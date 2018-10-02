Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have been together for over a decade — here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

caption Burtka and Harris have been married since 2014. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have known each other for over a decade having first met in 2004.

“I just stammered around him. I couldn’t take my eyes off him,” Harris told Out magazine about meeting Burtka in 2004.

Now, over a decade later, the duo recently celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary.

Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship.

2004: Neil Patrick Harris met David Burtka when he was in his mid-twenties.

At the time they met, Neil Patrick Harris was single with no expectations of meeting someone, he told Out magazine. “I remember being in my mid-twenties, lying in bed thinking… that the rest of my life would be solo.”

On the flip-side, David Burtka was in a long-distance relationship that wasn’t doing so well. “I was in another relationship when I met Neil and was doing the long-distance, New York-to-LA thing. It was sort of on the rocks. Long distance is so hard,” he told the magazine.

2004: The duo began hanging out platonically.

caption Burtka broke up with his boyfriend after they started hanging out as friends.

“We began hanging out with other people, and we had a lunch or so, but nothing romantic. I thought he was adorable, though, with these amazing blue eyes that are just hypnotizing to me,” Burtka told Out.

2004: The pair went to the movies for their first date.

caption Their first date was seeing a movie.

A week after Burtka became single, he and Harris had their first formal date, going to see “Taking Lives” starring Angelina Jolie, according to the couple’s interview with Out.

~ 2005: Harris and Burtka started “hanging out every single night.”

caption After their first date they got very close very quickly.

Immediately after their first date, the couple started “hanging out every single night, and after three months, it was just non-stop,” Burtka told Out. “We talk on the phone at least eight times a day and text at least 25 times a day. We are, in a way, very codependent. He’s my lifeline, in an amazing way. Without him, I can’t breathe.”

2005: Harris and Burtka moved to LA for Harris to film “How I Met Your Mother.”

caption They moved to LA together for Harris to play Barney Stinson.

When Harris landed the role of Barney in “How I Met Your Mother,” which first aired in 2005, the couple moved to Los Angeles together so he could shoot the show, according to Architectural Digest.

“I assumed the show would be a short chapter,” Harris told the magazine. But the sitcom was incredibly successful and the duo stayed in California for nearly 10 years. “But the plan was always to come back to New York when the show ended and raise our family.”

2006: Harris came out publicly to People magazine.

caption Harris came out after rumors of their relationship circulated.

In 2006, Harris gave an exclusive interview to People magazine in which he pronounced he’s a “content gay man” amid “speculation and interest in [his] private life and relationships.”

“I am happy to dispel any rumors or misconceptions and am quite proud to say that I am a very content gay man living my life to the fullest and feel most fortunate to be working with wonderful people in the business I love,” he told the magazine.

2007: Burtka proposed to Harris.

caption Harris and Burtka both proposed to each other at different times.

Burtka first proposed to Harris on the street corner where they first met, Harris told Out.

“We were on our way to an event at an Indian casino 45 minutes out of town in a limousine, and David wanted to stop for some reason that I didn’t quite get … And then he got on one knee and proposed, and I was so freaked out by it that I said, ‘Yes,’ but I didn’t know what it meant. Then I got the ring and loved it.”

2008: Harris proposed to Burtka.

caption After Burtka proposed to Harris, Harris proposed to Burtka a year later.

A year later, on Valentine’s Day, Burtka proposed to Harris in Santa Monica, he told Out in 2012.

On wanting to get married, Harris added “it would be nice to say ‘my husband.'”

2010: They had fraternal twins.

caption Harris and Burtka had twins in 2010.

The duo welcomed fraternal twins – Gideon Scott, a boy, and Harper Grace, a girl – on October 12, 2010. In an interview with Oprah per The Daily Mail, Burtka described how the pair’s twins were conceived: “Two eggs, two embryos, one of mine, one of his.”

Reflecting on their decision to have children, Harris told Out, “Children were always talked about, but there was a certain point – when David was in LA and I was working on ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ maybe season two or three – when we both agreed that if we wanted to have kids, we didn’t want to do it super late in the game.”

Harris added that the kid’s names have special meanings. “We named Gideon after an artist we collect, Gideon Rubin, and Harper after Harper Lee. “To Kill a Mockingbird” is one of our favorite books.”

2011: They announced their engagement five years after the fact.

caption Burtka and Harris announced their engagement once the New York State senate passed the Marriage Equality Bill.

More than five years after their engagement, the duo publicly announced their engagement on Twitter once the Marriage Equality Bill was passed by the New York state senate in 2011, according to CBS News.

September 2014: The duo got married in Italy.

caption After 10 years of dating, they got married in Italy.

After more than 10 years together, Burtka and Harris wed in Perugia, Italy, according to People magazine.

“We happily confirm that Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka were married in Italy in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their close friends and family,” Harris’ representative told the magazine.

The two wore custom Tom Ford tuxedos and Elton John performed live on their big day.

On September 8, Harris posted a photo of the two from their wedding day with the caption, “Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the ‘n’ and ‘d’ in ‘husband'”

2015: Burtka honored their 11-year anniversary on Twitter.

caption The two have been together since 2004.

On April 1, 2015, Burtka posted a photo of him and Harris in celebration of 11 years together.

“Happy 11 year anniversary to @ActuallyNPH Without him I’d be lost! He makes me so happy!” he captioned the picture of Harris kissing him on the cheek.

September 2018: The couple posted photos for their fourth wedding anniversary.

caption September marked a big moment for Harris and Burtka.

On September 6, Harris posted a throwback photo of the couple’s wedding. He captioned the Instagram post, “Four years ago today. How time flies – especially when you have someone special to share it with. After 14 years, two children, and thousands of adventures together, I’ve never been happier. Happy anniversary, David. Thank you for saying ‘I do’. #grateful #love@dbelicious“

The same day, Burtka posted an Instagram of the duo with the caption, “@nph I am so very proud of us. Being in a relationship is hard work. There are many stresses to juggle within these 14 years. We have dealt with kids growing up, new jobs, the media, moving and even dogs pooping on the rugs. These last four years our marriage has had its ups and downs. I can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds. I love you.”

October 13, 2018: Harris posted an Instagram of his and Burtka’s twins.

caption The children are now 8 years old.

Harris posted a photo to Instagram of the couple’s two children on their eighth birthday.

“Eight years ago David and I got the two greatest presents imaginable. Eight years later we are still counting our blessings. Happy Birthday, Gideon and Harper. You rock our worlds. #grateful#love @dbelicious,” he captioned the picture.

