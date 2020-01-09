Nestlé hands DHL Supply Chain contract to manage entire warehousing operations in Myanmar

Nestlé operations is located in DHL’s first multi-user warehouse in the country, located in Dagon Seikkan Industrial Zone in Yangon – accounts for more than 60% of total available warehousing space

YANGON, MYANMAR – Media OutReach – 9 January 2020 – Nestlé, the world’s largest food company has appointed DHL Supply Chain (DHL), the global market leader for contract logistics solutions, to manage warehousing operations for its food products in Myanmar, which include household brands such as Coffee mate®, MILO® and Nescafé®.









Mr. Kevin Burrell, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster (Left) and Mr. Terry Ryan, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific (2nd to Left) hand the first invoice to Mr. Victor Seah, CEO of Nestlé Indochina (2nd to Right) and Mr. Stephen Knight, Country Manager of Nestlé Myanmar (Right) to mark the partnership between Nestlé Myanmar Trading Ltd. and DHL Supply Chain Myanmar at DHL Supply Chain Myanmar, Dagon Seikkan Warehouse, Yangon.





Total operations for Nestlé products spans 4,000 sqm, which accounts for more than 60% of total warehouse space in DHL’s first multi-user warehouse in the country. The recently-unveiled warehouse is conveniently located next to Nestlé’s new manufacturing facility, situated in Dagon Seikkan Industrial Zone in Yangon, the country’s trade and commerce epicenter.





Kevin Burrell, CEO DHL Supply Chain, Thailand Cluster (Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia) said, “Myanmar is an exciting market to be in, and we have been very successful in ensuring that our capabilities are customized to meet our customers’ needs, enabling them to grow their business footprint here. As the country shapes up to be a bigger player in intra-regional trade, and with the local economy projected to grow by more than 6 per cent next year, we can expect more investment from various international players, who will need our expert local knowledge and executional excellence to optimize their supply chain.”





“We are committed to continue investing in Myanmar’s food and beverage industry, in order to deliver nutritious, high quality and safe products to local consumers under great brands such as Nescafe, Milo, Bear Brand, and Cerelac. With a wide portfolio of food & beverage products for different consumer segments, it is a top priority that we partner a logistics provider who not only understands our strict adherence to the highest standard of food safety and storage, but can also deploy an array of strategic warehousing options to ensure our products are kept in the best conditions, in order to deliver a seamless customer experience,” said Victor Seah, Chairman and CEO Nestlé Indochina.

Well-connected by land transport and in close proximity to the downtown area, the warehouse runs on a fully integrated warehouse management system that can monitor Nestlé’s inventory, in real time. It is also outfitted with eight loading docks and raised floors, as well as round-the-clock surveillance cameras, to ensure operational efficiency.

In addition to this new collaboration and the longstanding partnership that has spanned more than two decades, DHL Supply Chain is also managing Nestlé’s warehouses and supply chain operations in other parts of Asia Pacific such as Australia, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.





