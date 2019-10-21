Watch Bryan Cranston transform into Walter White for Netflix’s ‘Breaking Bad’ film in one minute

By
Libby Torres
-
Bryan Cranston won several Emmy awards for his portrayal of Walter White on

caption
Bryan Cranston won several Emmy awards for his portrayal of Walter White on “Breaking Bad.”
source
AMC

  • Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston shared a video of his transformation into drug kingpin Walter White on Twitter Monday.
  • Cranston, who had a brief cameo in “El Camino,” the “Breaking Bad” spin-off film that premiered on Netflix this month, had to wear a bald cap and special makeup for the scene.
  • The time-lapse video shows the actor getting fitted with the bald cap as well as a fake moustache.
  • Cranston had a full head of hair at the time due to his role as anchorman Howard Beale in the Broadway adaptation of “Network,” and only had 36 hours to film the cameo.
  • The actor wore a bald cap to resemble Walter White again, but his head shape had to be altered in post-production.
  • “We also had to get a little digital (effects) help to shrink Bryan’s head so it didn’t look bulbous with the bald cap on,” writer-director Vince Gilligan told USA Today.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.