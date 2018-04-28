Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told us about his favorite recent Netflix series

caption Netflix CEO Reed Hastings had praise for “The End of the F—ing World.” source Netflix; Getty Images

In an interview with Business Insider, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings called the dark comedy “The End of the F—ing World” his favorite recent Netflix original series.

“‘The End of the F—ing World.’ Just because it’s different. It’s like something that I’ve never seen before,” Hastings said, when asked to name his “favorite show from the last few months.”

Hastings previously praised the show in advance of its January release, writing in a Facebook post that the series was Netflix’s “most engaging addictive original wild show in a long time.”

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings sat down with Business Insider Poland’s Adam Turek in Rome this week to discuss a few recent developments for the company, including its new partnership with the European cable network Sky and its decision to pull out of the Cannes Film Festival.

In the interview, Hastings also talked about what he called his favorite recent Netflix original series, “The End of the F—ing World,” a critically acclaimed dark comedy about two runaway teens in England.

“‘The End of the F—ing World.’ Just because it’s different. It’s like something that I’ve never seen before,” Hastings said, when asked to name his “favorite show from the last few months.”

“You really don’t like the characters at the beginning – at least I didn’t like them,” he continued. “They were weird. And then you really start to grow into liking them – and at the same time, they grow into liking each other.”

The debut season of “The End of the F—ing World” earned laudatory reviews and a 98% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Atlantic called it “a surprising tour de force.”

Hastings also praised the series in advance of its release in January, writing in a Facebook post that “The End of the F—ing World” was Netflix’s “most engaging addictive original wild show in a long time.”

Hastings previously listed the Netflix animated comedy “BoJack Horseman” as his favorite original series in 2015.