A documentary that explores how Bill Gates’ brain works is coming to Netflix in September — watch the trailer

By
Paige Leskin, Business Insider US
-

caption
“Inside Bill’s Brain” will premiere on Netflix on September 20.
source
Netflix/YouTube

  • Netflix on Thursday dropped the trailer for an upcoming documentary about billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates.
  • The three-part documentary, called “Inside Bill’s Brain,” will explore how Gates’ mind works, and follow his quest to solve global issues like climate change, hunger, and poverty.
  • “Inside Bill’s Brain” is directed by Davis Guggenheim, who was also behind the popular documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”
  • The series will premiere on Netflix on September 20.
  • You can now watch the new trailer for “Inside Bill’s Brain” below.
