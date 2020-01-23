Need last minute groceries? Here’s the full list of FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Cold Storage, and Giant outlets open over CNY

- Singapore Press Holdings
Need to do some ultra-last minute grocery shopping – but not sure what’s open?
Never fear. Business Insider compiled the opening hours of four supermarkets – Sheng Siong, Giant, NTUC Fairprice and Cold Storage – over CNY eve and the three days of public holidays.
Here’s whats open, and where:
Friday, Jan 24 (CNY eve)
Sheng Siong
All outlets will be closed by 4pm, and the outlet on 27 Penjuru Walk will be closed for the entire day.
NTUC Fairprice
All outlets will be open until 5pm. There are 24 outlets that will still be open 24 hours. They are:
- Blk 215 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
- Blk 89 Bedok North St 4
- Blk 279 Bishan St 24
- Blk 280 Bukit Batok East Ave 3
- Blk 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8
- Blk 29B Chai Chee Ave
- Blk 352 Clementi Ave 2
- 612 Geylang Lorong 38
- Ghim Moh Link
- Blk 682 Hougang Ave 4
- Blk 447A Jalan Kayu
- Blk 41 Jalan Tiga
- Blk 345 Jurong East St 31
- Blk 498 Jurong West St 41
- Blk 110 Lengkong Tiga
- Blk 57 New Upper Changi Road
- Blk 612 Punggol Drive
- Blk 279 Sengkang East Ave
- Blk 152B Serangoon North Ave 1
- Siglap New Market
- Blk 138 Tampines St 11
- Blk 37 Teban Gardens Road
- Blk 78A Telok Blangah St 32
- Blk 414 Yishun Ring Road
Cold Storage
All outlets will close at 7pm, except these:
Open 24 hours
- Cluny Court
- Holland Village
- Jelita
- Rail Mall
- Serangoon Nex
- Siglap Village
Closes at 5:30pm
- Takashimaya
Closes at 8pm
- Aperia
- Sentosa Quayside
Closes at 9pm
- Bugis Junction
- Great World City
Closes at 10pm
- Sentosa Cove
Closes at 11pm
- Marina Bay Sands
Giant
All outlets will be open for 24 hours, except these nine:
Closes at 10pm
- Parkway Parade
- Suntec City
Closes at 10:30pm
- Paya Lebar Square
- Fajar
Closes at 11pm
- Pioneer Mall
- Sembawang Shopping Centre
Closes at midnight
- IMM Mall
- Nanyang Technological University
Closes at 2am
- Tampines
Saturday, Jan 25 (CNY Day 1)
Sheng Siong
23 outlets will be open from 8am to 6pm. They are:
- Bukit Batok 154A
- Bedok Central 209
- Clementi 720
- Canberra 105
- Chin Swee 52
- Elias Mall Market Stalls
- Fernvale Link 417
- Geylang 301
- Jalan Bahar
- Jalan Berseh
- Junction Nine
- Jurong SuperBowl
- Junction Ten
- Punggol Central 301
- Serangoon North 19
- Teban Gardens 61
- Tanglin Halt
- Tampines Central
- Toa Payoh Lorong 7
- Woodlands 301
- Woodlands 573
- Woodlands Industrial Park E7
- Yishun 845
NTUC Fairprice
All stores will be closed by 5pm, except these:
Closed
- Alexandra Retail Centre
- Blk 712 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6
- Blk 510 Bishan St 13
- Depot Heights Shopping Centre
- HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok Clubhouse
- Hougang Mall
- Jurong Point (B1)
- Blk 20 Lengkok Bahru
- Limbang Shopping Centre
- Blk 80 Lor Limau
- Macpherson Mall
- 18 Tai Seng Street Maple Tree 18
- NUH Medical Centre
- Orchid Country Club
- Potong Pasir Community Centre
- Blk 253 Serangoon Central Drive
- SingPost Centre
- Square 2
- Tampines Central Community Club
- Blk 107 Tampines St 11
- Blk 872C, Tampines St 86
- Blk 192 Toa Payoh Lorong 4
- Blk 5 Upper Boon Keng Road
- Blk 63 Yung Kuang Road
Open 24 hours
- Blk 215 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
- Blk 89 Bedok North St 4
- Blk 279 Bishan St 24
- Blk 280 Bukit Batok East Ave 3
- Blk 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8
- Blk 29B Chai Chee Ave
- Blk 352 Clementi Ave 2
- 612 Geylang Lorong 38
- Ghim Moh Link
- Blk 682 Hougang Ave 4
- Blk 447A Jalan Kayu
- Blk 41 Jalan Tiga
- Blk 345 Jurong East St 31
- Blk 498 Jurong West St 41
- Blk 110 Lengkong Tiga
- Blk 57 New Upper Changi Road
- Blk 612 Punggol Drive
- Blk 279 Sengkang East Ave
- Blk 152B Serangoon North Ave 1
- Siglap New Market
- Blk 138 Tampines St 11
- Blk 37 Teban Gardens Road
- Blk 78A Telok Blangah St 32
- Blk 414 Yishun Ring Road
Cold Storage
Four outlets are closed, while six outlets will be open for 24 hours. Most outlets are open from 10am to 9pm, except four which close at a different time:
Closed
- One North
- Takashimaya
- Marina One
- Marina Bay Link Mall
Open 24 hours
- Cluny Court
- Holland Village
- Jelita
- Rail Mall
- Serangoon Nex
- Siglap Village
Closed at 7pm
- NUS Kent Vale
Closed at 8pm
- Sentosa Quayside
Closed at 10pm
- Sentosa Cove
Closed at 11pm
- Marina Bay Sands
Giant
All outlets are open for 24 hours, except these nine:
Closes at 10pm
- Parkway Parade
- Suntec City
Closes at 10:30pm
- Paya Lebar Square
- Fajar
Closes at 11pm
- IMM Mall
- Pioneer Mall
- Sembawang Shopping Centre
Closes at midnight
- Nanyang Technological University
Closes at 2am
- Tampines
Sunday, Jan 26, (CNY Day 2)
Sheng Siong
23 outlets will be open from 8am to 6pm. They are:
- Bukit Batok 154A
- Bedok Central 209
- Clementi 720
- Canberra 105
- Chin Swee 52
- Elias Mall Market Stalls
- Fernvale Link 417
- Geylang 301
- Jalan Bahar
- Jalan Berseh
- Junction Nine
- Jurong SuperBowl
- Junction Ten
- Punggol Central 301
- Serangoon North 19
- Teban Gardens 61
- Tanglin Halt
- Tampines Central
- Toa Payoh Lorong 7
- Woodlands 301
- Woodlands 573
- Woodlands Industrial Park E7
- Yishun 845
NTUC Fairprice
All stores will resume normal operating hours except for these 27:
Closed at midnight:
- Blk 114 Aljunied Ave 2
- Blk 212 Bedok North St 1
- Blk 745 Bedok Reservoir Road
- Boon Lay Shopping Centre
- Buona Vista Community Club
- Blk 451 Clementi Ave 3
- Compassvale Link
- Dawson Place
- Eastpoint Mall
- Blk 50 Havelock Road
- Hillion Mall
- Blk 135 Jurong Gateway Road
- Kang Kar Mall
- Blk 80 Lor Limau
- Orchard Grand Court
- Our Tampines Hub
- Pasir Ris West Plaza
- Rivervale Plaza
- Blk 355 Sembawang Way
- Senja Grand
- Blk 253 Serangoon Central Drive
- Taman Jurong Shopping Centre
- Blk 107 Tampines St 11
- Blk 475 Tampines St 44
- Tanjong Pagar Plaza
- Blk 140 Teck Whye Lane
- Blk 888 Woodlands Drive 50
- Blk 849 Yishun Ring Road
Cold Storage
Four outlets will be closed, while six will remain open for 24 hours. Most stores will be closed by 10pm, except 14 which will close at a different time:
Closed
- One North
- Takashimaya
- Marina One
- Marina Bay Link Mall
Open 24 hours
- Cluny Court
- Holland Village
- Jelita
- Rail Mall
- Serangoon Nex
- Siglap Village
Closes at 8pm
- Sentosa Quayside
Closes at 10:30pm
- Causeway Point
- Kallang Leisure Park
- Parkway Parade
- Northpoint City
- Tampines 1
- West Mall
Closes at 11pm
- Bugis Junction
- Guthrie House
- Harbourfront
- Plaza Singapura
- Marina Bay Sands
- Star Vista
Giant
All outlets will be open for 24 hours, except these nine:
Closes at 10pm
- Parkway Parade
- Suntec City
Closes at 10:30pm
- Paya Lebar Square
- Fajar
- Sembawang Shopping Centre
Closes at 11pm
- IMM Mall
- Pioneer Mall
Closes at midnight
- Nanyang Technological University
- Tampines
- Blk 475 Choa Chu Kang
Monday, Jan 27, (CNY Day 3)
All supermarket stores will resume normal operating hours.
