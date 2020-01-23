Need last minute groceries? Here’s the full list of FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Cold Storage, and Giant outlets open over CNY

Here’s whats open, and where. Singapore Press Holdings

Need to do some ultra-last minute grocery shopping – but not sure what’s open?

Never fear. Business Insider compiled the opening hours of four supermarkets – Sheng Siong, Giant, NTUC Fairprice and Cold Storage – over CNY eve and the three days of public holidays.

Here’s whats open, and where:

Friday, Jan 24 (CNY eve)

Sheng Siong

All outlets will be closed by 4pm, and the outlet on 27 Penjuru Walk will be closed for the entire day.

NTUC Fairprice

All outlets will be open until 5pm. There are 24 outlets that will still be open 24 hours. They are:

Blk 215 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1

Blk 89 Bedok North St 4

Blk 279 Bishan St 24

Blk 280 Bukit Batok East Ave 3

Blk 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8

Blk 29B Chai Chee Ave

Blk 352 Clementi Ave 2

612 Geylang Lorong 38

Ghim Moh Link

Blk 682 Hougang Ave 4

Blk 447A Jalan Kayu

Blk 41 Jalan Tiga

Blk 345 Jurong East St 31

Blk 498 Jurong West St 41

Blk 110 Lengkong Tiga

Blk 57 New Upper Changi Road

Blk 612 Punggol Drive

Blk 279 Sengkang East Ave

Blk 152B Serangoon North Ave 1

Siglap New Market

Blk 138 Tampines St 11

Blk 37 Teban Gardens Road

Blk 78A Telok Blangah St 32

Blk 414 Yishun Ring Road

Cold Storage

All outlets will close at 7pm, except these:

Open 24 hours

Cluny Court

Holland Village

Jelita

Rail Mall

Serangoon Nex

Siglap Village

Closes at 5:30pm

Takashimaya

Closes at 8pm

Aperia

Sentosa Quayside

Closes at 9pm

Bugis Junction

Great World City

Closes at 10pm

Sentosa Cove

Closes at 11pm

Marina Bay Sands

Giant

All outlets will be open for 24 hours, except these nine:

Closes at 10pm

Parkway Parade

Suntec City

Closes at 10:30pm

Paya Lebar Square

Fajar

Closes at 11pm

Pioneer Mall

Sembawang Shopping Centre

Closes at midnight

IMM Mall

Nanyang Technological University

Closes at 2am

Tampines

Saturday, Jan 25 (CNY Day 1)

Sheng Siong

23 outlets will be open from 8am to 6pm. They are:

Bukit Batok 154A

Bedok Central 209

Clementi 720

Canberra 105

Chin Swee 52

Elias Mall Market Stalls

Fernvale Link 417

Geylang 301

Jalan Bahar

Jalan Berseh

Junction Nine

Jurong SuperBowl

Junction Ten

Punggol Central 301

Serangoon North 19

Teban Gardens 61

Tanglin Halt

Tampines Central

Toa Payoh Lorong 7

Woodlands 301

Woodlands 573

Woodlands Industrial Park E7

Yishun 845

NTUC Fairprice

All stores will be closed by 5pm, except these:

Closed

Alexandra Retail Centre

Blk 712 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6

Blk 510 Bishan St 13

Depot Heights Shopping Centre

HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok Clubhouse

Hougang Mall

Jurong Point (B1)

Blk 20 Lengkok Bahru

Limbang Shopping Centre

Blk 80 Lor Limau

Macpherson Mall

18 Tai Seng Street Maple Tree 18

NUH Medical Centre

Orchid Country Club

Potong Pasir Community Centre

Blk 253 Serangoon Central Drive

SingPost Centre

Square 2

Tampines Central Community Club

Blk 107 Tampines St 11

Blk 872C, Tampines St 86

Blk 192 Toa Payoh Lorong 4

Blk 5 Upper Boon Keng Road

Blk 63 Yung Kuang Road

Open 24 hours

Blk 215 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1

Blk 89 Bedok North St 4

Blk 279 Bishan St 24

Blk 280 Bukit Batok East Ave 3

Blk 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8

Blk 29B Chai Chee Ave

Blk 352 Clementi Ave 2

612 Geylang Lorong 38

Ghim Moh Link

Blk 682 Hougang Ave 4

Blk 447A Jalan Kayu

Blk 41 Jalan Tiga

Blk 345 Jurong East St 31

Blk 498 Jurong West St 41

Blk 110 Lengkong Tiga

Blk 57 New Upper Changi Road

Blk 612 Punggol Drive

Blk 279 Sengkang East Ave

Blk 152B Serangoon North Ave 1

Siglap New Market

Blk 138 Tampines St 11

Blk 37 Teban Gardens Road

Blk 78A Telok Blangah St 32

Blk 414 Yishun Ring Road

Cold Storage

Four outlets are closed, while six outlets will be open for 24 hours. Most outlets are open from 10am to 9pm, except four which close at a different time:

Closed

One North

Takashimaya

Marina One

Marina Bay Link Mall

Open 24 hours

Cluny Court

Holland Village

Jelita

Rail Mall

Serangoon Nex

Siglap Village

Closed at 7pm

NUS Kent Vale

Closed at 8pm

Sentosa Quayside

Closed at 10pm

Sentosa Cove

Closed at 11pm

Marina Bay Sands

Giant

All outlets are open for 24 hours, except these nine:

Closes at 10pm

Parkway Parade

Suntec City

Closes at 10:30pm

Paya Lebar Square

Fajar

Closes at 11pm

IMM Mall

Pioneer Mall

Sembawang Shopping Centre

Closes at midnight

Nanyang Technological University

Closes at 2am

Tampines

Sunday, Jan 26, (CNY Day 2)

Sheng Siong

23 outlets will be open from 8am to 6pm. They are:

Bukit Batok 154A

Bedok Central 209

Clementi 720

Canberra 105

Chin Swee 52

Elias Mall Market Stalls

Fernvale Link 417

Geylang 301

Jalan Bahar

Jalan Berseh

Junction Nine

Jurong SuperBowl

Junction Ten

Punggol Central 301

Serangoon North 19

Teban Gardens 61

Tanglin Halt

Tampines Central

Toa Payoh Lorong 7

Woodlands 301

Woodlands 573

Woodlands Industrial Park E7

Yishun 845

NTUC Fairprice

All stores will resume normal operating hours except for these 27:

Closed at midnight:

Blk 114 Aljunied Ave 2

Blk 212 Bedok North St 1

Blk 745 Bedok Reservoir Road

Boon Lay Shopping Centre

Buona Vista Community Club

Blk 451 Clementi Ave 3

Compassvale Link

Dawson Place

Eastpoint Mall

Blk 50 Havelock Road

Hillion Mall

Blk 135 Jurong Gateway Road

Kang Kar Mall

Blk 80 Lor Limau

Orchard Grand Court

Our Tampines Hub

Pasir Ris West Plaza

Rivervale Plaza

Blk 355 Sembawang Way

Senja Grand

Blk 253 Serangoon Central Drive

Taman Jurong Shopping Centre

Blk 107 Tampines St 11

Blk 475 Tampines St 44

Tanjong Pagar Plaza

Blk 140 Teck Whye Lane

Blk 888 Woodlands Drive 50

Blk 849 Yishun Ring Road

Cold Storage

Four outlets will be closed, while six will remain open for 24 hours. Most stores will be closed by 10pm, except 14 which will close at a different time:

Closed

One North

Takashimaya

Marina One

Marina Bay Link Mall

Open 24 hours

Cluny Court

Holland Village

Jelita

Rail Mall

Serangoon Nex

Siglap Village

Closes at 8pm

Sentosa Quayside

Closes at 10:30pm

Causeway Point

Kallang Leisure Park

Parkway Parade

Northpoint City

Tampines 1

West Mall

Closes at 11pm

Bugis Junction

Guthrie House

Harbourfront

Plaza Singapura

Marina Bay Sands

Star Vista

Giant

All outlets will be open for 24 hours, except these nine:

Closes at 10pm

Parkway Parade

Suntec City

Closes at 10:30pm

Paya Lebar Square

Fajar

Sembawang Shopping Centre

Closes at 11pm

IMM Mall

Pioneer Mall

Closes at midnight

Nanyang Technological University

Tampines

Blk 475 Choa Chu Kang

Monday, Jan 27, (CNY Day 3)

All supermarket stores will resume normal operating hours.