The neighbor who called Fort Worth police to the home where they shot its 28-year-old owner says he wishes he never called

caption Atatiana Jefferson. source Atatiana Jefferson’s family/GoFundMe

The neighbor of Atatiana Jefferson, the 28-year-old woman who was fatally shot by Fort Worth police while playing video games with her nephew in her home this weekend, said he regrets calling the authorities.

That neighbor, James Smith, contacted police because he was worried after noticing Jefferson’s lights were on and door open. He called a non-emergency police number so they could check in and make sure they were safe.

A white police officer, after arriving at Jefferson’s home and noticing a person standing inside near a window, drew his weapon and fired one shot inside, killing Jefferson.

“I’m shaken. I’m mad. I’m upset. And I feel it’s partly my fault,” Smith told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “If I had never dialed the police department, she’d still be alive.”

The man who called Fort Worth police requesting a welfare check on his 28-year-old neighbor, Atatiana Jefferson, said he regrets notifying the authorities, after Jefferson was fatally shot and killed by police while playing video games in her home with her nephew.

That man, James Smith, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he contacted authorities because he was worried about his neighbor and her nephew. His niece first told him that Jefferson’s lights were on and her door was open, which struck him as unusual. He called a non-emergency police number so they could check in and make sure they were safe.

“I’m calling about my neighbor,” Smith can be heard telling police in his call, which happened just after 2 a.m., according to a recording released by the department on Sunday and published by The New York Times. “It’s not normal for them to have both of the doors open this time of night.”

Read more: Fort Worth police fatally shot a woman inside her own home after a neighbor reported that her front door was open

Police arrived to Jefferson’s home around 2:25 a.m. and, while searching the home’s perimeter, noticed a person standing inside near a window, according to a press release from the department.

Body camera footage released by the department paints a more complete picture of what exactly went on Saturday night. A white police officer can be seen looking into Jefferson’s bedroom window and shouting “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” before firing the bullet that killed Jefferson.

Smith told the Star-Telegram that, around 15 minutes after police parked around the corner, he heard a loud bang and saw several officers rush inside Jefferson’s home.

Smith told local television station WFAA that he never imagined calling authorities would lead to Jefferson’s death.

James Smith said he saw the lights on and front doors open at his neighbor’s home overnight. He said he called a non emergency number for a wellness check. Smith said minutes later he heard a gunshot. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/7XYsVBCFz2 — Cleo Greene (@cgreeneWFAA) October 12, 2019

“I called my police department for a welfare check. No domestic violence, no arguing, nothing that they should have been concerned about as far as them coming with guns drawn to my neighbor’s house,” he said. “She wasn’t a threat.”

He told the Star-Telegram that the incident has shaken his trust in the police.

“They tell you, ‘If you see something, say something … Well, if you do that and it costs somebody to lose their life, it makes you not want to do that. And that’s sad,” he said.

Jefferson’s death has sparked outrage

Jefferson’s death has enraged the Fort Worth community, and comes less than two weeks after Amber Guyger, a white police officer from Dallas, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing Botham Jean, a black man who, at the time of his murder, was sitting in his apartment eating ice cream.

Jefferson, who went by Tay graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana in 2014 with a degree in biology. At the time of her death, she sold pharmaceutical equipment and was studying to apply to medical school.

This is Atatiana Jefferson. She was 28 yrs old, a graduate of Xavier Univ. and lived w/ her nephew. A Fort Worth, TX cop shot and killed her thru her window as she stood peacefully and unarmed in her own home. Black people are subject to deadly force even when they stay home. pic.twitter.com/09dA2nl3v5 — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) October 13, 2019

In a GoFundMe page, the family’s lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, described her as being extremely close to her family and known as “the auntie that stayed up on Friday night playing video games with her 8 year old nephew.” Her mother had recently gotten sick, so Jefferson was at home to take care of her.

“The murder of this innocent woman represents a breaking point,” Merritt said, according to USA Today. “Atatiana Jefferson should be enjoying her family today. A clear message has been sent – we are no longer safe in our own homes.”

During a Sunday news conference, police department spokesman Lt. Brandon O’Neil said they plan to interview the officer, who was placed on administrative leave and whose name has not yet been released, on Monday. He added that the department plans to investigate why the officer did not identify himself as a police officer at the time of the shooting.

“It makes you not want to call the police department,” Smith told the Star-Telegram. “If you don’t feel safe with the police department, then who do you feel safe with? Do you just ignore crime or ignore something that’s not right?”