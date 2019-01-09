Thunder center Nerlens Noel took a terrifying fall onto his head and had to be taken out in a stretcher

source via Fox Sports/NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel was carried out on a stretcher after a scary fall.

Noel challenged a dunk by Andrew Wiggins, appeared to get knocked out in mid-air, fell to the ground, and hit his head as he was unable to brace himself.

Noel spent the night at the hospital, and an update on his status is likely to come Wednesday.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel had to be taken off on a stretcher during Tuesday night’s game after a terrifying fall.

In the third quarter, Noel jumped at the rim to contest a dunk from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins’ elbow appeared to hit Noel in the head, knocking him out in mid-air. Noel fell to the ground, unable to stop himself, and smacked his head on the court.

As Noel was on the ground, with very little movement, Thunder physicians immediately ran onto the court.

Oklahoma is stunned in silence after Nerlens Noel copped a nasty double hit to the head… Prayers up ???? #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/QDooPkwzgs — ProBasketballLive (@ProBBallLive) January 9, 2019

Noel was eventually carried off on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital where he stayed overnight for evaluation, according to ESPN.

Players from around the league, including Wiggins, tweeted at Noel, sending him their prayers.

There’s no further update on Noel’s status, but ESPN reported an update is likely to come on Wednesday.