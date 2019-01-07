39 things you may have missed on Netflix’s ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ season 3

caption The Baudelaire orphans are always caught at the wrong time. source Eike Schroter/Netflix

Warning: This post includes major spoilers for the “A Series of Unfortunate Events” book series and the third season of the Netflix show.

Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” hides details and Easter eggs in each episode.

Some are references to the book series, while others are references to real things in pop culture.

Some details are hidden in the background.

The third season of Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” is full of Easter eggs and references for viewers to catch. Like the first and second seasons, the show slips these details in through character lines and hides them in the background of scenes.

The show is adapted by Daniel Handler, who wrote all 13 books the show is based on under the pen name “Lemony Snicket.” Snicket also serves as the narrator of the Baudelaire orphans’ lives. The third and final season adapts the final four books in the series: “The Slippery Slope,” “The Grim Grotto,” “The Penultimate Peril,” and “The End.”

Here are 39 Easter eggs and references you may have missed on the third season of “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” streaming on Netflix now.

Kit escapes from the Woman With Hair But No Beard and the Man With a Beard But No Hair using dragonfly wings.

caption The dragonfly wings are used multiple times. source Netflix

Kit most likely got those wings from Beatrice, who was seen wearing them at the VFD party when Olaf pushed her off the building. We know Beatrice didn’t die in the fall because she is the Baudelaires’ mother, so those wings have proven to be helpful for both Beatrice and Kit.

Olaf references Nickelback when giving his henchpeople an acting “lesson.”

caption Count Olaf teaching his troupe. source Netflix

Nickelback is a real band, which is often considered one of the worst bands.

Scoutmaster Brucie leads Troop 113 of the Snow Scouts.

caption Scoutmaster Brucie is bullied by Carmelita Spats. source Netflix

In the books, the Scoutmaster is Carmelita’s Uncle Bruce.

The “Barry” on Count Olaf’s tent is probably a reference to showrunner Barry Sonnenfeld.

caption Esmé and Olaf on Mount Fraught. source Netflix

Sonnenfeld also appears on the series as Ike Anwhistle, Aunt Josephine’s husband.

Carmelita Spats mutters, “A pony party for me?” in her sleep.

caption Carmelita Spats sleeping. source Netflix

“The Pony Party” is a fake book from a fake series called “The Luckiest Kids in the World!” written by Loney M. Setnick, which is shown in the book, “Lemony Snicket: The Unauthorized Autobiography.”

Carmelita also mutters Olaf’s catchphrase, “Give me those earrings, Rachel.”

Count Olaf says Esmé means “Al Funcoot” when she says it’s in to dine “al fresco.”

caption Count Olaf on Mount Fraught. source netflix

Al Funcoot is an anagram of Count Olaf and was used as his pseudonym when writing plays.

A sign on the tunnel wall says “Julienne.”

caption Lemony Snicket walking through the tunnel. source Netflix

In the books, Geraldine Julienne is the lead reporter of The Daily Punctilio. She is never seen in the series, but her name can be spotted on a later issue of the newspaper having written a story about Duncan and Isadora Quagmire.

Also spotted on the wall is a sign for a “Horseradish factory.” Horseradish is the cure for the deadly Medusoid Mycelium mushroom, which is introduced on season three.

Geraldine Julienne wrote the story on Duncan and Isadora and called Count Olaf, Count Omar.

caption The Daily Punctilio is never right. source Netflix

The Daily Punctilio is often filled with misinformation and mistakes.

The White-Faced women say, “We’d do anything for love, but we won’t do that.”

caption The White-Faced women say no to Olaf. source Netflix

Their line is a reference to Meatloaf’s song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

Sunny shouts “Rosebud” as she pushes a sled towards her siblings.

caption Sunny and her sled. source Netflix

“Rosebud” is a reference to Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane,” in which a reporter tries to figure out why a newspaper magnate’s final word was “Rosebud.” It turns out that “Rosebud” was the name of a sled the magnate played on as a kid.

The Man With a Beard but No Hair and the Woman with Hair but No Beard are drinking aqueous martinis as they watch fires burn.

caption The Man With a Beard but No Hair and the Woman with Hair but No Beard with their drinks. source Netflix

Jerome Squalor served the kids aqueous martinis when they arrived to his apartment in “The Ersatz Elevator.”

The portrait of Captain Widdershins bears a resemblance to Barry Sonnenfeld.

caption A portrait of the missing Captain Widdershins. source Netflix

Captain Widdershins plays a substantial role in the book series, but on the show, he is relegated to a portrait, which looks like showrunner Barry Sonnenfeld.

The Hook-Handed Man’s outfit on “Grim Grotto” looks like it comes from “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

caption The Hook-Handed man and Freddy Krueger. source Netflix and New Line Cinema

Freddy Krueger, from “A Nightmare on Elm Street” wears a fedora, red striped sweater, and a bladed glove. The Hook-Handed Man has his hook, the hat, and a red striped sweater when he’s on the beach.

Mr. Bobby Wasabi should be starting to look familiar.

caption Klaus looking for horseradish. source Netflix

The character of “Mr. Bobby Wasabi” on the jar of wasabi looks like showrunner Barry Sonnenfeld.

When looking for horseradish, Klaus, Fiona, and Violet find Gorgonzola cheese and lemon-lime soda in the fridge.

caption They also find a cake for Violet. source Netflix

Gorgonzola cheese is first mentioned by Lemony Snicket in “The Bad Beginning.”

“The first time you try Gorgonzola cheese you may find it too strong, but when you are older you may want to eat nothing but Gorgonzola cheese,” he writes. “Klaus, when Sunny was born, did not like her at all, but by the time she was six weeks old the two of them were thick as thieves. Your initial opinion on just about anything may change over time.”

The Baudelaire orphans arrive at Hotel Denouement.

caption The hotel is the last safe place. source Netflix

According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of “denouement” is “the outcome of a complex sequence of events” or a finale of a work, which makes sense considering the orphans are approaching the end of their story when they arrive at the hotel.

Carmelita screams about wanting to go to Littlest Elf Land.

caption Carmelita Spats at the hotel. source Netflix

Lemony Snicket recommends people read the “dull” book “The Littlest Elf” instead of his own.

Jerome Squalor and Babs pretend to date and make a literary reference.

caption Jerome and Babs in the sauna. source Netflix

Jerome calls Babs the “love of my life,” while she responds “fire of my loins.” Though slightly different, the opening lines of “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov, are “light of my life, fire of my loins.”

Mr. Poe and his wife used those lines on season two.

The people Babs and Jerome say they are dating may be familiar.

caption Olaf sitting between Jerome and Babs. source Eike Schroter/Netflix

Jerome says the love of his life couldn’t go to the hotel because “he’s busy at his lumber mill.” The “he” is probably Charles, who was the “partner” to Sir.

Babs said her partner couldn’t come because “she’s in prison for bank robbery.” The “she” is most likely Mrs. Bass, the math teacher from Prufrock Prep seen stealing the money, presumably the Baudelaire fortune, from Mulctuary Money Management.

The painting in the hotel restaurant looks familiar.

caption The painting is on the wall. source Netflix

The painting on the wall looks like Klaus. It’s shown as Mr. Poe says, “I just might be hungry for a familiar face,” so it could very well be Klaus.

Signs for Veblen Hall, the Cathedral of the Alleged Virgin, and Dewey are in the tunnel under the hotel library.

caption Dewey walking through the tunnels. source Netflix

Dewey is obviously for Dewey Denouement. As for the other two signs, Veblen Hall is where the auction takes place in “The Ersatz Elevator” and the Cathedral of the Alleged Virgin is mentioned in the series as being near the Hinterlands.

Olaf says Dewey is supposed to be a myth, like “unicorns or Giuseppe Verdi.”

caption Olaf confronting Dewey. source Netflix

Verdi wrote the opera “La Forza del Destino,” which is mentioned on the episode and in the book series. On the series, the opera is where Count Olaf’s dad is killed.

Carmelita says, “I can hit a blackbird flying in the dead of night,” when hunting crows.

caption Esmé and Carmelita hunting crows. source Netflix

The line is a reference to the Beatles song “Blackbird,” in which the first lyric is, “Blackbird singing in the dead of night.”

Sunny says “Scalia” when Poe comes for the children before Olaf’s trial.

caption Sunny speaking up. source Netflix

Scalia is a reference to former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

When Mr. Poe is leading the Baudelaire orphans in blindfolds, he thinks the trunk on an elephant statue is a snake.

caption The blind leading the blind. source Netflix

It’s a reference to the blind men story Lemony Snicket recounts on the fifth episode of the season.

A recognizable face is sitting next to Vice Principal Nero.

caption Vice Principal Nero and a guy in a Hawaiian shirt. source Netflix

Vice Principal Nero is talking to is the Taxi Driver from Lake Lachrymose.

When Lemony Snicket is speaking in the soda shop, the man in the portrait behind him should be familiar.

caption Lemony Snicket in the diner. source Netflix

The portrait once again resembles showrunner Barry Sonnenfeld.

The newspaper on the final episode reveals some details.

caption Someone reading a newspaper. source Netflix

Mr. Poe’s wife can be seen behind bars on the front page, and on the back is an ad for the opera “La Forza del Destino.”

The Baudelaire orphans meet Friday when they get stranded on an island, which is also a reference to “Robinson Crusoe.”

caption Friday on the island. source Netflix

In the novel “Robinson Crusoe,” Robinson gets stranded on an island and meets a man named Friday.

In the book series for “Unfortunate Events,” Friday’s last name is Caliban and her mother is Olivia Caliban. But on the TV series, Olivia Caliban is the librarian-turned-VFD-volunteer who helped the orphans on season two.

When the orphans meet Ishmael, he tells them, “Call me Ish.”

caption Ishmael lives on the island. source Netflix

His request is a reference to “Moby Dick,” in which the opening line is “Call me Ishmael.”

The islanders find relevant objects that washed up on the beach.

caption The islanders with their finds. source Netflix

One of the islanders found an accordion. Series author Daniel Handler plays one in real life, and in the series, Lemony Snicket does as well.

The “small black statue of a sea monster” is a reference to the Great Unknown, often thought to be a creature known as the Bombinating Beast. In “All the Wrong Questions,” a companion series to “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” Lemony Snicket investigates the theft of the creature’s statue. It’s described as a seahorse-like being and is sort of in the shape of a question mark.

Sunny makes a meta reference to the show when asked for their story.

caption Sunny speaking to Ishmael. source Netflix

Ishmael asks the kids how they ended up on the island. Both Violet and Klaus say it’s a long story, while Sunny responds, “Three seasons.”

The things that have washed up on the beach are references to the series.

caption These things on the beach should be familiar. source Netflix

As the kids discover the other side of the island, viewers can spot some familiar objects: the red herring, the statue in which Duncan and Isadora were hidden in on “The Ersatz Elevator,” and the gas pump from the Last Chance General Store outside of the Village of Fowl Devotees.

The gas pump is from the Last Chance General Store the orphans stopped at on the way to Heimlich Hospital.

There’s even more on the beach.

caption Items on the beach are from the series. source Netflix

Among the items on the beach, viewers can see the statue of the crow from the Village of Fowl Devotees, the lifeguard chair from Briny Beach, and a clown statue and tent cover from the Caligari Carnival.

Beatrice Baudelaire wrote “feathers?” next to an image of a bat in her journal.

caption Beatrice’s journal is found. source Netflix

Back on season two, Esmé says she has a coat “made from the feathers of a rare species of bat.” Klaus tells her that “bats don’t have feathers,” but it looks like Beatrice thought a species might.

The left page is a retelling of their arrival on the island, and mentions the building of their huts, as well as finding plentiful fish. But it’s not the last time that same exact page is shown.

When the Baudelaire orphans return to the journal to look for a cure for the Medusoid Mycelium, they once again find the same page about food and the lodging.

caption The Baudelaire orphans turn to their mom’s journal. source Netflix

The left page is a repeat from the scene before, while the right page is about tides instead of bats.

Towards the end of the episode, the same lodging and food page is shown again but in a different location in the journal.

The series honored a fan with a sign in her honor.

caption Lemony walks through a tunnel. source Netflix

When Lemony Snicket is walking through a tunnel, a sign reading “M. Howarth” can be seen behind him.

According to Reddit user u/Keniree, the sign honors a fan named Megan Howarth who was part of a Facebook fan group called 667 Dark Avenue, named after the apartment where Jerome and Esmé lived. Howarth, who was known as Linda Rhaldeen in the Facebook group, died after a battle with multiple auto-immune diseases.

According to a post in the Facebook group, the group reached out to creators of the series to tell them about Megan and see if they could include her on the show.

“On the last day of filming, thanks to those kind individuals, and to the incredible work of the art department, a sign bearing the name M. Howarth was added to the VFD tunnel wall, in one of the most emotional scenes of the season, in which Lemony Snicket remembers the people we have lost, and how we keep them with us in our memories,” the post read.

Kit’s grave is marked with a “K,” while Olaf’s is marked with an “O.”

caption The rocks mark the graves. source Netflix

K.O. means knockout. It’s a boxing term and often used in fighting video games to mark a player who has lost a match and been knocked unconscious.

When Beatrice Baudelaire the second meets with Lemony Snicket, she mentions “female Finnish pirates.”

caption Beatrice Baudelaire meets with Lemony. source Netflix

In the book series, female Finnish pirates are said to have created the “Devil’s Tongue knot,” a knot that Violet often uses in the series.