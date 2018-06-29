‘A neighbour and a friend’: Johor’s crown prince thanks Singapore for assistance during drought seasons

- The Straits Times
The Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, thanked Singapore via a social media post on Thursday (Jun 28) for providing assistance to the state during its drought seasons.
In the post on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page, Tunku Ismail wrote: “Thank you to the Singapore Government for helping during the drought seasons and when we had our water crisis.”
He also called Singapore “a neighbour and a friend”.
“We have always helped each other. May the close ties and friendship forged hundreds of years ago last forever,” added Tunku Ismail.
His post has at the time of this report being published, garnered over 4500 reactions, 250 shares and 260 comments, of which many were by Facebook users who praised the longstanding relations between the two nations.
His message followed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement about his intention to renegotiate a water supply agreement with Singapore which he said was “too costly”.
In response, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both countries must “comply fully with all the provisions of these agreements”.
Singapore had in the past supplied additional potable water to Johor on several occasions, following requests from Badan Kawalselia Air Johor (Bakaj), the state’s water regulatory body.
Most notably on July 17, 2016, Singapore’s Public Utilities Board (PUB) agreed to supply an additional 6mgd of potable water a day for three days after receiving an urgent request from Bakaj. At the time, Bakaj needed the water to stabilise its water supply in Johor Baru after pollution in the Johore River triggered a temporary shutdown.
Just a month before that, PUB had supplied the same daily amount of water for a month to Johor, after a drought threatened water supply in the state’s Sungei Layang dam.