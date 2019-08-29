A documentary that explores how Bill Gates’ brain works is coming to Netflix in September — watch the trailer

- source
- Netflix on Thursday dropped the trailer for an upcoming documentary about billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates.
- The three-part documentary, called “Inside Bill’s Brain,” will explore how Gates’ mind works, and follow his quest to solve global issues like climate change, hunger, and poverty.
- “Inside Bill’s Brain” is directed by Davis Guggenheim, who was also behind the popular documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”
- The series will premiere on Netflix on September 20.
- You can now watch the new trailer for “Inside Bill’s Brain” below.
