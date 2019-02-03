Need last minute groceries? Here’s the full list of opening hours for all the NTUC FairPrice, Giant, Sheng Siong and Cold Storage outlets over CNY

There’s still hope – many supermarkets remain open over the Chinese New Year holidays. Singapore Press Holdings

Need to do some ultra-last minute grocery shopping – but not sure what’s open?

Never fear. Business Insider compiled the opening hours of four supermarkets – Sheng Siong, Giant, NTUC Fairprice and Cold Storage – over CNY eve and the two days of public holidays.

Here’s whats open, and where:

Feb 4 (CNY eve)

Sheng Siong

All outlets will be closed by 4pm, and the outlet on 27 Penjuru Walk will be closed for the entire day.

Giant

All outlets will be open for 24 hours, except these 13:

Closes at 10pm

Geylang East 118 (opens 7am)

Kensington Square condominium (opens 7am)

Parkway Parade (opens 8am)

Suntec City (opens 9am)

Tanjong Katong Complex (opens 8am)

The Grandstand (opens 9am)

Vivocity (opens 8am)

Closes at 10.30pm

Paya Lebar Square (opens 7am)

Sembawang Shopping Center (opens 8am)

Closes at 11pm

IMM (opens 9am)

Pioneer Mall (opens 8am)

Closes at midnight

NTU (opens 8am)

21 Tampines North Drive 2 (opens 8am)

NTUC FairPrice

All outlets will be open until 5pm. There are 24 outlets that will still be open 24 hours. They are:

Blk 215 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1

Blk 89 Bedok Nth St 4

Blk 279 Bishan St 24

Blk 280 Bukit Batok East Ave 3

Blk 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8

Blk 29B Chai Chee Avenue

Blk 352 Clementi Ave 2

934 East Coast Road Siglap New Market

612/620 Geylang Lorong 38

Blk 29A Ghim Moh Link

Blk 682 Hougang Ave 4

Blk 447A Jalan Kayu

Blk 41 Jalan Tiga

Blk 345 Jurong East St 31

Blk 498 Jurong West St 41

Blk 110 Lengkong Tiga

Blk 57 New Upper Changi Rd

Blk 612 Punggol Drive

Serangoon Blk 152B, 152B Serangoon North Ave 1

Blk 279 Sengkang East Avenue

Blk 138 Tampines St 11

Blk 37 Teban Garden Rd

Blk 78A Telok Blangah St 32

Blk 414 Yishun Ring Rd

Cold Storage

All outlets will close at 7pm, except these:

Open 24 hours

Holland Village

Jelita

Nex

Rail Mall

Siglap Village

Closes at 11pm

Bugis Junction

Marina Bay Sands

Vivocity

Closes at 10pm

Great World City

Sentosa Cove

Closes at 6pm

Marina Bay Link Mall

Marina One

UE Square

Closes at 5.30pm

Takashimaya

Feb 5 (CNY Day 1)

Sheng Siong

Twenty-four outlets will be open from 8am to 6pm. They are:

Bedok Central 209

Upper Boon Keng

Bukit Batok 154A

Canberra 105

Chin Swee 52

Clementi 720A

Elias Mall (Market Stalls)

Fernvale Link 417

Geylang 301

Jalan Bahar

Jalan Berseh

Junction Nine

Junction Ten

Jurong Superbowl

Punggol Central 301

Serangoon North 19

Teban Gardens

Tanglin Halt

Tampines Central

Woodlands 200

Woodlands 301

Woodlands 573

Yishun 675

Yishun 845

Giant

All outlets will be open for 24 hours, except these 13:

Closes at 10pm

Geylang East 118 (opens 7am)

Kensington Square condominium (opens 7am)

Parkway Parade (opens 8am)

Suntec City (opens 9am)

Tanjong Katong Complex (opens 8am)

The Grandstand (opens 9am)

Vivocity (opens 10am)

Closes at 10.30pm

Paya Lebar Square (opens 7am)

Sembawang Shopping Center (opens 9am)

Closes at 11pm

IMM (opens 9am)

Pioneer Mall (opens 8am)

Closes at midnight

NTU (opens 8am)

21 Tampines North Drive 2 (opens 8am)

NTUC FairPrice

Most outlets are open from 7am to 5pm – but 36 outlets will be closed.

Closed

100AM

460 Alexandra Road

Bukit Panjang Plaza

Blk 712 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6

Blk 574 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10

Blk 30 Bendemeer Road

Blk 510 Bishan St 13

Blk 5 Upper Boon Keng Road

Blk 533 Choa Chu Kang St 51

Blk 77 Circuit Road

Blk 5 Eunos Crescent

1 Joo Koon Circle

Blk 249 Jurong East St 24

20 Lengkok Bahru

Blk 80 Lorong Limau

6 Potong Pasir Ave 2

Blk 150 Silat Ave

Blk 253 Serangoon Central Drive

Blk 410A Sin Ming Avenue

18 Tai Seng Street Maple Tree 18

Blk 107 Tampines St 11

Blk 192 Toa Payoh Lorong 4

Blk 872C, Tampines St 86

Blk 866A Tampines St 83

Blk 63/66 Yung Kuang Rd

Changi Airport

Changi City Point

Depot Heights Shopping Centre

Hougang Mall

Jcube

Jurong Point

Limbang Shopping Centre

Macpherson Mall

Orchid Country Club

SingPost Centre

Shaw Plaza

Wisteria Mall

Some outlets will still be open 24h:

Open 24h

Blk 215 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1

Blk 89 Bedok Nth St 4

Blk 279 Bishan St 24

Blk 280 Bukit Batok East Ave 3

Blk 166 Bukit Batok West Ave 8

Blk 29B Chai Chee Avenue

Blk 352 Clementi Ave 2

934 East Coast Road Siglap New Market

612/620 Geylang Lorong 38

Blk 29A Ghim Moh Link

Blk 682 Hougang Ave 4

Blk 447A Jalan Kayu

Blk 41 Jalan Tiga

Blk 345 Jurong East St 31

Blk 498 Jurong West St 41

Blk 110 Lengkong Tiga

Blk 57 New Upper Changi Rd

Blk 612 Punggol Drive

Serangoon Blk 152B, 152B Serangoon North Ave 1

Blk 279 Sengkang East Avenue

Blk 138 Tampines St 11

Blk 37 Teban Garden Rd

Blk 78A Telok Blangah St 32

Blk 414 Yishun Ring Rd

However, 7 outlets that are usually open 24 hours will only open from 7am onwards:

Blk 202 Hougang St 21

Bukit Timah Plaza

Serangoon Garden Village

Seletar Mall

The Woodgrove

Waterway Point

Yew Tee MRT Station

Cold Storage

Four outlets are closed, but most outlets are open from 10am to 9pm. However, these 12 outlets close at a different timing:

Closed

Marina Bay Link Mall

Marina One

One North

Takashimaya

Open 24 hours

Cluny Court

Holland Village

Jelita

Rail Mall

Nex

Siglap Village

Closes at 11pm

Marina Bay Sands

Closes at 10pm

Vivocity

Sentosa Cove (opens at 8am)

Closes at 7pm

Novena

NUS Kent Vale

United Square

Feb 6 (CNY Day 2)

Sheng Siong

Twenty-four outlets will be open from 8am to 6pm. They are:

Bedok Central 209

Upper Boon Keng

Bukit Batok 154A

Canberra 105

Chin Swee 52

Clementi 720A

Elias Mall (Market Stalls)

Fernvale Link 417

Geylang 301

Jalan Bahar

Jalan Berseh

Junction Nine

Junction Ten

Jurong Superbowl

Punggol Central 301

Serangoon North 19

Teban Gardens

Tanglin Halt

Tampines Central

Woodlands 200

Woodlands 301

Woodlands 573

Yishun 675

Yishun 845

Giant

All outlets will be open for 24 hours, except these 13:

Closes at 10pm

Geylang East 118 (opens 7am)

Kensington Square condominium (opens 7am)

Parkway Parade (opens 8am)

Suntec City (opens 9am)

Tanjong Katong Complex (opens 8am)

The Grandstand (opens 9am)

Vivocity (opens 10am)

Closes at 10.30pm

Paya Lebar Square (opens 7am)

Sembawang Shopping Center (opens 9am)

Closes at 11pm

IMM (opens 9am)

Pioneer Mall (opens 8am)

Closes at midnight

NTU (opens 8am)

21 Tampines North Drive 2 (opens 8am)

NTUC FairPrice

Most outlets will be open, with opening hours as as per usual. However, the outlet in Macpherson Mall will be closed.

Also, 31 outlets that are usually open 24 hours will only open from 7am onwards:

Ang Mo Kio Hub

Boon Lay Shopping Complex

Blk 114 Aljunied Ave 2

Blk 745 Bedok Reservoir Rd

Blk 212 Bedok Nth St 1

Blk 451 Clementi Ave 3

Blk 50 Havelock Rd

Blk 36 Holland Drive

Blk 135 Jurong Gateway Road

Blk 80 Lorong Limau

Pasir Ris West Plaza

Blk 355 Sembawang Way

Blk 253 Serangoon Central Drive

Blk 107 Tampines St 11

Blk 475 Tampines St 44

Tanjong Pagar Plaza

Blk 140 Teck Whye Lane

Blk 888 Woodlands Dr 50

Blk 849 Yishun Ring Rd

Compassvale Link

Dawson Place

Eastpoint

Hillion Mall

Jurong Point

Kang Kar Mall

Nex

Orchard Grand Court

Our Tampines Hub

Rivervale Plaza

Senja Grand

Taman Jurong Shopping Centre

Cold Storage

Four outlets are closed, but most outlets are open from 9am to 10pm. However, these 22 outlets close at a different timing:

Closed

Marina Bay Link Mall

Marina One

One North

Takashimaya

Open 24 hours

Cluny Court

Holland Village

Jelita

Rail Mall

Nex

Siglap Village

Closes at 11pm

Bugis Junction

Marina Bay Sands

OneKM

Plaza Singapura

Star Vista

Harbourfront Centre (opens 8am)

Closes at 10.30pm

Causeway Point

Parkway Parade

Takashimaya

Closes at 10pm

Vivocity (opens 10am)

UE Square (opens 8.30am)

Closes at 10.30pm

Kallang Leisure Park (opens 8.30am)

Northpoint City (opens 8.30am)

West Mall (opens 8.30am)

Closes at 7pm

Novena (opens 10am)

United Square (opens 10am)

Find out what else is happening for Chinese New Year 2019 here.