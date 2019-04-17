Netflix is campaigning for 13 shows at the Emmys that it’s already canceled, including ‘Daredevil’ and ‘American Vandal’

caption “Marvel’s Daredevil” source Netflix

Netflix’s Emmys “For Your Consideration” website lists competing shows ahead of when the eligibility period ends in May.

Many of the shows have previously been canceled after just two or three seasons.

Netflix doesn’t see value in shows that run over 30 episodes in total, Deadline reported last month.

But it sees value in the Emmys, and tied with HBO for the most wins last year.

Netflix doesn’t like long-running shows, but it loves the Emmys.

Netflix’s Emmys “For Your Consideration” website lists a bevy of competing shows ahead of when the eligibility period ends (series released between June 1, 2018 and May 31 this year will be considered). And voting for nominees begins in June.

Many of the shows Netflix is campaigning for have been canceled in the last year after just two or three seasons, including its Marvel shows like “Daredevil” and more recently, “One Day at a Time.”

Netflix sees little value in shows that run longer than 10 episodes a season or 30 episodes in total, Deadline reported last month. After that, a show becomes too expensive to continue to invest in, unless it’s a major hit like “Stranger Things” that Netflix owns. It’s also harder for new viewers to jump into a series after that.

Video-on-demand services in general are more likely to cancel shows quickly than broadcast or cable networks, and Netflix accounts for half of video-on-demand cancellations, according to an Ampere Analysis report released last week. 12 of its 13 canceled shows since September has three seasons or fewer.

Shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “House of Cards,” two of Netflix’s first original shows in 2013, are the rare exceptions. Both will be competing in the drama category at the Emmys – “House of Cards” for its sixth and final season, and “Orange Is the New Black” for last year’s sixth season (the seventh and final season drops in July, after this year’s Emmys eligibility period).

The streaming giant broke HBO’s 17-year streak as the most nominated network at last year’s Emmys with 112 nominations. It ultimately won 23 awards, tying HBO for the most wins.

Netflix is looking to repeat its success at this year’s Emmys in September after a breakthrough performance at the other big awards ceremony, the Oscars, in February. Netflix’s “Roma” lost best picture to “Green Book,” but the movie still won three major awards, heightening Netflix’s already tense relationship with the traditionalists of Hollywood.

Below are 13 canceled Netflix TV shows competing at this year’s Emmys (excluding unscripted shows like variety and reality series):

EMMY CATEGORY: DRAMA SERIES

caption “Daredevil” source Netflix

“The Good Cop”

Description: “When he’s not solving murders, a pathologically honest detective tries to keep an eye on his crooked but kindhearted dad.”

Number of seasons: 1

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 52%

What critics said: “How you respond to The Good Cop will be determined largely by how much you embraced the ‘Characters Welcome’ phase of USA, although I must say that I watched most of those shows and couldn’t really get through much of this one.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“House of Cards”

Description: “With Frank out of the picture, Claire Underwood steps fully into her own as the first woman president, but faces formidable threats to her legacy.”

Number of seasons: 6

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 71%

What critics said: “The self-serious drama hasn’t just morphed into a Ryan Murphy fantasy sequence; it appears to have thought more holistically about what promoting women should actually look like.” – Willa Paskin, Slate

“Marvel’s Daredevil”

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Number of seasons: 3

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 97%

What critics said: “The show may never have the spark it did in its earliest days, but it did help elevate the way stories of superheroes can be told on television. There’s still progress to be made, but ‘Daredevil’ feels like it’s on the right track.” – Liz Shannon Miller, Indiewire

“Marvel’s Iron Fist”

Description: “Danny Rand resurfaces 15 years after being presumed dead. Now, with the power of the Iron Fist, he seeks to reclaim his past and fulfill his destiny.”

Number of seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 58%

What critics said: “Iron Fist’s second season is infinitely more aware of the property’s inherent narrative snagging points than the first, but rather than avoid them altogether, it makes a valiant effort of actually trying to mold them into something.” – Charles Pulliam-Moore, io9

“Marvel’s Luke Cage”

Description: “A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighborhood. He wasn’t looking for a fight, but the people need a hero.”

Number of seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 84%

What critics said: “There’s just too much stuff to really do justice to any of it, and that lack of focus makes it tough to latch on to anything the season is trying to do.” – Phil Owen, The Wrap

“Marvel’s The Punisher”

Description: “A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy. “

Number of seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 58%

What critics said: “It’s a shame such a wild and impulsive character is likely going out on such an underwhelming note.” – Alex McLevy, AV Club

“Orange Is the New Black”

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds.'”

Number of seasons: 6 (seventh and final season coming in July)

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 83%

What critics said: “Some episodes are dazzling, some sloppy, but Orange and its creator, Jenji Kohan, are still pulling off tricks and twists that few other shows dare attempt.” – Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic

EMMY CATEGORY: COMEDY SERIES

caption “One Day at a Time” source Adam Rose/Netflix

“American Vandal”

Description: “In the wake of their first documentary’s success, Peter and Sam seek a new case and settle on a stomach-churning mystery at a Washington high school.”

Number of seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 98%

What critics said: “Now that American Vandal has proved that it can succeed a second time, there’s no reason for it to stop. Peter and Sam will be in college soon, that mythical land of pranks, crimes, and all manner of other things that keep adults up at night.” – Ian Crouch, USA Today

“Friends From College”

Description: “Twenty years after graduation, a tight-knit group of college friends reconnects and discovers that love hasn’t gotten easier with age.”

Number of seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 24%

What critics said (Season 2): “There’s not a plot-line on this show that seemingly can’t move forward by the characters getting drunk and embarrassing themselves.” – Chris Osterndorf, Daily Dot

“One Day at a Time”

Description: “In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the ‘help’ of her old-school mom.”

Number of seasons: 3

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “The kind of show that coaxes forth easy laughter and just as reliably, wrings honestly-earned tears from viewers.” – Melanie McFarland, Salon

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Description: “When a woman is rescued from a doomsday cult and lands in New York City, she must navigate a world she didn’t think even existed anymore.”

Number of seasons: 4

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 96%

What critics said: “Kimmy gets an ending she deserves. Because that female is strong as hell.” – Lucy Mangan, Guardian

EMMY CATEGORY: CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

caption “A Series of Unfortunate Events” source Netflix

“Fuller House”

Description: “The Tanner family’s adventures continue as DJ Tanner-Fuller shares a home with her sister Stephanie and friend Kimmy who help raise her three boys.

Number of seasons: 4 (fifth and final season coming this year)

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 50%

What critics said (Season 4): “The whole series has been all about family, but the first few episodes of Season 4 do a great job of making family bonds a very cohesive thread. It’s like the Fullers, Tanners, and Gibblers are finally coming together as one big unit.” – Mary Misasi, Tell-Tale TV

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Description: “The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets.”

Number of seasons: 3

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “A Series of Unfortunate Events delivers its tightest, most exciting season yet in its final run of episodes.” – Jonathon Dornbush, Entertainment Weekly