Negri Sembilan palace revokes Najib and Rosmah’s ‘Datuk Seri’ titles

Najib Razak (left) and his wife Rosmah Mansor pictured in 2014. Lianhe Zaobao

Malaysia’s embattled former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor have had their “Datuk Seri” titles revoked by the Negri Sembilan palace.

On Friday (Oct 26), The Star reported that Najib’s 2005 Darjah Seri Utama Negeri Sembilan award, and Rosmah’s 2006 Darjah Seri Paduka Tuanku Ja’afar Yang Amat Terpuji (SPTJ) award were revoked.

Both Najib and Rosmah still hold their Datuk Seri titles from other states.

State Registrar of Awards Dr Razali Ab Malik said the decision was “aimed at safeguarding the honour of the Negri Sembilan royal institution“, New Straits Times reported.

Read also:

Former Malaysian PM Najib faces six more corruption charges over state funds

Here’s what you need to know about Rosmah Mansor, the former first lady of Malaysia