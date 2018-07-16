Nerve agent that killed British woman and left her partner fighting for his life was found in perfume bottle, victim’s brother claims

caption Emergency workers in protective suits search around John Baker House Sanctuary Supported Living after a major incident was declared when a man and woman were exposed to the Novichok nerve agent on July 6, 2018 in Salisbury, England. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The deadly nerve agent that killed a woman and left her partner fighting for his life in Amesbury, England, was contained in a perfume bottle, one of the victim’s brothers claims.

Earlier this month, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley were hospitalized after falling ill, and investigators determined they had been exposed to the Russian-made poison Novichok.

The 45-year-old Rowley, who remains hospitalized but has regained consciousness, had picked up a perfume bottle at his home before falling seriously ill, his brother Matthew has claimed.

Metropolitan Police investigators have not confirmed the perfume claim, but previously said the poison was found in a “small bottle” in Rowley’s home.

Police announced on Friday that “scientists have now confirmed to us that the substance contained within the bottle is Novichok.”

Police opened a murder investigation after Sturgess, 44, died in the hospital on July 8.

The incident came months after former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned with Novichok in Salisbury, England, in March.

The poisoning of the father and daughter is being investigated as attempted murder.

Rowley’s brother Matthew told BBC News that his brother is “absolutely not the brother I know” as he recovers in the hospital.

Since being poisoned, Rowley has regained consciousness and is eating solid foods, but is still considered to be seriously ill.

The Metropolitan Police are still investigating where the bottle came from and if it was from the same batch of poison that was used to target the Skripals.

Commissioner Neil Basu said that police could not disclose further information about the bottle that was discovered.

“This is clearly a significant and positive development. However, we cannot guarantee that there isn’t any more of the substance left and cordons will remain in place for some considerable time. This is to allow thorough searches to continue as a precautionary measure for public safety and to assist the investigation team,” he said.

The British government previously blamed Russia for Sergei Skripal’s attempted murder, but Russia denied such claims.