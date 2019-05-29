In the wake of one of the deadliest seasons on record, Nepal is considering requiring prospective Everest climbers to provide proof of mountaineering experience

caption The summit of Mount Everest is seen on May 27. source Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Nepalese officials told The New York Times that they are considering changing the rules about who is allowed to climb Mount Everest.

The government of Nepal has come under scrutiny after 11 people died this Everest climbing season, already making it the fourth-deadliest on record.

While permits to climb Everest are expensive, at $11,000 per person, the Nepalese government currently doesn’t require prospective climbers to prove they have any mountaineering experience.

Many have criticized the government for issuing climbing permits to just about anyone who can foot the $11,000 bill, creating deadly traffic on the summit where the lack of oxygen causes the body to slowly shut down.

In the wake of the backlash over the recent spate of deaths, several government officials in the small Asian country told The New York Times on Wednesday that they are reviewing what caused this year to be so deadly.

caption Climbers are seen at the summit of Mount Everest in 2018. source Phungo Lama/AFP//Getty Images

So far, they are leaning toward requiring prospective Everest climbers to submit proof of mountaineering experience and a certificate of good health if they want to buy a permit to climb the world’s tallest mountain.

“Certainly there will be some change in the expedition sector,” Mira Acharya, a senior official with Nepal’s tourism department, told The Times. “We are discussing reforming some issues, including setting criteria for every Everest hopeful.”

Acharya said that at a recent meeting “we raised the issue of inexperienced climbers.”

In order to get a permit to climb Everest under Nepal’s current rules, foreign climbers must submit a copy of their passport, some biographical data, and a certificate showing they are healthy enough to make it to the top. But the officials who spoke to The Times admitted they don’t have a way to verify bills of health.

“It’s time to review all the old laws,” Yagya Raj Sunuwar, a member of Parliament, told the newspaper.