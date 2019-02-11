There’s a small moment on Sunday’s ‘The Walking Dead’ you probably missed that calls back to the show’s most brutal moment

caption Negan leaves Alexandria and heads to a familiar place. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for AMC’s “The Walking Dead” season nine mid-season premiere, “Adaptation.”

Negan escapes Alexandria. Among the places he travels to is a wide open area.

Viewers may have overlooked that it’s the same exact spot where Negan killed two iconic “TWD” characters. Executive producer and episode director Greg Nicotero told INSIDER why that’s a crucial moment for the character.

Negan fled Alexandria and tried adjusting to life on the road on Sunday’s return of AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” but it didn’t go over so well for him as he wound up heading back to his home of several years by the episode’s end. However, there’s one crucial detail you may have missed during Negan’s little journey of self-reflection.

About halfway through the episode, Negan escapes and heads to an open field. He takes off the shirt he’s wearing, one of Rick’s, and gets sick.

What you may not have realized is that it’s the same exact spot where Negan ruthlessly killed Abraham and Glenn at the end of season six and the season seven premiere.

caption Did you recognize this? source AMC

“When I was scouting the locations, we were on the back lot of the studio. We drove right past that clearing and I said, ‘Wait a second. What if when Negan gets sick he finds himself in the clearing where Glenn and Abraham were killed?’ It literally brings Negan’s story all the way back to the beginning,” Nicotero told INSIDER of how it was decided to bring Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character back to that spot from years ago.

Nicotero said seeing Negan in the clearing now, years later, would give the character a moment to realize this was the place where all of his problems started with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

During the character’s introduction on the seventh season premiere, Negan bashed in the heads of Rick’s friends Abraham and Glenn with a baseball bat covered in barbed wire. The scene was particularly brutal, showing Glenn’s eye popping out, an image pulled straight from Robert Kirkman’s comic.

caption The season six finale and season seven premiere are not a lot of people’s favorite episodes. source Gene Page/AMC

Though the scene stayed faithful to the comics, it was too much for some viewers. The episode received a lot of backlash from fans who found the brutality not only nauseating, but upsetting for appearing to glorify the killings of two fan favorites. As a result, executive producer Gale Ann Hurd told Variety they toned down some of the violence on the show moving forward.

Nicotero emphasized to INSIDER it was an important reset button for Negan to return to this area.

“I thought it was a really poignant and really great moment to humanize Negan by putting him back into that place where we first met him as the monster,” said Nicotero.

caption Negan rubbed a lot of people the wrong way when he first entered the scene. source AMC

In case there was any confusion, Nicotero made it clear that Negan became sick, not because he was revolted and having a moment of regret over what he did to Abraham and Glenn, but because of the water he drank from the creek.

“It’s funny because I’ve talked to a lot of people and about half the people that I’ve talked to didn’t catch that,” he said of Negan returning to that same plot of land. “It’s something that I think is critical for Negan’s story because he doesn’t know who he is.”

“All he knows is he’s out [of his cell] and he thinks that the world is going to be the same as he left it. He gets back to the Sanctuary and all these experiences that he goes through teach the major lesson of the season for him, which is, ‘What point is existing if you can’t exist without people?'”

caption Leaving his cell wasn’t everything Negan hoped for. source Gene Page/AMC

And so we see Negan head back to Alexandria at the end of the episode where he’s met by a feisty Judith.

Did you notice Negan revisited the same location from the season seven premiere on Sunday’s episode? Do you think Negan deserves to be redeemed on the show? Continue the conversation on Twitter @KirstenAcuna and let me know.

You can follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage all season here.