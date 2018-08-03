Need to Know podcast: Learn about Cleveland Cavaliers’ billionaire owner Dan Gilbert’s management mantras

Need to Know
Episode 1
Duration: 1:35 mins
Synopsis: In this Need to Know podcast series, get career and personal development tips from Business Insider Singapore and Malaysia.
In this episode, Dylan Tan, senior correspondent of Business Insider Singapore and Malaysia, looks at the management style of Dan Gilbert, the billionaire owner of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. About 20 years ago, he wrote a corporate culture guide, which is is now given to every employee in his Rock Ventures family of more than 100 companies.
Here are some of his rules of building a successful business.
