You can now buy edible cookie dough from Nestlé Toll House that’s safe to eat straight from the tub

Nestlé Toll House has rolled out a line of edible cookie dough that is safe to eat straight from the pint.

Nestlé Toll House has rolled out a line of edible cookie dough made without raw eggs so it’s safe to eat straight from the pint.

A representative for Nestlé told INSIDER that the brand’s new “Edible Cookie Dough” is available in two flavors: “Chocolate Chip” and “Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Monster.”

The Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough is available now at Publix, and will become available in Meijer, some Walmart stores, and select regional grocery chains throughout July 2019.

It retails at an average price of $4.97 for 15 ounces.

Raw cookie dough is a sweet, delicious treat that many of us deem worth the risk of eating, despite being warned since we were kids that doing so could potentially lead to salmonella.

But now, cookie dough lovers no longer have to worry about getting sick while enjoying their guilty pleasure.

A representative for Nestlé told INSIDER that the brand’s new “Edible Cookie Dough,” which is made without raw eggs, is available in two flavors: “Chocolate Chip” and “Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Monster.”

The brand's new "Edible Cookie Dough" is available in two flavors: "Chocolate Chip" and "Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Monster."

Both flavors are made with “100% real chocolate” chips, but the “Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Monster” flavor contains “a fan favorite flavor combination of oats and candy gems,” according to the Nestlé representative.

And with 140 calories per two tablespoons, the edible cookie dough might make people feel less guilty about indulging as well.

A close-up shot of Nestlé's new Edible Cookie Dough.

Eric Koenreich, who first spotted the new cookie dough product and shared them on his @familyfooddude Instagram account, wrote in his caption that both flavors are “worth a purchase, but you NEED the Monster one in your life.”