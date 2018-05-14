Nintendo’s about to re-release its $60 mini NES console — here’s everything you need to know

Over 30 years ago, Nintendo released the Nintendo Entertainment System. In 2018, it’s re-releasing a miniature, digital version of the classic console: the NES Classic Edition!
- source
- Nintendo
The adorable little box is reminiscent of the original NES from 1985, but it’s far smaller – as seen above, it fits in the palm of your hand.
The NES Classic Edition originally launched in late 2016, quickly selling out and becoming a hot commodity. Nintendo discontinued the console a few months later, much to the chagrin of fans everywhere. The good news is that Nintendo is re-releasing the NES Classic Edition on June 29!
Here’s everything we know about it:
First thing’s first: The NES Classic Edition is SMALL.
- source
- Nintendo
Despite the looks, you can’t use classic NES cartridges with it.
- source
- Flickr / Lenny Pichette
Instead, it comes with a selection of 30 games, built into the hardware itself.
- source
- Nintendo
Which games, you ask? Some of Nintendo’s best! Thirty in total — here are the first 15:
- source
- Nintendo
• “Balloon Fight” • “Bubble Bobble” • “Castlevania” • “Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest” • “Donkey Kong” • “Donkey Kong Jr.” • “Double Dragon II: The Revenge” • “Dr. Mario” • “Excitebike” • “Final Fantasy” • “Galaga” • “Ghosts ‘n Goblins” • “Gradius” • “Ice Climber” • “Kid Icarus”
And here are the final 15:
- source
- Nintendo
• “Kirby’s Adventure” • “Mario Bros.” • “Mega Man 2” • “Metroid” • “Ninja Gaiden” • “Pac-Man” • “Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream” • “StarTropics” • “Super C” • “Super Mario Bros.” • “Super Mario Bros. 2” • “Super Mario Bros. 3” • “Tecmo Bowl” • “The Legend of Zelda” • “Zelda II: The Adventure of Link”
Sadly, you won’t be able to use your original NES gamepads with it.
- source
- Evan Amos / Wikimedia
BUT the NES Classic Edition comes with a new version of the classic gamepad you’re used to. It looks and feels the same as the original.
- source
- Nintendo
If you absolutely need a second gamepad, Nintendo’s selling them separately for $10 apiece.
- source
- Nintendo
BONUS: Since the new versions of the classic NES gamepad use plugs from the original Wii/Wii U, you can use it with those systems to play classic games as well.
- source
- Nintendo
Beyond just giving you a bunch of classic NES games in one place, the NES Classic Edition adds “suspend points.”
- source
- Nintendo
No more leaving the old NES running at the pause screen when you’ve gotta go to the beach — simply suspend the game wherever you are.
- source
- Nintendo
There are up to four save slots per game, and it looks as though the way you access them is by pushing the reset button on the console itself.
- source
- Nintendo
That’s not all! Since these are digital re-creations of the original games, Nintendo’s able to do some funky stuff on a system level. You can play games in their original 4:3 resolution.
- source
- Nintendo
Or you can play them in CRT Mode, which emulates the kind of screen you’d encounter in an arcade.
- source
- Nintendo
The NES Classic Edition is getting re-released on June 29 in this sweet, retro-style box.
- source
- Nintendo
Best of all, Nintendo’s releasing the NES Classic Edition for the impulse-buyable price of $60.
- source
- Nintendo
Nintendo says the NES Classic Edition is once again a limited edition console — it will be available through the end of 2018. Check out the NES Classic Edition in action right here: