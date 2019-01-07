Netflix and FX won big at the Golden Globes, while HBO stumbled

caption “The Kominsky Method” source Netflix

FX and Netflix both won three awards during Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Netflix was behind Amazon and HBO in nominations, but the latter two networks won just a single prize each.

Amazon, HBO, and Hulu won top prizes last year.

Netflix and FX led the Golden Globes in the TV categories during Sunday’s ceremony with three awards each, while other networks like HBO and Amazon failed to make much of an impression.

FX’s “The Americans” won the Globe for best drama series, and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” won the prize for best limited series and best actor in a limited series for Darren Criss.

Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” won the Globe for best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Michael Douglas. “Bodyguard,” a British TV series that Netflix exclusively streamed outside the UK in 2018, picked up the award for best actor in a drama for Richard Madden.

Netflix also won two more prizes on the film side, as Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” won best foreign language film and best director.

The Globes painted a positive picture for the future of streaming and highlighted the changing television landscape, as broadcast networks were completely shut out. NBC’s “The Good Place” was nominated for best comedy series and best actress. NBC’s “Will and Grace” and CBS’s “Murphy Brown” were also nominated for best actress in a comedy. They all came up short.

Besides FX, streaming companies and premium cable networks – HBO, Amazon, Netflix, and Showtime – led in nominations.

Amazon and HBO led Netflix in TV nominations this year with nine while Netflix gained eight. But the latter managed to beat out its streaming competitors in wins, as Amazon and HBO both won just a single award.

Rachel Brosnahan repeated her win from last year for best actress in a comedy series for Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” And HBO’s “Sharp Objects” won the award for best supporting actress for Patricia Clarkson.

It was a different story last year, when “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won best comedy series, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” won best drama series, and HBO’s “Big Little Lies” won best limited series. Hulu trailed dramatically this year with just two nominations and no wins.

Wins by network:

FX – 3

Netflix – 3

Amazon Prime Video – 1

BBC America – 1

BBC One – 1

HBO – 1

Showtime – 1