Here’s what the cast of Netflix’s ‘Carmen Sandiego’ series looks like in real life

A Netflix original series about the famed thief Carmen Sandiego is now available to stream, for old and new fans alike.
The animated series is based on the PBS ’90s game show, “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?,” where each episode revolved around locating one of Sandiego’s accomplices somewhere in the world.
The new show will follow Sandiego as “a modern day Robin Hood,” though she’s perceived as “a master criminal,” according to the official description. It features “Jane the Virgin” heavy hitter Gina Rodriguez as the voice behind the lead mystery woman, as well as experienced voice actress Kari Wahlgren and “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard.
Gina Rodriguez is the voice behind the lead mystery woman, Carmen Sandiego.
On Netflix, Sandiego is a “master thief who uses her skills for good.” Though she attended the V.I.L.E. (Villains’ International League of Evil) training academy for thieves, she quickly realized that her new talents could hurt people and decided to turn the tables, giving back to its victims.
Finn Wolfhard voices Sandiego’s right-hand man, Player.
Player is the codename for Sandiego’s best friend and most important ally: A young hacker who follows her missons using GPS tracking, constantly updating her with valuable information.
Abby Trott stars as Sandiego’s trusty sidekick Ivy.
Ivy assists Sandiego on her capers using various disguises, well-laid plans, and a thick Boston accent.
Michael Hawley voices Zack, Ivy’s brother.
Zack acts as everything from a getaway driver to comic relief on Sandiego’s missions.
Rafael Petardi portrays Inspector Chase Devineaux, who think he’s hot on Sandiego’s tail.
Devineaux is a determined yet slightly incompetent an agent of Interpol, who’s intent on catching Sandiego.
Charlet Chung voices Julia Argent, another agent of Interpol.
Argent reports to Devineaux, but she has faith that Sandiego is more than just a criminal.
Michael Goldsmith is the voice of Gray, Sandiego’s former best friend.
Gray, who adopts the codename Crackle after graduating from V.I.L.E., quickly transitions from hero to villain.
Kari Wahlgren voices Sheena, Sandiego’s nemesis.
Sheena, who takes on the codename Tigress, is Sandiego’s primary antagonist at V.I.L.E.
Bernardo De Paula is the voice of Jean Paul.
Jean Paul chooses the French codename Le Chevre, because, “like the nimble mountain goat, I take the high road.”
Andrew Pifko portrays Antonio, another of Sandiego’s classmates at V.I.L.E.
Antonio adopts the codename El Topo, which is Spanish for “mole.”
Mary Elizabeth McGlynn is the voice of Coach Brunt.
Brunt is an important and domineering figure at V.I.L.E., in charge of teaching the students self-defense, with a soft spot for Sandiego.
Paul Nakauchi portrays Shadowsan, a V.I.L.E. professor who dislikes Sandiego.
Shadowsan helps teach V.I.L.E. students how to pickpocket, but he distrusts Sandiego and doesn’t want to see her succeed.
Toks Olagundoye voices Countess Cleo, another V.I.L.E. professor.
Cleo has an eye for priceless artifacts and a talent for creating replicas.
Liam O’Brien appears as Professor Maelstrom, a devious criminal.
Maelstrom is a master of the bait-and-switch.
Sharon Muthu is the voice of Dr. Bellum, an easily distracted inventor.
Dr. Bellum is responsible for most of the weapons and tools used by V.I.L.E. students and faculty.
Rita Moreno, who voiced the original Carmen Sandiego in the animated series, appears as Cookie Booker.
Cookie Booker is V.I.L.E.’s bookkeeper – and the queen of color-coordinated outfits.
