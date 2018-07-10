Watch where you light up – new thermal cameras can catch illegal smoking, as well as spitting and littering

The National Environmental Agency (NEA) will be deploying surveillance cameras with high definition thermal sensors capable of detecting smoking in prohibited areas, reported The Straits Times.
In addition to catching offenders who light up where they shouldn’t, the cameras can also capture images of those who spit and litter.
Locations where the tamper-proof thermal devices are set to be mounted include rooftops, common corridors and staircases of residential buildings, multi-storey car parks and more.
Smoking is currently banned in about 32,000 premises and locations to safeguard the public from second-hand smoke; with the Orchard Road precinct being the latest to be established as a No Smoking Zone.
Despite the curbs, smoking offences continue to rise as NEA issued about 22,000 fines last year to people lighting up at prohibited areas, compared with 19,000 in 2016.