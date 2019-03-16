At least one person has died in massive floods swallowing eastern Nebraska

At least one person is dead and two are missing after m assive flooding in several Nebraska towns shut down roads and swallowed homes.

Flooding originated from the Platte River in the eastern part of the state caused evacuations in more than 20 communities.

Crews are facing frigid temperatures and massive amounts of water as they work in boats and helicopters on rescue missions through the weekend.

Massive flooding from the Elkhorn and Platte rivers in eastern Nebraska has reportedly shut down roads and swallowed homes over the past week.

At least one person has died and two others are missing after a levee along the Platte River was breached amidst continued serious flooding, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Authorities reportedly evacuated more than 20 communities and residents were being rescued by crews in helicopters on Saturday for the third consecutive day.

See what it looks like on the ground:

More evacuations were issued Saturday after a Platte River levee ruptured in the eastern part of the state, near the Iowa border.

source Screenshot via Google Maps

Evacuations began Thursday in several communities and continued into the weekend, totaling orders in 20 communities and 23 counties.

Source: Lincoln Journal Star

“This may be the most widespread flooding devastation we’ve had in our state in the last half-century,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said.

Source: Lincoln Journal Star

One person died amid the flooding. Columbus resident James Wilke, 50, died Thursday in the floodwaters of his rural town.

Source: The Columbus Telegram

Authorities surveyed damage like collapsed bridges and stranded cattle from the sky on Friday, because areas were either fully covered in water or buried under frozen masses.

Source: Lincoln Journal Star

Fire crews, National Guard helicopter teams, and search-and-rescue missions are up against frigid temperatures and frozen chunks of riverwater in areas like Fremont.

Source: Lincoln Journal Star

Many areas have been fighting rising water for at least three days, and authorities said they expect rescue missions to continue into the weekend.

Source: Lincoln Journal Star