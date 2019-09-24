The first full trailer for the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie shows an emotional journey for Jesse Pinkman

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix released the first full trailer for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which hits the streaming service on Friday, October 11 and will be shown in select theaters for a limited time.
- The movie, which comes six years after “Breaking Bad” came to an end on AMC, will focus on Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul) and his journey following his escape at the end of the series.
- The intense trailer shows Jesse, with scars all over his face and back, arriving at Skinny Pete’s house.
- Another scene shows the character in the desert, digging up dirt.
- At the end of the video, Jesse comes face-to-face with an unnamed person who asks, “You ready?”
- Watch the video below.
