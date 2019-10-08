The cocreator of Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ apologized for misrepresenting pansexual and bisexual people on the show: ‘We missed the mark here’

caption Andrew Goldberg is the cocreator of Netflix’s “Big Mouth.” source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

“Big Mouth” cocreator Andrew Goldberg apologized for what many felt were insensitive and misleading comments about bisexual and pansexual people that were included on an episode of the Netflix show.

“We missed the mark here with this definition of bisexuality vs. pansexuality,” Goldberg wrote on Twitter, adding that he and his fellow creators “sincerely apologize.”

He also thanked the trans, pansexual, and bisexual communities for teaching him about queer representation in the media.

“Big Mouth” drew some backlash after a character, voiced by Ali Wong, compared being bisexual to liking “tacos” and “burritos.”

“Any time we try to define something as complex as human sexuality, it’s super challenging, and this time we could have done better.”

The animated show’s creator also thanked the “trans, pan, and bi communities” for bringing “these important and complicated issues of representation” to the creators’ attention.

“We are listening and we looking forward to delving into all of this ins future seasons,” Goldberg concluded.

“Big Mouth” drew the ire of many on Sunday, after a clip from an episode was posted to Twitter. In the clip, a character voiced by comedian Ali Wong says that she’s pansexual – and then explains what that means.

“Pansexual means I’m into boys, girls, and everyone in between,” Wong’s character says. When another character asks how that’s different than being bisexual, Wong’s character Ali explains that “bisexuality is so binary.”

“Being pansexual means my sexual preference isn’t limited by gender identity,” she says.

“It’s like some of you borings like tacos, and some of you like burritos, and if you’re bisexual, you like tacos and burritos. But I’m saying I like tacos and burritos, and I could be into a taco that was born a burrito,” Ali explains.

“Or a burrito that is transitioning into a taco, and anything else on the f—— menu,” she adds.

Even though the scene seemed like it was meant to be a teaching moment, people online were quick to express their disappointment and anger with “Big Mouth” for implying that bisexual people aren’t attracted to nonbinary individuals – especially since the definitions of bisexuality and pansexuality are a lot more nuanced than the show implied.

This is wrong and irresponsible. I get that it’s a comedy, but this is presented as truth within the show. Very disappointing. And to those who think Bi’s aren’t attracted to or don’t date transgender or NB people… I could introduce you to some people who know otherwise. https://t.co/iV0Eaq7CCI — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) October 7, 2019

Uh, yeah, as a bi nonbinary person this is fucked up. Saying bisexuals/biromantics are only attracted to two genders is like saying people with bipolar disorder only have two moods. — Tea Berry-Bloofer Lady (@teaberryblue) October 7, 2019

as someone who is pan and nb, I fucking hate this so much. in addition to being shitty to bi and trans ppl, shit like this also has the effect of making all pan ppl seem INSUFFERABLE when most of us are just trying to mind our business and use the label most comfortable for us — tired ???? (@surainthesky) October 7, 2019

Bisexuality includes trans people; always has, always will. Thanks once again for the misinformation and further ostracisation of trans people in regards to sexuality. — Atlas (@elfmanatlas) October 6, 2019

Wow, thanks for using the one of the rare instances my sexuality(pansexual) gets talked about in media to be biphobic, transphobic and literally get all of the definitions wrong. If you're going to explain stuff like this in your show, actually know what you're talking about. — RestlessDreams???? (@DreamsRestless) October 6, 2019

And while some were appreciative of Goldberg’s recent apology, others felt there was still a lot of work to be done in terms of including bisexual and pansexual people as writers on hit TV shows.

A great way to amend some of these problems would be to include those voices in the writers room! — valkyrie ???? (@artifishly) October 8, 2019