Amy Schumer is married and pregnant in her new Netflix comedy special, but that hasn’t made her any more precious about those things

- Amy Schumer is back with a new comedy special.
- The 37-year-old comedian is talking about her marriage and pregnancy in her new Netflix special titled “Amy Schumer Growing.”
- In the trailer for the special, Schumer jokes about how pregnancy doesn’t change who a person is.
- “I hate women who start to act really precious. You don’t stop being you, you know? You don’t stop working or drinking…” she joked.
- Schumer married chef Chris Fischer, 39, in a secret ceremony in February 2018.
- She had to cancel a series of comedy tour dates because of a rough pregnancy. She was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, in November.
- “Amy Schumer Growing” will hit Netflix Tuesday, March 19.
