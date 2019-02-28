I ate at the Manhattan restaurant that was accused of banning single women from the bar — here’s what happened

caption The bar at New York City’s Nello. source Ashley Collman/INSIDER

In January, British branding executive Clementine Crawford penned a personal essay for Drugstore Culture about her experience eating at New York City Italian restaurant Nello.

Crawford, who said she often visits the restaurant when she’s in Manhattan for work, alleged she was recently banned from sitting at the bar because “the owner had ordered a crackdown on hookers.”

Crawford said the policy set a double standard since men were still allowed to sit at the bar.

I went to check out the restaurant to see if they were still instituting the policy. Here’s what happened.

I visited Nello on a very cold Thursday night in February, like, low of 6 degrees Fahrenheit type of night. The restaurant seems a little out of place in a mostly commercial area of the Upper East Side, just across the street from Hermès and Jimmy Choo boutiques.

My plan was to try and eat at the bar, and see whether the staff stopped me.

Perhaps naively, I figured the restaurant would have dropped the policy in the wake of the negative attention they received from Crawford’s essay.

If they were still enforcing the no-women-at-the-bar rule, I figured I would ask to speak to a manager and see why the policy was still in place.

I was not prepared for the third option that I was confronted with when I walked in the door.

When I entered the restaurant, a smiling female hostess immediately greeted me.

I was a little taken aback by how small the restaurant was in person. Behind her was the bar, which was also small and didn’t seem like the most comfortable place to have a meal.

Each end of the bar was punctuated with elaborate ceiling-sweeping floral displays. In between the two arrangements, bottles of high-end vodka and shot glasses were set up, clearly showing that the space was not being used for seating.

Nonetheless, I immediately asked the hostess if I could sit at the bar. Stating the obvious, she said that they didn’t have one per se, but that I was more than welcome to take a seat at one of their many open tables.

I went on to explain that I was a journalist who had covered Crawford’s essay, and asked whether they had decided to stop letting anyone sit at the bar because of it.

That’s when things took a turn.

The hostess told me that they haven’t had a bar in “many months” and that they stopped letting people sit there because it’s cramped and they are just a small “boutique” restaurant. “We provide table service, you see,” she said.

I have to admit, the small bar would not have been my first choice of a place to eat, even if dining solo.

But from photos posted on Instagram, the story the hostess was telling didn’t add up.

As recently as a month before my visit, social media photos showed stools set up at the bar:

When I asked the hostess if she thought Crawford had lied in her essay, she said, “anyone can spread their own opinion … it it what it is.”

Nello’s own account shared a photo showing stools at the bar at the end of November:

When the hostess asked me if I would still like to stay for a meal, I obliged and took a seat at a table near the front, with a view of the whole restaurant. It seemed eerily empty for a Manhattan restaurant on a Thursday night at the peak dinner hour of 7:30 p.m.

But that also may have had to do with the fact that it was an especially frigid night. While I was there, a handful of delivery men arrived to pick up takeout orders, so regulars may have decided to skip the walk in single-digit temperatures.

Of the about 15 tables in the restaurant, I would say about six of them were occupied. It sounded like a boisterous group of businessmen in the back were having a good time. Another large party of men was between us, who sounded as if they might be Italian (or French, it was hard to tell), which I took as a good sign about the food.

Nello is somewhat famous for being an exorbitantly expensive restaurant. Their Yelp page is full of reviews from diners who were shocked to learn the truffle pasta special comes with a $275 price tag.

But even I, a battle-hardened New Yorker who’s used to paying $15 for a bloody Mary at brunch, was more than a little taken aback by the prices on the menu, which appeared to be pretty run-of-the-mill Italian fare.

When the waiter came to my table, I ordered a $20 glass of Chianti, the $19 insalata mista, and a $29 bowl of cacio e pepe.

Because I had come from the gym, I scarfed down my salad down before taking a picture. But I can attest it contained Mesclun greens and large shaves of parmesan, and was good for being an item that I ordered out of obligation to my health.

Above is a photo of another salad at Nello. The parmesan shards were identical to the ones on my basic mixed salad.

The cacio e pepe was the real star of the show. I have never ordered the dish before, but I will say it was one of the best pastas I’ve had in my life.

It was creamy without being nauseatingly rich. And that’s saying a lot coming from someone who is lactose intolerant. I ate the entire thing.

It was bit of awkward when the waiter brought out the dish. When I stopped him to ask a few questions about the restaurant, such as why there appeared to be a safari theme (the African wildlife photos were taken by a friend of the owner), he seemed very nervous.

But I’d be nervous talking to a journalist, too. He seemed more comfortable later when we started talking about the weather.

After I finished my bowl of pasta, I was asked if I was interested in seeing the dessert menu. While that’s usually something I pass up, I felt bad about not photographing my salad, so I said yes.

In a real throwback to my ’90s childhood, the “dessert menu” was a food runner bringing out a large tray of all the dessert options for me to eye up.

I went with the tiramisu ($21), which tasted like every tiramisu I’ve had in my life. But that’s not a bad thing. I ate about half of it before feeling the most full I’ve felt in, maybe years.

When the waiter brought out my bill I was met with a $96.90 tab, before tip. Thank god for expensing.

Before I left, I stopped by the hostess one last time and asked her if I could get the owner’s contact information. I wanted to give him an opportunity to comment, since the hostess’s claim that they hadn’t had a bar in months seemed to contradict Crawford’s essay.

She gave me the number for the restaurant and said to call the manager during the day. My expectations were pretty low since I had already called the restaurant for comment before, and never heard back from the owner.

I then bundled up in my many layers and made the long trek back to the subway.

But Nello’s manager refused to comment and the owner didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

In her essay, Crawford alleged she spoke to the owner on the night in question:

“He told me that he could run his business as he pleased, and that I was no longer welcome to eat at the bar, only at a table. Things escalated quickly into an explosive argument. I told him what I thought of him in no uncertain terms and departed into the night with a heavy heart.”

When I went back to Crawford to tell her about my experience eating at Nello and the restaurant’s claim that they hadn’t had a bar in months, she refused to answer my questions clarifying when she was there and what exactly happened on the record.

Crawford instead issued the following statement:

“The intention of my narrative essay was to examine another phase of the equal rights debate, one that will best serve the full scope of women’s everyday experience. I was highlighting the grey zone that isn’t being covered in today’s conversation about sexual politics. This is not about a negative experience at one restaurant – this is a bigger and more important conversation which I hope becomes the focus of the dialogue moving forward.”

So what happened the night Crawford was there? It’s unclear.

I expected Nello to apologize or refute some of Crawford’s allegations, not claim to not have had a bar for months. I also expected she would be more forthcoming given her candor in her essay.

As for the experience of eating at Nello, the food was delicious and the service was quite good. Would I recommend it to my friends? Not unless they’re a crown prince or a hedge fund manager.