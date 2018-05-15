These are the 19 richest tech billionaires on the planet

caption Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs. source Getty

Nearly a fifth of the world’s 100 richest billionaires made their fortune in tech or have significant interests in the sector.

That’s according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List, Britain’s definitive guide to the wealthiest people on the planet.

The Sunday Times list features some familiar tech faces, including bonafide Silicon Valley superstars and those who have made their fortune in China and beyond.

The accumulated wealth of the 19 people on the lists stands at more than the GDP of Switzerland and they run some of the most influential companies on the planet.

Scroll on to see the 19 richest tech billionaires on the planet, ranked in ascending order.

19. Zhang Zhidong, cofounder of Tencent Holdings. Net worth: £11.6 billion ($15.8 billion). Also known as Tony Zhang, he was CTO of Chinese giant Tencent until 2014.

source China.org.cn

18. William Ding, founder and CEO of NetEase. Net worth: £12.9 billion ($17.5 billion). Ding founded NetEase in 1997 and it is now one of the world’s biggest mobile games businesses.

caption William Ding in 1999. source Reuters

17. Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs. Net worth: £13.9 billion ($18.9 billion). She founded social impact enterprise Emerson Collective and was recently rumoured to be in talks to back BuzzFeed’s news division.

16. Azim Premji, chairman of Wipro Limited. Net worth: £13.9 billion ($18.9 billion). Premji is known as the czar of the Indian IT industry.

source Reuters

15. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Net worth: £14.7 billion ($20 billion). Musk also runs tunnel infrastructure firm The Boring Company.

source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

14. Paul Allen, cofounder of Microsoft. Net worth: £16.1 billion ($21.9 billion). As well as setting up Microsoft with Bill Gates, Allen is owner of NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

source Steve Dykes / Getty Images

13. Lee Kun-Hee, chairman of Samsung Group. Net worth: £16.6 billion ($22.5 billion). He is the third son of Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul.

source Wikimedia Commons

12. Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies. Net worth: £16.8 billion ($22.8 billion). Dell is the world’s largest privately held technology company.

11. Masayoshi Son, founder and CEO of SoftBank. Net worth: £16.8 billion ($22.8 billion). SoftBank has a huge $100 billion tech investment fund.

source Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

10. Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO. Net worth: £28.4 billion ($38.5 billion). Ballmer now owns NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers.

9. Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba Group. Net worth: £28.9 billion ($39.2 billion). Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce company.

source Ruben Sprich/Reuters

8. Pony Ma Huateng, CEO of Tencent. Net worth: £33.6 billion ($45.6 billion). Ma is now China’s richest man.

source Bobby Yip/Reuters

7. Sergey Brin, cofounder of Google. Net worth: £34.8 billion ($47.2 billion). He is president of Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

6. Larry Page, cofounder of Google. Net worth: £35.2 billion ($47.8 billion). Page was Google’s first CEO until 2001.

source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

5. Larry Ellison, executive chairman of Oracle. Net worth: £43.3 billion ($58.8 billion). Ellison cofounded Oracle in 1977 and still works as the firm’s CTO.

source Kimberly White / Stringer / Getty Images

5. Carlos Slim Helú, director of America Movil. Net worth: £49.7 billion ($67.5 billion). Helú used to own a $40 million stake in Shazam and, among a number of assets, controls South American music streaming service Claro Música.

source Jorje Adorno

3. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook. Net worth: £52.6 billion ($71.4 billion). Zuckerberg founded Facebook in his college dorm room in 2004.

source Alex Wong/Getty Images

2. Bill Gates, cofounder of Microsoft. Net worth: £66.7 billion ($90.5 billion). Gates now focuses on philanthropy through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

source Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

1. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. Net worth: £83 billion ($112.6 billion). Bezos has built a retail empire and is the richest man in the world.