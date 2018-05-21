People are threatening to boycott Netflix after the Obamas signed a deal with the streaming service

source Scott Olson / Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have signed a deal with Netflix to produce original TV shows and movies, and the conservative backlash against the streaming service has already started.

Though Obama associates have said it’s unlikely for the Netflix programs to be overtly partisan, there are still plenty of people who have taken to social media to voice their displeasure with the news – even threaten to cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

It’s not the first time Netflix has faced conservative backlash like this. In March, Obama-era UN Ambassador Susan Rice joined the Netflix board of directors. Some subscribers were outraged because of inaccurate statements Rice made in 2012 after the attack on the US consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has also been critical of President Donald Trump in the past. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Hastings endorsed Hillary Clinton and said that “Trump would destroy much of what is great about America.”

“Hillary Clinton is the strong leader we need, and it’s important that Trump lose by a landslide to reject what he stands for,” Hastings said in a statement at the time.

Netflix tweeted on Monday that the Obamas “entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.”

Below are some examples of backlash to the news on Twitter:

And the #1 reason to cancel Netflix…Barack and Michelle Obama. https://t.co/y19g327dpI — BooBoo Nyc (@BooBooNyc) May 21, 2018

So glad I canceled Netflix. Obama’s have enough of my money. — Joan (@jmac8560) May 21, 2018

Sorry @netflix but I rather have you pick up The Expanse and/or Lucifer than anything with Barack and Michelle Obama. ???? — Tobosbunny ???????? (@tobosbunny) May 21, 2018

Barack and Michelle Obama sign @Netflix production deal. In related news, I will never be signing up for Netflix. #MAGA — Brian Daly (@briandalynj) May 21, 2018

Now, I will be canceling Netflix.

Immediately. — ????️‍♂️ Posting & Toasting ⛳ (@netteKnows) May 21, 2018

Dear @netflix,

No one, I mean no one asked for more Obama garbage. I hope this falls apart, but I'm may have to cancel #Netflix and just go with @amazon or @hulu. #ImpeachObama #ObamaGate #ObamaGateSpyScandal — Courtland Martens (@CourtMartensJD) May 21, 2018

Barack and Michelle Obama on Netflix. At least we can unsubscribe. Already had 8 years worth shoved down my throat. — Earvil Watson (@EarvilWatson) May 21, 2018

I guess I will stop watching netflix and it will be hard for Obama to do shows from Leavenworth penitentiary — john (@PrehensileMan) May 21, 2018

I’d rather watch paint dry. https://t.co/Bzr2GLuyMv — Jacob Marley (@michaelmc5117) May 21, 2018

Time to sell my Netflix stock, 8yrs of Obama was enough for me don't need anymore thank you. https://t.co/vgbUfMHuNz — Ric Riebold (@ricriebold) May 21, 2018

If you haven't dumped Netflix already:

Barack and Michelle Obama sign Netflix deal to produce scripted series and documentaries | The Independent https://t.co/VOQAw5NN2U #NewsSuite https://t.co/p48ZyAsB92 — Mandy Hall (@mandymh82) May 21, 2018

Buh bye. Please stop sending emails to Come back. I'm a Hulu gal now. — MarthaW (@MarthaWharton3) May 21, 2018