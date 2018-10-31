Neil Patrick Harris and his family once again dominate Halloween — see their amazing costumes inspired by a Disney ride

caption Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have been married since 2014. source David Burtka/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris and his family are known for nailing their Halloween costumes every year.

This time, Harris, husband David Burtka, and twins Harper and Gideon dressed as characters from the Haunted Mansion Disneyland attraction.

They went all out as the Hitchhiking Ghosts, which also appear in the 2003 movie based on the ride.

Neil Patrick Harris and his family once again nailed their Halloween looks with costumes inspired by a popular Disney attraction.

Harris, husband David Burtka, and 8-year-old twins Harper and Gideon always pull out all the stops to impress with their outfits. This year, the Burtka-Harris family continued their streak, dressing as the Hitchhiking Ghosts from “The Haunted Mansion.”

“Welcome, foolish mortals. We hope your Halloween is happily haunted, but heed this warning: beware of Hitchhiking Ghosts!” Burtka wrote on Instagram.

The “Series of Unfortunate Events” star also shared a chilling close up of his costume.

The ghosts and bride that Harper Gideon dressed up as are a staple in the “Haunted Mansion” ride at Disney’s theme park. The Hitchhiking Ghosts also appeared in the 2003 movie that starred Eddie Murphy.

This isn’t the first time time Harris has gushed over his love for that attraction.

“I love stuff from the Haunted Mansion,” he said during an appearance on “The Late Late Show.” “Haunted Mansion and Disney are my favorite thing ever. It just fits into my Scooby Doo, murder mystery wheelhouse.”

Moreover, Harris’ adoration led him to get into a bidding war a few years ago (and pay $173,000) to get one of the Haunted Mansion stretching portraits.

