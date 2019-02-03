Need last minute groceries? Here’s the full list of opening hours for all the NTUC FairPrice, Giant, Sheng Siong and Cold Storage outlets over CNY

- Singapore Press Holdings
Need to do some ultra-last minute grocery shopping – but not sure what’s open?
Never fear. Business Insider compiled the opening hours of four supermarkets – Sheng Siong, Giant, NTUC Fairprice and Cold Storage – over CNY eve and the two days of public holidays.
Here’s whats open, and where:
Feb 4 (CNY eve)
Sheng Siong
All outlets will be closed by 4pm, and the outlet on 27 Penjuru Walk will be closed for the entire day.
Giant
All outlets will be open for 24 hours, except these 13:
Closes at 10pm
- Geylang East 118 (opens 7am)
- Kensington Square condominium (opens 7am)
- Parkway Parade (opens 8am)
- Suntec City (opens 9am)
- Tanjong Katong Complex (opens 8am)
- The Grandstand (opens 9am)
- Vivocity (opens 8am)
Closes at 10.30pm
- Paya Lebar Square (opens 7am)
- Sembawang Shopping Center (opens 8am)
Closes at 11pm
- IMM (opens 9am)
- Pioneer Mall (opens 8am)
Closes at midnight
- NTU (opens 8am)
- 21 Tampines North Drive 2 (opens 8am)
NTUC FairPrice
All outlets will be open until 5pm. There are 24 outlets that will still be open 24 hours. They are:
- Blk 215 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
- Blk 89 Bedok Nth St 4
- Blk 279 Bishan St 24
- Blk 280 Bukit Batok East Ave 3
- Blk 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8
- Blk 29B Chai Chee Avenue
- Blk 352 Clementi Ave 2
- 934 East Coast Road Siglap New Market
- 612/620 Geylang Lorong 38
- Blk 29A Ghim Moh Link
- Blk 682 Hougang Ave 4
- Blk 447A Jalan Kayu
- Blk 41 Jalan Tiga
- Blk 345 Jurong East St 31
- Blk 498 Jurong West St 41
- Blk 110 Lengkong Tiga
- Blk 57 New Upper Changi Rd
- Blk 612 Punggol Drive
- Serangoon Blk 152B, 152B Serangoon North Ave 1
- Blk 279 Sengkang East Avenue
- Blk 138 Tampines St 11
- Blk 37 Teban Garden Rd
- Blk 78A Telok Blangah St 32
- Blk 414 Yishun Ring Rd
Cold Storage
All outlets will close at 7pm, except these:
Open 24 hours
- Holland Village
- Jelita
- Nex
- Rail Mall
- Siglap Village
Closes at 11pm
- Bugis Junction
- Marina Bay Sands
- Vivocity
Closes at 10pm
- Great World City
- Sentosa Cove
Closes at 6pm
- Marina Bay Link Mall
- Marina One
- UE Square
Closes at 5.30pm
- Takashimaya
Feb 5 (CNY Day 1)
Sheng Siong
Twenty-four outlets will be open from 8am to 6pm. They are:
- Bedok Central 209
- Upper Boon Keng
- Bukit Batok 154A
- Canberra 105
- Chin Swee 52
- Clementi 720A
- Elias Mall (Market Stalls)
- Fernvale Link 417
- Geylang 301
- Jalan Bahar
- Jalan Berseh
- Junction Nine
- Junction Ten
- Jurong Superbowl
- Punggol Central 301
- Serangoon North 19
- Teban Gardens
- Tanglin Halt
- Tampines Central
- Woodlands 200
- Woodlands 301
- Woodlands 573
- Yishun 675
- Yishun 845
Giant
All outlets will be open for 24 hours, except these 13:
Closes at 10pm
- Geylang East 118 (opens 7am)
- Kensington Square condominium (opens 7am)
- Parkway Parade (opens 8am)
- Suntec City (opens 9am)
- Tanjong Katong Complex (opens 8am)
- The Grandstand (opens 9am)
- Vivocity (opens 10am)
Closes at 10.30pm
- Paya Lebar Square (opens 7am)
- Sembawang Shopping Center (opens 9am)
Closes at 11pm
- IMM (opens 9am)
- Pioneer Mall (opens 8am)
Closes at midnight
- NTU (opens 8am)
- 21 Tampines North Drive 2 (opens 8am)
NTUC FairPrice
Most outlets are open from 7am to 5pm – but 36 outlets will be closed.
Closed
- 100AM
- 460 Alexandra Road
- Bukit Panjang Plaza
- Blk 712 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6
- Blk 574 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10
- Blk 30 Bendemeer Road
- Blk 510 Bishan St 13
- Blk 5 Upper Boon Keng Road
- Blk 533 Choa Chu Kang St 51
- Blk 77 Circuit Road
- Blk 5 Eunos Crescent
- 1 Joo Koon Circle
- Blk 249 Jurong East St 24
- 20 Lengkok Bahru
- Blk 80 Lorong Limau
- 6 Potong Pasir Ave 2
- Blk 150 Silat Ave
- Blk 253 Serangoon Central Drive
- Blk 410A Sin Ming Avenue
- 18 Tai Seng Street Maple Tree 18
- Blk 107 Tampines St 11
- Blk 192 Toa Payoh Lorong 4
- Blk 872C, Tampines St 86
- Blk 866A Tampines St 83
- Blk 63/66 Yung Kuang Rd
- Changi Airport
- Changi City Point
- Depot Heights Shopping Centre
- Hougang Mall
- Jcube
- Jurong Point
- Limbang Shopping Centre
- Macpherson Mall
- Orchid Country Club
- SingPost Centre
- Shaw Plaza
- Wisteria Mall
Some outlets will still be open 24h:
Open 24h
- Blk 215 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
- Blk 89 Bedok Nth St 4
- Blk 279 Bishan St 24
- Blk 280 Bukit Batok East Ave 3
- Blk 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8
- Blk 29B Chai Chee Avenue
- Blk 352 Clementi Ave 2
- 934 East Coast Road Siglap New Market
- 612/620 Geylang Lorong 38
- Blk 29A Ghim Moh Link
- Blk 682 Hougang Ave 4
- Blk 447A Jalan Kayu
- Blk 41 Jalan Tiga
- Blk 345 Jurong East St 31
- Blk 498 Jurong West St 41
- Blk 110 Lengkong Tiga
- Blk 57 New Upper Changi Rd
- Blk 612 Punggol Drive
- Serangoon Blk 152B, 152B Serangoon North Ave 1
- Blk 279 Sengkang East Avenue
- Blk 138 Tampines St 11
- Blk 37 Teban Garden Rd
- Blk 78A Telok Blangah St 32
- Blk 414 Yishun Ring Rd
However, 7 outlets that are usually open 24 hours will only open from 7am onwards:
- Blk 202 Hougang St 21
- Bukit Timah Plaza
- Serangoon Garden Village
- Seletar Mall
- The Woodgrove
- Waterway Point
- Yew Tee MRT Station
Cold Storage
Four outlets are closed, but most outlets are open from 10am to 9pm. However, these 12 outlets close at a different timing:
Closed
- Marina Bay Link Mall
- Marina One
- One North
- Takashimaya
Open 24 hours
- Cluny Court
- Holland Village
- Jelita
- Rail Mall
- Nex
- Siglap Village
Closes at 11pm
- Marina Bay Sands
Closes at 10pm
- Vivocity
- Sentosa Cove (opens at 8am)
Closes at 7pm
- Novena
- NUS Kent Vale
- United Square
Feb 6 (CNY Day 2)
Sheng Siong
Twenty-four outlets will be open from 8am to 6pm. They are:
- Bedok Central 209
- Upper Boon Keng
- Bukit Batok 154A
- Canberra 105
- Chin Swee 52
- Clementi 720A
- Elias Mall (Market Stalls)
- Fernvale Link 417
- Geylang 301
- Jalan Bahar
- Jalan Berseh
- Junction Nine
- Junction Ten
- Jurong Superbowl
- Punggol Central 301
- Serangoon North 19
- Teban Gardens
- Tanglin Halt
- Tampines Central
- Woodlands 200
- Woodlands 301
- Woodlands 573
- Yishun 675
- Yishun 845
Giant
All outlets will be open for 24 hours, except these 13:
Closes at 10pm
- Geylang East 118 (opens 7am)
- Kensington Square condominium (opens 7am)
- Parkway Parade (opens 8am)
- Suntec City (opens 9am)
- Tanjong Katong Complex (opens 8am)
- The Grandstand (opens 9am)
- Vivocity (opens 10am)
Closes at 10.30pm
- Paya Lebar Square (opens 7am)
- Sembawang Shopping Center (opens 9am)
Closes at 11pm
- IMM (opens 9am)
- Pioneer Mall (opens 8am)
Closes at midnight
- NTU (opens 8am)
- 21 Tampines North Drive 2 (opens 8am)
NTUC FairPrice
Most outlets will be open, with opening hours as as per usual. However, the outlet in Macpherson Mall will be closed.
Also, 31 outlets that are usually open 24 hours will only open from 7am onwards:
- Ang Mo Kio Hub
- Boon Lay Shopping Complex
- Blk 114 Aljunied Ave 2
- Blk 745 Bedok Reservoir Rd
- Blk 212 Bedok Nth St 1
- Blk 451 Clementi Ave 3
- Blk 50 Havelock Rd
- Blk 36 Holland Drive
- Blk 135 Jurong Gateway Road
- Blk 80 Lorong Limau
- Pasir Ris West Plaza
- Blk 355 Sembawang Way
- Blk 253 Serangoon Central Drive
- Blk 107 Tampines St 11
- Blk 475 Tampines St 44
- Tanjong Pagar Plaza
- Blk 140 Teck Whye Lane
- Blk 888 Woodlands Dr 50
- Blk 849 Yishun Ring Rd
- Compassvale Link
- Dawson Place
- Eastpoint
- Hillion Mall
- Jurong Point
- Kang Kar Mall
- Nex
- Orchard Grand Court
- Our Tampines Hub
- Rivervale Plaza
- Senja Grand
- Taman Jurong Shopping Centre
Cold Storage
Four outlets are closed, but most outlets are open from 9am to 10pm. However, these 22 outlets close at a different timing:
Closed
- Marina Bay Link Mall
- Marina One
- One North
- Takashimaya
Open 24 hours
- Cluny Court
- Holland Village
- Jelita
- Rail Mall
- Nex
- Siglap Village
Closes at 11pm
- Bugis Junction
- Marina Bay Sands
- OneKM
- Plaza Singapura
- Star Vista
- Harbourfront Centre (opens 8am)
Closes at 10.30pm
- Causeway Point
- Parkway Parade
- Takashimaya
Closes at 10pm
- Vivocity (opens 10am)
- UE Square (opens 8.30am)
Closes at 10.30pm
- Kallang Leisure Park (opens 8.30am)
- Northpoint City (opens 8.30am)
- West Mall (opens 8.30am)
Closes at 7pm
- Novena (opens 10am)
- United Square (opens 10am)
