haze may hit Singapore as soon as this week

For Monday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading is expected to fall within the Good to Moderate range. The Straits Times

It’s about to get hazy, so keep those N95 masks handy.

In its first daily haze advisory of the year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Sunday (August 4) that there is a possiblity that Singapore could experience “slightly hazy conditions” over the next few days.

The haze will likely hit Singapore this week if there is further escalation of hotspot activities in Sumatra and if the wind direction changes to blow from the southwest, NEA added.

Over the next few days, dry conditions are expected to persist over Sumatra, with prevailing winds in the region forecast to continue blowing from the southeast or south.

For Monday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading is expected to fall within the Good to Moderate range, while the one-hour PM2.5 concentration is expected to be in Band 1, which is the normal range, NEA said.

According to the agency, air quality indicators and health advisories during periods of transboundary haze will refer primarily to the 24-hour PSI, while the main air pollutant during the haze season is PM2.5.

Hence, the one-hour PM2.5 concentration reading should be used for an indicator for immediate activities, like going for a jog, NEA said.

Over the next few days, prevailing winds over Singapore are forecast to blow from the southeast or south, and may be accompanied with occasional windy conditions and passing showers.

According to the agency, the health impact of the haze depends on an individual’s health status, the PSI level, and the length and intensity of outdoor activity.

While reducing outdoor activities and physical exertion can help limit the ill effects from haze exposure, NEA said that normal activities can still continue on Monday, given the forecasted air quality.

It also advised people who are not feeling well – especially the elderly and children, and those with chronic heart or lung conditions – to seek medical attention.

